Thursday, October 1, 2020

Monaco Life

1 new case of Covid-19 on 1 Oct. in Monaco brings total to 219: 6 hospitalised - 5 residents, 28 home monitored, 187 healed, 1 resident death

Storm warning

Storm warning

By Cassandra Tanti - October 1, 2020

Storm ‘Alex’ is hitting the region, bringing with it strong winds, heavy rain, high seas and possible hail.

According to Météo-France, the storm system will sweep across the French Riviera and Monaco from Thursday to Friday night, bringing intense thunderstorms and strong winds.

Gusts are expected to reach as high as 100 km/h and whip up waves of up to four metres.

Strong thunderstorms are due to intensify early Friday morning in the west with significant rainfall from the early afternoon. Up to 200mm of rain is expected to fall within 24 hours cross the region, prompting a flood warning for the Alpes-Maritimes department. Hail is also anticipated.

While authorities in the Alpes-Maritimes have closed all schools on Friday, the Monaco government has not done the same as the flood risk is not as great in the Principality as it is in the Alps-Maritimes. However, students who do not go to school on Friday will not be reprimanded.

 

 

Photo: Monaco by Pixabay

 

 

