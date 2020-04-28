Weather
12 ° C
12°C
Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

1 new case of Covid-19 recorded on 27th April, bringing official total to 95 in Monaco: 42 cured, 2 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

Amazon extends warehouse closures

Amazon extends warehouse closures

By Cassandra Tanti - April 28, 2020

Amazon announced Monday that they would keep distribution centre doors shut until 5th May after a judge in France rejected their appeal restricting deliveries during the Covid epidemic.

Amazon has been a lifeline for many people during the health crisis who have had no access to goods apart from food and medicine since lockdown began. But from 16th April, the behemoth US online retailer has been blocked from making deliveries of all but hygiene, medical or food stuffs in Monaco and France pending a review of safety measures for its approximately 10,000 employees.

Employees in certain distribution centres staged a walkout previous to the ruling, citing that government imposed social distancing measures were not being complied with at the sites.

When French courts agreed with the employees, Amazon closed its distribution centres, though they quickly appealed the order. On Friday, a ruling by a court in Versailles rejected their appeal application but decided that the retailer would be allowed a wider range of goods to be delivered.

The new verdict allows digital products, office goods, pet supplies, drinks and personal care products as well as the essential health and food goods allowed in the previous ruling. They also lessened the fines for any violations from €1 million to €100,000 per breach.

Even still, the fines imposed could be costly for the company. In a statement issued publicly, Amazon said that the fines for non-compliance “could result in a penalty of more than $1 billion per week.”

They went on to say that, “Our distribution centres in France and around the world are safe. The decision rendered today by the Versailles Court of Appeal reinforces the idea that the main issue is not so much security, as the desire of certain trade union organisations to take advantage of a complex consultation process with social and economic committees. We have involved social and economic committees since the start of this crisis in order to agree on the security measures that have been deployed at all our sites, and we are proud of the many adaptations that we have put in place in a concerted manner to ensure the safety of our teams, while serving our customers in France and around the world.

“We do not think that this decision is in the best interest of the French, our collaborators and the thousands of VSEs and French SMEs who rely on Amazon to develop their activities. Unfortunately, this means that we have no choice but to extend the temporary suspension of the activity of our French distribution centres.”

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleScientists offer safe back to school advice
Next articlePost-lockdown plan set in motion

Editors pics

April 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Dr. Kostadin Yanev, creator of Activ5

While the crisis has been catastrophic for the physical fitness industry, it has provided the digital fitness industry with fertile ground to penetrate the market and establish itself as a long-term major player.

0
January 29, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Fabrice Marquet

Fabrice Marquet talks to Monaco Life about developing the Principality’s first ever business incubator MonacoTech and moving on to his next venture, Monaco Foundry.

0
January 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

Casino Square to be renovated by Easter

Work has begun on renewing Casino Square and SBM President Jean-Luc Biamonti has stressed that, while the move is necessary to improve security, the glamorous look of Monaco’s most famous square will be maintained.

0
January 14, 2020 | Business & Finance

Department of Labour expands e-services

The Monegasque Department of Labour is taking its commitment to the Extended Monaco programme to the next level with a restructured system for employees and job seekers.

0

daily

April 28, 2020 | Business & Finance

Amazon extends warehouse closures

Cassandra Tanti

Amazon announced Monday that they would keep distribution centre doors shut until 5th May after a judge in France rejected their appeal restricting deliveries during the Covid epidemic.

0
April 24, 2020 | Business & Finance

Government outlines plan to de-escalate lockdown

Stephanie Horsman

Health Minister Didier Gamerdinger has revealed more details of the government’s plan for returning life back to “normal” after confinement, including the availability of cheap masks for employers to purchase for their workers.

0
April 23, 2020 | Business & Finance

Government deficit means belt tightening in 2020

Stephanie Horsman

The vote by the National Council on Wednesday night to amend the 2020 budget includes the “exceptional and historic” step of implementing a deficit - something not seen in the Principality since the financial crisis in 2009.

0
April 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

New Trade Figures show weak forecasts

Stephanie Horsman

A new report by IMSEE shows trade figures declined in 2019, and experts warn that the current forecasts are likely to see much steeper drops for 2020 than previously predicted.

0
MORE STORIES

China Night at Monaco Yacht Show

One of the main highlights of the Monaco Yacht Show is China Night, and this year’s gala has once again brought together a host of Chinese celebrities and local dignitaries in the Principality.  

The event, hosted by Monaco Boat Services, is now in its 7th year and has been instrumental in continuing and expanding the relations between the People’s Republic and Monaco. 

The gala dinner was held in the fabled Riva Tunnel in Port Hercule in the presence of Monaco’s Ambassador to China Catherine Fautrier, Monaco Boat Service’s President Lia Riva, Chinese actor/director Li Chen and Shanghai-born superstar singer G.E.M., who is referred to as the Chinese Taylor Swift and has chosen the Principality as the location to shoot her latest music video.

Li Chen was awarded the distinction of Ambassador to the Destination by Guy Antognelli, Director of the Tourism and Congress Board. The actor expressed his delight at staying in Monaco during his acceptance speech. 

Since the March 2019 State visit of China’s President Xi Jinping to Monaco, where HSH Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene hosted an official luncheon for him and his wife, pursuing further diplomatic relations have been a priority for the Prince’s government.

Chinese interest in Monaco and the south of France has skyrocketed, resulting in a record number of tourists from the Asian powerhouse since the beginning of the year. So much so that Air China has expanded their service, operating three direct flights per week between Nice and Beijing.

   

Reassurance from reinsurance at the Fairmont

Business & Finance Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_4192" align="alignleft" width="350"]Record 2,839 participants at Les Rendez-vous de Semtembre. Photo: Twitter RVS2016 Record 2,839 participants at Les Rendez-vous de Semtembre. Photo: Twitter RVS2016[/caption] Reinsurance firms meeting in Monaco this week at the 60th edition of Les Rendez-vous de Septembre believe that premiums will more or less stabilise in 2016 after five years of decline. The $600 billion reinsurance market is a backstop for insurers when faced with heavy claims for events such as natural disasters. The annual gathering, the most important in the industry, always precedes the Monaco Yacht Show. “The rate decreases have slowed down and we actually have seen a more flattish market,” Ulrich Wallin, chief executive of Hannover Re, told a media briefing. “Things look a little more optimistic than a year ago ... (but) we are not expecting a broad-based hardening of the market as yet,” he added. Ratings agencies, speaking last week, said premiums could fall by up to five percent in 2017, following similar price falls this year, which had hit returns. Reinsurers’ return on equity averaged 8.6 percent at the end of June, down from 10.3 percent at the end of 2015, ratings agency Moody’s said. “The worst-hit reinsurers are likely to be smaller, less diversified and operating in markets where premiums have fallen to the point where they are barely covering the cost of capital,” Fitch said. “These firms may become acquisition targets as stresses leave them more likely to accept lower valuations.”  