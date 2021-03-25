Weather
17 Covid cases 25 Mar, 25 hospitalised, 9 in ICU, 81 home monitored, 2,047 recoveries, 28 deaths, 174 incidence rate, 9,750 people vaccinated

Airline industry experts to unite in Monaco

Airline industry experts to unite in Monaco

By Stephanie Horsman - March 25, 2021

The forceful impact of the global pandemic on airline travel will be a hot topic at this year’s World Connect airline conference, set to be held at the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel and Resort later this year.

It was announced this week that the 12th APG’s World Connect airline conference will be held in Monaco this year from 27th to 29th October.

Jean Louis Baroux President of APG World Connect was delighted to share the good news, saying, “It is in a context of an extremely complicated health crisis for the world economy, and in particular for air transport, that we are very happy to announce the next APG World Connect at the end of October 2021 in Monaco.”

World Connect is the premiere airline distribution conference in the industry. Attended by almost 500 senior representatives from the airline industry including around 100 senior airline managers, representatives of global travel groups as well as many other senior representatives from different sectors of the aviation, the conference will take stock of the current global air travel situation.

Speakers will be gathering to talk about the industry in general, but primarily to talk about the impact the global pandemic has had on air travel.

“It will be slow and difficult, but I am sure it will rise from the ashes,” an optimistic Baroux said. “The theme chosen this year is the reconquest of our industry. To restore air transport to its fair value, to explain that the airplane is useful economically, socially, and humanely.”

Speakers will include heavyweights such as Tewolde Gebremariam, President of Ethiopian Airlines and Patrick Ky CEO of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.

 

 

