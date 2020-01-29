Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
overcast clouds
13 ° C
15 °
11.1 °
82%
3.1kmh
100%
Thu
13 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
12 °
Sun
13 °
Mon
14 °
Wednesday, January 29, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Makeover of Casino Square to dramatically change the look of Monte Carlo

American basketball legend remembered in Monaco

American basketball legend remembered in Monaco

By Stephanie Horsman - January 29, 2020

The Roca Team and the Ministry of State paid tribute to basketball great Kobe Bryant during a luncheon on Tuesday.

Minister of the Interior Patrice Cellario, President of AS Monaco Louis Biancheri and the President of the Monaco Basketball Federation Roland Biancheri joined the Roca Team for a lunch earlier this week to celebrate a communications partnership agreement recently forged between the Prince’s government and the AS Monaco Basketball team.

The team, ranked 2nd in the Jeep Elite and 3rd in the Euro cup standings, signed the agreement at the start of the 2109-2020 season.

At the lunch, Minister of State Serge Telle expressed his support of the Roca Team and joined them in mourning the loss of Bryant.

“I am very happy to welcome you all and to spend this moment with you. Very moved too, because this lunch comes at a particular time for basketball, with the death of the huge basketball player and the great man that was Kobe Bryant. This news touched the whole world. It affects us all. This tragic accident also reminds us of how fragile everything is and encourages us to take better advantage of the beautiful moments we have. Going to see you play and supporting you whenever I can is one of those great moments. Seeing you winning and wearing the colours of Monaco in France and in Europe is one of these beautiful moments. And having lunch with you today is one of those beautiful moments. Monaco is more than ever proud to have you and proud to support you,” he said in his speech.

Kobe Byrant was the five-time NBA winning champion shooting guard for the Los Angeles Lakers from 1996 to 2016. He earned the title of NBA Most Valuable Player in 2008, was an NBA Finals MVP twice in 2009 and 2010, and was the youngest player, at age 34, to reach an astounding 30,000 points in his career. He also was a two time Olympic gold medal recipient and an Academy Award winner for his 2018 animated short Dear Basketball.

He was killed last Sunday in a helicopter crash that also claimed eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

 

PHOTO: ©Manuel Vitali- Department of Communication

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleAS Monaco out of French Cup
Next articleBishop Barsi bids farewell

Editors pics

January 29, 2020 | News

Interview: Fabrice Marquet

Fabrice Marquet talks to Monaco Life about developing the Principality’s first ever business incubator MonacoTech and moving on to his next venture, Monaco Foundry.

0
January 28, 2020 | Business & Finance

The Princely Family celebrates Saint Dévote

HSH Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and the twins were front and centre at the Saint Dévote celebrations held earlier this week, with Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella sporting fashionable sunnies and charming the crowds.

0
January 24, 2020 | News

Two new summer concerts revealed

Music superstars Black Eyed Peas and Steve Hackett – Genesis Revisited will be heading to Monaco to perform shows this summer, SBM has just announced.

0
January 23, 2020 | News

Historic Monte-Carlo Rally returns for 23rd year

Just three days after the 88th Monte-Carlo Rally, competitors will gather for the 23rd Historic Monte-Carlo Rally, showcasing classic cars from between 1911 and 1980.

0

daily

January 29, 2020 | News

MEB in Mexico

Cassandra Tanti

The Monaco Economic Board (MEB) has been establishing business links in Mexico City, as partners of the Monaco Private Label event.

0
January 29, 2020 | News

Bishop Barsi bids farewell

Stephanie Horsman

After 20 years as Archbishop of Monaco, Bernard Barsi has stepped down following a moving farewell from the pulpit during the Mass of Saint Devoté.

0
January 29, 2020 | News

American basketball legend remembered in Monaco

Stephanie Horsman

The Roca Team and the Ministry of State paid tribute to basketball great Kobe Bryant during a luncheon on Tuesday.

