Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
few clouds
10.4 ° C
15 °
-1.7 °
51%
10.3kmh
20%
Fri
13 °
Sat
12 °
Sun
14 °
Mon
13 °
Tue
12 °
Thursday, February 27, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Tests show that a person cared for by firefighters on Wednesday in Monaco does not have the COVID-19 virus

An artistic view of Europe’s glaciers in the face of climate change

An artistic view of Europe’s glaciers in the face of climate change

By Cassandra Tanti - February 27, 2020

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation presents a photographic exhibition titled ‘Eagle Wings – Protecting the Alps’ by photographer Nomi Baumgartl at the Galerie des Pêcheurs.

The exhibition, to be held until 30th March, offers visitors a striking view from earth, sky and space of the melting glaciers in the Alps under the effects of climate change.

The exhibition provides a visual dialogue between the view from a human perspective – with photographer Nomi Baumgartl, the view through the eyes of an eagle  – with its 360° camera, and the one of science – with images from the European Space Agency.

From the Earth, Nomi Baumgartl has immortalised incredible scenes from the Alpine region. Her photographs, charged with emotion and poetry, reveal the fragility of nature. From the sky, Victor – a white-tailed eagle equipped with a 360° camera, filmed the glaciers, showing through exceptional images the extent of ice melting in Europe.

From space, the satellites of the German Aerospace Center (DLR) and the Earth Observation Centre (EOC) offer a more global reality of earth’s modifications linked to climate change.

‘The Eagle Wings – Protecting the Alps’ brings together five nature lovers: falconer Jacques-Olivier Travers, entrepreneur, activist and co-founder of Dreamscape Immersive Ronald Menzel, photographer Nomi Baumgartl, production manager Helmut Achatz, and Karl Friedrich Scheufele, Co-President of Chopard. They came together to pay tribute to the planet, to document in an original way the impact of human activities on the environment, and to raise awareness of wildlife protection in order to inspire positive change.

“The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation is pleased to present, in the Principality, this exhibition which opens our eyes to the complex links between man and nature and the need to act in the face of the climate crisis,” said the foundation in announcing the exhibition.

For more information on the Eagle Wings project : https://www.eaglewingsfoundation.org/fr/

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleBitsa adds altcoin Monero to portfolio
Next articlePictet opens Monaco branch

Editors pics

February 17, 2020 | News

Win 2 Metabolic Balance programmes

Our Premium Rewards partner Metabolic Balance is giving away TWO nutrition programs, valued at over 900€ each!

0
February 14, 2020 | News

Insider tips: the best of Courchevel

International TV presenter Kristina Guberman shares her favourite hotspots at luxury ski resort Courchevel.

0
February 4, 2020 | News

Interview: Georges Gambarini, Smart City Program Manager

Georges Gambarini talks about what it means to be a Smart City, why we need 5G, and the exciting new technology that is set to roll out in 2020.

0
January 29, 2020 | News

Interview: Fabrice Marquet

Fabrice Marquet talks to Monaco Life about developing the Principality’s first ever business incubator MonacoTech and moving on to his next venture, Monaco Foundry.

0

daily

February 27, 2020 | News

Nice Carnival and Menton Lemon Festival cancelled

Cassandra Tanti

This week, officials in both Nice and Menton made decisions to cancel beloved annual festivities in the name of public health.

0
February 27, 2020 | News

Latest measures to prevent COVID-19 spread

Cassandra Tanti

Students and workers who have passed through coronavirus hotspots are being asked to self-quarantine by the Monaco government, but it says schools will reopen next week and events will also go ahead as planned.

0
February 27, 2020 | News

Pictet opens Monaco branch

Cassandra Tanti

The Pictet Group has announced the opening of a banking branch in Monaco aimed at serving private wealth management clients living in the Principality.

0
February 27, 2020 | News

An artistic view of Europe’s glaciers in the face of climate change

Cassandra Tanti

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation presents a photographic exhibition titled 'Eagle Wings - Protecting the Alps' by photographer Nomi Baumgartl at the Galerie des Pêcheurs.

0
MORE STORIES

Italian relations on the table at ambassadors...

Local News Staff Writer -
The Ambassadeurs de la destination Monaco club of Florence has met in the historical setting of Hôtel Villa Cora.

Sat. Apr 22 – Sun. Apr 23...

Local News Staff Writer -
Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 April, Variety Theatre 12th Modern Jazz Dance Competition, organised by Baletu Arte Jazz Information: 06 81 52 56 37