Airline industry experts to unite in Monaco

Friday, March 26, 2021
17 Covid cases 25 Mar, 25 hospitalised, 9 in ICU, 81 home monitored, 2,047 recoveries, 28 deaths, 174 incidence rate, 9,750 people vaccinated
The forceful impact of the global pandemic on airline travel will be a hot topic at this year’s World Connect airline conference, set to be held at the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel and Resort later this year.
The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation will be a key supporter of the Love of the Game 2021 Hakathon, a new campaign to find solutions to mitigate the risk of head injuries in sports.
The Municipal Council of Monaco voted unanimously this week to officially twin with the charming Italian mountain village of Dolceacqua.
After two major tournaments in Paraguay, the ATP Padel Tour is arriving in Europe with Monaco as the first stop.