AMSN opens new safety centre

The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 has risen to 77 in Monaco: 4 cured, 12 hospitalised, 4 in ICU
Digital security is still a key focus in the Principality despite the current crisis.
In a statement released on Tuesday 7th April, the Prince’s government revealed that the Monegasque Digital Security Agency (AMSN) remains operational despite this period of confinement to assist its partners, State services and operators of Monegasque Vital Importance.
In fact, the AMSN completed the fitting-out of its Safety Supervision Centre (SOC) on 18th March, just around the time the lockdown was announced.
SOC is currently operational on weekdays, from 8:30am to 6:30pm, and is charged with preventing, detecting, assessing and alerting threats related to cybersecurity.
The creation of the security supervision centre was approved in October 2018 by the Strategic Committee for Digital Security, with the first engineers taking up their positions at SOC in April 2019.
