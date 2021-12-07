Alpes-Maritimes ramps up Covid rules for kids

Tuesday, December 7, 2021
As the circulation of Covid among school students continues its upward trend, France’s government has announced the return of some restrictions.
Incidence rates in the Var have hit 471 per 100,000 people and the Alpes-Maritimes has slightly worse numbers with 486 per 100,000.
Photo by Marcus Spiske on Unsplash
The incidence rate in Monaco has hit an all-time high of 454, surpassing the neighbouring French department of the Alpes Maritimes. Hospitalisations are, however, remaining stable.
As the world braces itself for the latest Covid mutation and a fifth wave, vaccinations are more important than ever in the fight against serious illness and death. So, where is the Principality in its campaign?
The new Omicron variant of the Covid virus, originally spotted in South Africa, has reached France, but is it really something to be worried about?