Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Monaco is set to undergo intense storms and blistering heat once again this year, according to Focus Météo.

Ambassador presents credentials to King of the Belgians

By Cassandra Tanti - February 11, 2020

Isabelle Berro-Amadeï has presented His Majesty the King of the Belgians with her credentials accrediting her as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Monaco.

The official ceremony took place on 6th February at the Royal Palace of Brussels and was followed by a private meeting, during which His Majesty the King underlined the excellent relations between Belgium and the Principality of Monaco and wished that they continue to develop in the same spirit.

The Principality’s proactive policy in favour of a sustainable city and the progress of the urbanisation project at sea were notably mentioned.

The Ambassador assured His Majesty the King of her commitment to continue and deepen the ties that have united the two countries for many years.

 

Photo: ©DR

 

 

Editors pics

February 4, 2020 | News

Interview: Georges Gambarini, Smart City Program Manager

Georges Gambarini talks about what it means to be a Smart City, why we need 5G, and the exciting new technology that is set to roll out in 2020.

January 29, 2020 | News

Interview: Fabrice Marquet

Fabrice Marquet talks to Monaco Life about developing the Principality’s first ever business incubator MonacoTech and moving on to his next venture, Monaco Foundry.

January 28, 2020 | Business & Finance

The Princely Family celebrates Saint Dévote

HSH Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and the twins were front and centre at the Saint Dévote celebrations held earlier this week, with Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella sporting fashionable sunnies and charming the crowds.

January 24, 2020 | News

Two new summer concerts revealed

Music superstars Black Eyed Peas and Steve Hackett – Genesis Revisited will be heading to Monaco to perform shows this summer, SBM has just announced.

daily

February 11, 2020 | News

Djokovic to challenge Nadal in Monte Carlo

Cassandra Tanti

Great news for tennis fans in Monaco as Novak Djokovic has confirmed he will compete in his “home” tournament, the Monte-Carle Masters, this year.

February 11, 2020 | News

Monaco student wins international dance prize

Stephanie Horsman

Marco Mascari, a 17-year-old Princess Grace Academy student, has taken out the prestigious Prix de Lausanne 2020 for best overall dancer, as well as the top spot for contemporary interpretation. 

February 11, 2020 | News

Medieval battles in Monaco

Stephanie Horsman

Buhurt Prime, the final tournament of the Historical Medieval Battle season, comes to the Bit Top in Fontvieille to determine which team is the best of the best.

February 11, 2020 | News

Ambassador presents credentials to King of the Belgians

Cassandra Tanti

Isabelle Berro-Amadeï has presented His Majesty the King of the Belgians with her credentials accrediting her as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Monaco.

