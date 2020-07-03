Weather
Three new cases of Covid-19 on 2 July brings total in Monaco to 106: 6 home monitored, 95 cured, 1 resident death

Alarming new report highlights dangers of sunscreen

Alarming new report highlights dangers of sunscreen

By Cassandra Tanti - July 3, 2020

A wide range of sunscreens for children have been found to contain “very harmful” substances, according to two French environmental associations who are calling on the government to ban some products from the market completely.

A recent report by Wecf France and Agir pour l’Environnement revealed the results of their survey of 71 sunscreens for children that are sold in supermarkets, pharmacies and organic shops.

The teams screened the ingredients lists for “substances of concern” including endocrine disruptors (EDCs), nanoparticles and allergens, based on the most recent scientific literature available.

They also analysed whether some products were in compliance with the mandatory labelling of ingredients containing nanoparticles.

“We identified 29 ingredients of concern in the 71 sunscreens for children and classified them from red for substances of very high concern, orange for substances of high concern, to yellow for substances of concern. Five substances are EDCs of very high concern,” they concluded in their report.

Alarmingly, they found that none of the 71 sunscreens tested were free from the substances of concern classified in the three categories, while nine sunscreens were identified as containing a mixture of at least 10 ingredients of concern. Three products were found to contain nanoparticles not indicated on the label and are therefore non-compliant with the cosmetics regulation.

Meanwhile, the researchers found seven substances classified of very high concern which are known to have extremely adverse effects on aquatic ecosystems.

As a result of the findings, the two groups have called on the French Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health and Safety (ANSES) to evaluate the risk-benefit of sunscreens for children – the benefits of protection from adverse effects of sunlight versus the risks resulting from the presence of chemicals of concern.

They’re also asking the government to ban the substances it has classified red (of very high concern) and found to contain EDCs, nanoparticles, and fragrance ingredients known to be contact allergens.

“We urge France to become a leader in protecting the health of children from adverse effects of EDCs, including a ban of all those substances in children’s products,” the authors said in the report, adding, “We also urge the European Commission to promptly regulate the 28 known or suspected EDCs used in cosmetics.”

They are also calling on the relevant authorities to take “strong measures” to ensure manufacturers and retailers comply with the mandatory labelling of nanoparticles in cosmetics.

Popular brands to have been found to fall in the red category are La-Roche-Posay, Biafine, Bioderma, Cien, Eucerin, Garnier, Isdin Pediatrics, Lancaster, Lovea, Mixa, Nivea and Vichy.

Meanwhile the brands Lovea bio spray, Bioregena, Praïa bio spray, Eco Cosmetics, Attitude, Acorelle and Alphanova all registered one substance only of high concern.

See the full list of products at the end of the report here.

 

 

