Almost a third of Monaco employees tested for Covid

Italian sentenced to Monaco jail for stolen cards

A 72-year-old Italian has been sentenced by the Criminal Court of Monaco after having been found guilty of stealing a bag containing nine bank cards and two mobile telephones in the casino of the Café de Paris. The native of San Remo was watching a poker game and took advantage of the owner’s inattention by taking the bag and leaving the building. However, surveillance cameras caught him in the act and he was arrested shortly afterwards. The bag also contained identity papers and more than €1,000 in cash, according to the victim. The accused denied the existence of the cash. The tribunal sentenced him to three months in jail, suspended.