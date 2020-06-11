Weather
15 ° C
15°C
Thursday, June 11, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Confirmed number of Covid-19 cases in Monaco is 99: 93 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

Almost a third of Monaco employees tested for Covid

Almost a third of Monaco employees tested for Covid

By Stephanie Horsman - June 11, 2020

The latest screening campaign for the coronavirus, this round aimed at those who work in the Principality, has seen roughly 30% of employees taking advantage of the free test.

From 2nd June to 13th June, Monaco’s employees have been invited to go to the Grimaldi Forum to be tested for Covid-19. Ludmilla Raconnat Le Goff, the Secretary General of the Department of Social Affairs and Health, told La Gazette that, as of midday on the 10th, almost a third had been tested.

Ms Le Goff said she is “generally satisfied with this figure given the number of people in telework or in Total Temporary Reinforced Unemployment.” Of the 30%, about 1.8% were positive.

The campaign has been in effect since 19th May and tested residents first. In the case of both employees and residents, the testing has been held according to the first letter of the person’s last name. Testing takes place from 7:30am to 6pm, though those who arrive early or late have not been turned away.

Teams working the site have been extraordinarily flexible, trying to get as many tests as possible taken for the best overall view of the virus in the general population. The fact the test is not mandatory explains the turnout being what it is, though it is still a decent sampling of the public.

One group notably absent from the testing centre have been the staff of Princess Grace Hospital. The roughly 3,000 employees of the hospital benefit from an internal screening system, thus lessening the number who went to the Grimaldi Forum, lowering the numbers overall.  

“Beyond employee participation, we are satisfied with their feedback,” says Ms Le Goff. “They are particularly pleased to have been able to benefit from this government initiative and adhere to the approach.”

 

Photo: Government of Monaco 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleFirst Monegasque satellite launch back on!
Next articleAnd the winners are…

Editors pics

June 5, 2020 | Local News

Casino de Monte-Carlo reopens with new safety measures

Dice are rolling again at the Casino de Monte-Carlo after the coronavirus crisis forced its closure for the first time since WWII. Read our interview with Pascal Camia, head of SBM's Gaming Operations.

0
June 3, 2020 | Local News

You’re up kids!

After two weeks screening residents for Covid-19 antibodies, Tuesday was an opportunity for Monaco’s youngest to take advantage of the government’s mass testing campaign.

0
June 3, 2020 | Business & Finance

Taking charge of €10 billion wedding industry

When Covid-19 stepped in, luxury wedding planner Muriel Saldalamacchia stepped up, developing protocols to help the government lift a ban on weddings and eventually restore a €10 billion industry.

0
June 2, 2020 | Local News

Land extension works moving ahead

The land extension project is moving full steam ahead this month and will see a number of giant leaps towards making the dream a reality.

0

daily

June 11, 2020 | Local News

And the winners are…

Cassandra Tanti

A Sri Lankan company dedicated to water security, a professor in Earth System Science, and a team of women in South India are all winners of this year’s Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Awards

0
June 11, 2020 | Local News

Almost a third of Monaco employees tested for Covid

Stephanie Horsman

The latest screening campaign for the coronavirus, this round aimed at those who work in the Principality, has seen roughly 30% of employees taking advantage of the free test.

0
June 11, 2020 | Local News

First Monegasque satellite launch back on!

Stephanie Horsman

After months of delays due to the health crisis, the OSM1 CICERO nanosatellite, built by Monaco-based start-up Orbital Solutions Monaco, is now set to blast off later this month in French Guiana.

0
June 11, 2020 | Local News

SBM launches “stylish” safety video

Stephanie Horsman

A new SBM video, entitled ‘Monte-Carlo Cares: Safe in Style’, uses humour and sensitivity to convey the health measures they are implementing as they gear up for re-openings all over Monaco.

0
MORE STORIES

Casino thief caught by cameras

Local News Staff Writer -
cashcreditcardA 72-year-old Italian has been sentenced by the Criminal Court of Monaco after having been found guilty of stealing a bag containing nine bank cards and two mobile telephones in the casino of the Café de Paris. The native of San Remo was watching a poker game and took advantage of the owner’s inattention by taking the bag and leaving the building. However, surveillance cameras caught him in the act and he was arrested shortly afterwards. The bag also contained identity papers and more than €1,000 in cash, according to the victim. The accused denied the existence of the cash. The tribunal sentenced him to three months in jail, suspended. READ ALSO: Italian sentenced to Monaco jail for stolen cards READ ALSO: Gamblers who cheated Casino receive sentence

Bring in some New Year’s happiness to...

Local News Emilie Janda -
15246082575a1832f554d533.95702218_1920 It’s no secret that these days we’re willing to spend a lot of time and a whole lot of money on how we look and feel. Yet since we spend a considerably large percentage of our life at home, it’s also essential for our wellbeing to invest in our personal space, which can make you more productive and give you energy. With the New Year around the corner, why not start 2018 in a happy place? 2-minute Home-Satisfaction test On a scale of 1-10, how true are the following:
  1. I feel relaxed and in harmony with my home
  2. I feel inspired and content when I look around my home
  3. I have no desire to add or change anything to my home
  4. I have the home I’ve always dreamed of
  5. My home reflects perfectly who I am
  6. I am proud of my home when I entertain guests
If you scored a perfect 60, congratulations, your personal home space is a temple. If you scored less then 48, then maybe you should consider changing your home style to a more balanced yet functional beauty. IMG_0483 Happy home vision When I walk into a room, I can instantly see what needs to be done to create a space that matches the homeowner’s vision. I sense the energy of the room, taking in the colours and shapes, and start designing on my notepad a desired version of the room. After a chat with the owner, and a little brainstorming, I offer a few suggestions. One of my most common recommendations is to objectively look at your furnishings and home accessories, which should give an interior a personal touch. When done well – grouping them in interesting patterns and displaying them where they can shine – they tell the story you want to be told. When cluttered or mismatched, they are noise and distracting. Decluttering Sometimes all a home needs is a few minor changes, a reshuffling or a decluttering. A home has to be functional and its objects should play a practical role. It’s not always a question of acquiring more things to restore the room’s balance. In fact, objects that no longer serve a purpose should be thanked for good service and retired. “Less is more” is still valid in interior design. There are plenty of online portals where you can donate or sell items you no longer want. Try “Monaco, Buy it, Sell it, Rent it” or search for the nearest “Vide grenier”. 4633960885a183374b71ca9.23770629_1920 Home accessories shopping Other times, a home needs a few additions. Pillows, blankets, candleholders and mirrors are the most functional items and create the most warmth in a room. I have a long list of home accessories and furniture contacts for different home styles and know where to take clients shopping and/or do the shopping for them. Down to a fine art One of the biggest and most universal mistakes people make when hanging art – however expensive or magnificent the piece – is to either cover an existing hole or spot on a wall, or to use the last available space in between furniture or other artworks. Symmetry, esthetics and the visual lifting up of a room, all need to be taken into account. Beauty may be in the eye of the beholder but hung properly a work of art can be appreciated by everyone in your happy home. With access to contemporary artists worldwide, Galerie OSCAR “Brings Art to Real Living Spaces” to Monaco and the French Riviera. This year, Galerie OSCAR launched an interior decoration and styling service, which includes personal shopping. Article first published December 28, 2017.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/dg-and-smeg-meet-in-monaco-to-make-a-e33000-fridge/  