Restaurant review: Ômer by Alain Ducasse

There is no greater joy, in my opinion, than to sit at a table and have laid out before you a seductive array of dishes, each intended to take you on a culinary journey through the exquisite Mediterranean.     Such is the experience at Ômer, Alain Ducasse’s exciting new restaurant in the Hôtel de Paris. With the added expertise of Head Chef Patrick Laine, Ômer offers an exquisite experience that combines the simple pleasure of sharing a meal with the sophistication of fine dining. There is no doubt that Mediterranean cuisine is a tired genre throughout Monaco and the French Riviera. But Italy, France and Spain alone do not make up the Mediterranean. Turkey, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Israel … in all 21 countries border the Mediterranean Sea, and each has its own culinary fingerprint. And, in his typical visionary way, Alain Ducasse has displayed many of these in the menu at Ômer. The meze selection, which must form part of any visit to the restaurant, is an ode to the classics: delicate vine leaf dolmas, chicken Briouate, smokey aubergine dip with garlic, an amberjack carpaccio served on hummus … each is perfectly spiced and expertly finished. Then the surprise: the chef’s interpretation of the classic Spanish favourite patatas bravas. In a unique twist, feathery potatoes serve as a vessel for a creamy, smoky, paprika filling. It is one of those rare occasions where the interpretation may just be better than the original. [caption id="attachment_39591" align="alignnone" width="900"] Chef Patrick Laine ©pmonetta[/caption] The dish gives us an opportunity to understand more about chef Patrick Laine. In 1997, after completing his military service in the kitchens of the Ministry of Interior, Patrick began his first position in one of Ducasse’s restaurants, as a commis at the flagship Louis XV. From there, he moved on to Le Grill (also in the Hôtel de Paris) and La Trattoria at the Sporting Monte Carlo. When Ômer first opened in the rotunda of the newly refurbished Hôtel de Paris in January, Patrick was a natural choice to head the kitchen. “It was a new challenge,” the chef tells me as we sit in the luscious garden created by Jean Mus. “I am used to cooking Mediterranean cuisine, but I wanted to explore all of the different countries of the Mediterranean, not just France, Italy and Spain.” [caption id="attachment_39590" align="alignnone" width="900"] Ômer terrasse[/caption] “So,” I ask, “how does a classically trained French chef approach the difficult task of balancing the spices of southern-Mediterranean cuisine such as cardamom, ras el-hanout and cumin?” “I am always researching, learning from the locals who visit Monaco, and tasting,” he responds. “Then I adapt the dishes according to my palate, adding more lemon if I think it needs more acidity, for example, or more salt, less sweetness.” He also had the opportunity to learn from the culinary Grecian icon Dina Nikolaou, who starred as the venue’s first guest chef during a four-day Greek feast this summer. Her influence was so formidable that three of her dishes have been permanently written into the menu. “Dina’s philosophy of elevating traditional Greek cuisine is in line with what we do here,” says Patrick. “Fresh produce created under the sun, made for sharing. It is generous, simple cuisine.” [caption id="attachment_39588" align="alignnone" width="500"] Mezze selection at Ômer ©pmonetta[/caption] That simple happiness in sharing a meal is not only reflected in the mezes. Meat skewers are grilled at the table, an entire octopus is suspended and snipped in front of guests, and fish is deboned and served whole, perfect for sharing. I try the chef’s signature chich taouk cockerel, roasted with chilli and paprika and served with perfumed rice. My lunch guest lets me sample one of her favourite dishes, manti tadbilé, a traditional lamb ravioli served with a yoghurt sauce and a spiced tomato syrup. Both are delicious. [caption id="attachment_39586" align="alignnone" width="500"] Coquelet chich taouk ©pmonetta[/caption] Complimenting the traditional flavours of each dish are the plates upon which they are served: bright ceramics, classic marble, traditional copper, with touches of blue echoing the Mediterranean. The chef’s favourite dish, if he had to choose one, is the charwarma lamb with fattouch, cooked on the spit. I wish I had the capacity to order this one too. But alas, that one will have to wait upon my return. After our generous first two courses, there is only one dessert I can possibly order - the confit lemon (from Menton) filled with refreshing basil and lemon sorbet. It is the perfect way to end this meal. [caption id="attachment_39585" align="alignnone" width="500"] Confit lemon dessert ©pmonetta[/caption] But we are also treated to the hazelnut and chocolate baklava and, despite our bulging bellies, somehow manage to devour that also (the sickly sweetness of a traditional baklava is no-where to be found in this Dina Nikolaou original). It is easy for me to get swept up in the food. Alain Ducasse and Patrick Laine have impressed me with their restraint, respect for tradition, and touches of individuality. But I can’t fail to mention the wine. Head Sommelier Mathias Negro has done a fine job of sourcing an interesting array of Mediterranean wines, which my server confidently proposes. I try a crisp white Lebanese white to start; a full-bodied Israeli red to finish. [caption id="attachment_39587" align="alignnone" width="900"] Head Sommelier Mathias Negro, Head Chef Patrick Laine, Director Michel Lang and Pastry Chef Dorian LUTZELSCHWAB_OMER_2018©pmonetta-7608[/caption] In fact, wine is a prominent feature at Ômer, as it is in the Hôtel de Paris itself. There is an eye-catching ‘Wine Circle’ featuring a selection from the mythical cellar of the Hôtel de Paris Monte Carlo (which has over 350,000 bottles), including the absolute essentials from Burgundy, the Rhône Valley and Bordeaux, as well as rare crus from the likes of the Aegean Sea, the slopes of Mount Bargylus in Syria, and Andalusia. [caption id="attachment_39593" align="alignnone" width="514"] The 'Wine circle'[/caption] At the heart of this space is a tasting table where wine lovers can gather and sample the selection, to be enjoyed over, of course, the mezes. Apero will never be the same again. Combined with a décor designed by Pierre-Yves Rochon, reminiscent of a luxury cruise ship with its use of wood, light-coloured leather and brushed bronze, Ômer invites guests to travel the Mediterranean Sea without ever having to leave the luxurious comforts of Monte Carlo. My only advice before entering: make sure you go on an empty stomach.    

