Ambassador presents credentials to King of the Belgians

Wednesday, February 12, 2020
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Monaco is set to undergo intense storms and blistering heat once again this year, according to Focus Météo.
Isabelle Berro-Amadeï has presented His Majesty the King of the Belgians with her credentials accrediting her as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Monaco.
The official ceremony took place on 6th February at the Royal Palace of Brussels and was followed by a private meeting, during which His Majesty the King underlined the excellent relations between Belgium and the Principality of Monaco and wished that they continue to develop in the same spirit.
The Principality’s proactive policy in favour of a sustainable city and the progress of the urbanisation project at sea were notably mentioned.
The Ambassador assured His Majesty the King of her commitment to continue and deepen the ties that have united the two countries for many years.
Photo: ©DR
Great news for tennis fans in Monaco as Novak Djokovic has confirmed he will compete in his “home” tournament, the Monte-Carle Masters, this year.
Marco Mascari, a 17-year-old Princess Grace Academy student, has taken out the prestigious Prix de Lausanne 2020 for best overall dancer, as well as the top spot for contemporary interpretation.
Buhurt Prime, the final tournament of the Historical Medieval Battle season, comes to the Bit Top in Fontvieille to determine which team is the best of the best.