0
January 29, 2020 | News

AS Monaco out of French Cup

Stephanie Horsman

The Red and Whites had a double blow Tuesday night, losing both to St Etienne at home 0-1 and getting knocked out of the final rounds of the Coup de France.

0
MORE STORIES

Markets weekly

Business & Finance Barclays -
As we enter December, markets will welcome any positive prints from the US labour market in the hope that consumers will increase spending over the festive period. October’s jobs report was stronger than anticipated with payrolls and earnings both increasing, signaling the resilience of the American economy. November’s readings are likely to surprise on the upside with non-farm payrolls expected to rise to 183,000 on the month, wage growth set to remain steady while unemployment should stabilise at 3.6% after a slight uptick in the prior month. The outlook of the corporate sector is also improving. November’s final services and manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) is expected to improve following higher flash prints, showing that the worst may now be behind us. In particular, manufacturing is likely to have benefited from the end of the General Motors strike and easing trade tensions. Meanwhile, business activity in China and the eurozone is more mixed, with November’s PMIs likely to confirm a divergence in manufacturing and services trends. In both regions, manufacturing rebounded in October, due to stronger domestic and foreign demand, while services activity shows signs of contagion as business confidence remains depressed. In the eurozone, in particular, PMIs continue to point to more lacklustre growth. Finally, the UK manufacturing PMI is set to contract further next week, following the decline in the November flash readings amid concerns around Brexit uncertainty and a cooling jobs market. With a general election drawing near, this is unlikely to be reversed until more clarity emerges on the political front.

The long-due shift from monetary to fiscal policy

Last week, the new European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde delivered her first policy speech. In line with her predecessor, she stressed the need for greater fiscal stimulus in the eurozone, and increased cooperation, from the bloc’s governments. The call for a step-up in fiscal spending has been a recurring theme recently, as easing monetary policy seems to have lost its effectiveness and concerns about the ECB running out of ammunition have started to emerge. The chart illustrates how GDP growth has remained lacklustre of late even while interest rates have been firmly negative for over a decade, and more so this year, highlighting the reduced room for manoeuvre the ECB has. While Ms Lagarde pledged that the central bank will continue to support the economy, she added that monetary policy “cannot and should not be the only game in town”, especially as public spending remains below its pre-crisis levels. Despite resistance from some quarters (mainly from Germany), the ECB president urged that extra spending focus on initiatives that are “more digital and greener” and stressed the importance of integration to boost productivity. For more information contact Barclays Private Bank in Monaco by clicking here or on +377 93 15 35 35    

Start of major works in Fontvieille

Local News Staff Writer -
Work will be undertaken, starting in the next few days, to increase the capacities of the sewage and stormwater systems in the Fontvieille district. Construction will start at the Giratoire des Papalins, to go up Avenue Albert II, then Avenue de Fontvieille. "This restructuring of wastewater networks is now necessary in this neighbourhood with the implementation of the Pasteur operation and tomorrow that of Charles III" said Olivier Lavagna, Director of Public Works, adding: “Over the decades the urbanisation of The Principality, whether it be public housing, residential buildings, or offices, needs to adapt all the networks to the growth of these resident populations, employees or visitors.” This work also involves the installation of a 1-metre diameter pipe designed to collect rainwater from upstream of Pasteur, Charles III and Canton. These waters rejoin at the port of Fontvieille and then are discharged at sea. "Some of the stormy weather, and sometimes critical thunderstorms see thousands of litres of rainwater coming from the watersheds around the Principality. We have experienced heavy rain events that show the importance of having a network calibrated to respond to these changing weather conditions,” said Jean-Luc Puyo, Director of Urban Development. The State Services in charge of this project have implemented a phasing programme in order to limit the impact on road and pedestrian traffic, especially on sports evenings at Stade Louis II. The first work will start on Monday, April 3, at the roundabout ave. Albert II/ave. des Papalins.

READ MORE

Night road closures ahead of Grand Prix