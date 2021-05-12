Weather
News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

5 Covid cases 11 May, 1 in ICU, 15 home monitored, 2,423 recoveries, 32 deaths, 57 incidence rate, 36% population vaccinated

All adults in France can now be vaccinated

All adults in France can now be vaccinated

By Stephanie Horsman - May 12, 2021

France has now opened up last minute next-day appointment slots for all people over 18-years-old in an effort to speed up the vaccination programme and cut down on wastage.

The government is well on track to hit the target goal of 20 million first doses of the Covid vaccination by 15th May, particularly now it is allowing everyone over 18 to book an inoculation that becomes immediately available.

It is a departure from the previous system, where slots were reserved by age group or for those classed as vulnerable.

As recently as Monday, only those aged over 50 had been invited to be inoculated, and everyone else was earmarked for 15th June.

The vaccine roll out in France has been sporadic at best, with many vaccination slots going unclaimed as people still seem reluctant to make appointments. This spurred an internet campaign under the hashtag #YouthWantTheVaccine, calling for the government to ease access criteria.

“We have an epidemic that currently causes 300 deaths per day on average,” epidemiologist Catherine Hill told France 24. “It is therefore necessary to vaccinate the population as soon as possible. It was logical, at the beginning, to vaccinate the people most at risk, but if, from now on, we have available doses that are not being administered to priority recipients, then we might as well administer them to younger people.”

In addition to general French scepticism over vaccines, there is a reluctance by many to receive anything but the Pfizer jab, causing an already slow rollout to slow down even more.

This “vaccine shopping” is due in part to a lack of understanding by the public. In France, people have the right to choose which vaccine they want based on what is available, causing traffic jams.

“Everyone wants Pfizer,” said Brigitte Abel, who manages a call center where people make appointments. “Once we explain that there’s nothing to worry about with Moderna, and that it’s the same technology as Pfizer-BioNTech, people usually have no problem accepting either one.”

But French people are gradually warming to the idea of being vaccinated. A recent poll cited by pri.org states that 70% of French people are now willing to get the vaccine, compared to 42% back in December. And now with the over 18’s getting a shot at the jab, France’s numbers are sure to get a boost.

Registration for vaccination can now be made via the Doctolib website here: https://www.doctolib.fr/vaccination-covid-19/france

 

 

 

Editors pics

May 11, 2021 | Business & Finance

Support local business, travel home for free

Restaurateurs and retailers in Monaco can use the lure of free taxi vouchers to draw in customers under a government-funded scheme that is also designed to support taxi drivers.

0
May 11, 2021 | Local News

TV Festival announces competition line-up

Productions on the storming of the US Capitol, Turkey’s gender-based violence, and the 1980s AIDS epidemic are among the contenders for this year's Monte-Carlo TV Festival Awards. 

0
May 10, 2021 | Local News

“We were the standout”

Charles Leclerc took 4th place at the Spanish GP, earning him 12 points and keeping him near the top of the heap ahead of his homecoming race in Monaco on 23rd May.

0
May 9, 2021 | Local News

Last-lap pass wins Monaco E-Prix for da Costa

Defending champion Antonio Felix da Costa won a dramatic Monaco E-Prix on Saturday after taking the lead in the final lap.

0

daily

May 12, 2021 | Local News

What changes from 19th May in France?

Stephanie Horsman

Wednesday 19th May marks the all-important phase two of a four-phase plan to pull France out of lockdown. These are all the restrictions that will be eased. 

0
May 12, 2021 | Local News

UAE included in mandatory quarantine list

Cassandra Tanti

The United Arab Emirates is one of seven additional countries added to France’s mandatory quarantine list, impacting all travellers passing through Nice airport.

0
May 12, 2021 | Local News

AS Monaco mystery solved

Stephanie Horsman

AS Monaco football club have unveiled their new brand, solving the mystery surrounding their odd home page and social media of recent days.

0
May 11, 2021 | Local News

‘Victory travels in Louis Vuitton’

Cassandra Tanti

The winner of this year’s Monaco GP will be presented the victorious accolade in a Monaco-inspired Louis Vuitton trophy travel case thanks to a new multi-year partnership.

0
