Weather
9 ° C
9°C
Tuesday, April 7, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 has risen to 77 in Monaco: 4 cured, 12 hospitalised, 4 in ICU

AMSN opens new safety centre

AMSN opens new safety centre

By Cassandra Tanti - April 7, 2020

Digital security is still a key focus in the Principality despite the current crisis.

In a statement released on Tuesday 7th April, the Prince’s government revealed that the Monegasque Digital Security Agency (AMSN) remains operational despite this period of confinement to assist its partners, State services and operators of Monegasque Vital Importance.

In fact, the AMSN completed the fitting-out of its Safety Supervision Centre (SOC) on 18th March, just around the time the lockdown was announced.

SOC is currently operational on weekdays, from 8:30am to 6:30pm, and is charged with preventing, detecting, assessing and alerting threats related to cybersecurity.

The creation of the security supervision centre was approved in October 2018 by the Strategic Committee for Digital Security, with the first engineers taking up their positions at SOC in April 2019.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleBikini maker and drone company step up

Editors pics

April 1, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

ISTAYHOME: Bella’s health & beauty tips

Lifestyle and Wellbeing contributor Isabella Marino shares her hot tips on living well during self-confinement.

0
March 28, 2020 | Local News

Home confinement extended by two weeks

Prince Albert has ordered the extension of lockdown measures until 15th April, in line with a decision taken in neighbouring France.

0
March 27, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Staying emotionally healthy during Covid-19

Psychotherapist Gavin Sharpe explains how we can all stay emotionally resilient while our Principality is in lockdown.

0
March 25, 2020 | Local News

Call for blood donations

Despite the current Covid-19 crisis, the need for blood continues for patients at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre (CHPG).

0

daily

April 7, 2020 | Local News

AMSN opens new safety centre

Cassandra Tanti

Digital security is still a key focus in the Principality despite the current crisis.

0
April 7, 2020 | Local News

Bikini maker and drone company step up

Stephanie Horsman

Two Monaco-based companies are doing their bit to help during the Covid-19 pandemic.

0
April 7, 2020 | Local News

Masks about to be obligatory in Nice

Stephanie Horsman

As the saga continues in the fight against the spread of Covid-19, in the neighbouring city of Nice cloth masks will soon be issued to all residents in an effort to further contain the virus.

0
April 7, 2020 | Local News

Peace and Sport #White Card Campaign a success

Stephanie Horsman

People across the globe, including sporting heroes and HSH Prince Albert II, have raised a white card in honour of International Day of Sport for Development of Peace this week.

0
MORE STORIES

Beausoleil supports National Front

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_15681" align="alignleft" width="300"]Photo: Remi JDN Photo: Remi JDN[/caption]

The first round of the French regional elections gave resounding victory to the National Front, with Marion Marechal-Le Pen far ahead of The Republicans and the Socialists in the Paca region, with more than 41 percent of votes cast.

The FN victory was even more marked in Beausoleil, just over the border from Monaco, where 44.34% of votes were cast for the ant-immigration party. Christian Estrosi’s Republicans won 34.57% of the vote, with the Socialists winning just 8.59 percent and the Greens 4.48 percent. Just days before the poll a number of large businesses and media outlets launched an attack on the National Front, claiming that a vote in support of the rightist party would destabilise France. A surge in personal support for President Francois Hollande in the wake of the November 13 atrocities in Paris failed to translate into votes for his socialist party. Voting in the second round takes place next Sunday, December 13.  

until Sun. March 18 – Exhibition –...

Local News Staff Writer -
Until Sunday 18 March, 10 am to 6 pm, Nouveau Musée National de Monaco – Villa Sauber Exhibition – “LAB#2, Hors Catégories” (free entry) Information: +377 98 98 91 26