MYS series: Opulence’s growing conscious

Hydroponic gardens, tennis courts and luxury dog homes are all features that superyacht designer, Dickie Bannenberg, has been asked to incorporate into his designs. “It’s a crowded market. Middle-of-the-road design is not going to shine,” Bannenberg says. But along with jacuzzis and recording studios, today’s designers are now also being tasked with developing laboratories, specialist equipment for underwater research and cabins for a travelling team of scientists. One example of these ‘exploration yachts’ is on show at the Monaco Yacht Show for the first time this year. The Octopus is owned by the late co-founder of Microsoft, Paul Allen, and is packed with helipads and two helicopter hangar spaces, a glass-bottomed observation lounge, a cinema, basketball court, beach club and recording studio where Mick Jagger recorded tracks for his new band Superheavy. Just over 30 new models are in build and three more have already launched this year. Octopus has often been loaned for exploration, scientific research and rescue missions, including a search for crew from a missing plane and a scientific study of a ‘living fossil’ previously thought to be extinct.

“Exploration yachts are a trend we have seen for the last two years,” says Johan Pizzardini, Communications and Media Manager for the Monaco Yacht Show. “People don’t want to charter the most expensive yacht - they want a yacht with unique experiences.”

“This is particularly true for younger customers,” he continues. “If they’re cruising in the Antarctic, they’ll often invite scientists for a research project. It’s not just about sunning yourself in the Bahamas.” Billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli has donated his 96-metre explorer superyacht, Vava II, to be used for several scientific expeditions. It has been loaned to the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) and other research universities from around the world. Mark Duncan, Fraser Yachts Business Development Director, says: “I can think of four or five yachts currently under construction which are being built to an owner’s spec that include research facilities.” One example is the 183-metre Rev Ocean, due to launch in 2020, accommodating a permanent team of up to 60 scientists. It’s being designed to research CO2 emissions’ impact on the oceans, plastic pollution, and unsustainable fishing.

The bigger, the better?

Perhaps this is one of the drivers for the growing trend for larger yachts reported by The State of Yachting 2019 report and the Yacht Show’s Pizzardini. A number of yacht builders recently produced their first vessels of over 40 metres, according to the report. This could be because many well-known yacht builders now have full order books, it suggests. Customers who want to upsize, without waiting for years for a bespoke model, will gradually get more ready-made new-builds to choose from. However, Will Christie, Head of Sales at Y.Co, disagrees, saying: “Records will always be broken but we are actually starting to see some owners of very large 120-metre plus yachts wanting to scale back to smaller boats. “Once you go above 100 metres, cruising can become rather restrictive, operational costs are clearly high and while the comfort is amazing, it’s not always as intimate an experience for the guests as being on board a slightly smaller boat,” he explains.

(Not) a liquid asset

Whether it has research facilities or Mike Jagger’s recording studios onboard, it’s no surprise that the industry estimate for superyacht expenditure is 10% of the build cost per year. This means a yacht should generally be viewed as a lifestyle purchase rather than a source of future revenue.

Bannenburg says: “There was a period before the financial crisis when there was an element of market speculation - people were buying shipyard building slots in order to sell them on quickly for profit,” says superyacht designer Dickie Bannenberg. “It only affirmed that a financial crisis was due. No one needs a yacht. It’s by and large the passion that drives them to do it."

Financing your passion

It is this passion that is driving Norwegian businessman Kjell Inge Røkke to fund the construction and three years of operational costs of REV Ocean, a research yacht designed to advance understanding and conservation of the ocean, thought to cost about €452m. For anyone looking to follow similar pursuits, there can be many options for financing such explorations. For example, if you plan to spend your days cruising around the Med, buying a new build in the EU by finance can reduce VAT payments. Alternatively, securities-backed lending offers a responsive and flexible solution for clients to manage both their lifestyle and investment needs. Securities-backed lending offers a credit solution that can be secured against investment assets held with Barclays. Clients can use the facility as liquidity for one-off purchases, such as a yacht, without disrupting their long-term investment goals.   By Victoria Beckett, writer for Barclays Private Bank