An artistic view of Europe’s glaciers in the face of climate change

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation presents a photographic exhibition titled ‘Eagle Wings – Protecting the Alps’ by photographer Nomi Baumgartl at the Galerie des Pêcheurs.

The exhibition, to be held until 30th March, offers visitors a striking view from earth, sky and space of the melting glaciers in the Alps under the effects of climate change.

The exhibition provides a visual dialogue between the view from a human perspective – with photographer Nomi Baumgartl, the view through the eyes of an eagle – with its 360° camera, and the one of science – with images from the European Space Agency.

From the Earth, Nomi Baumgartl has immortalised incredible scenes from the Alpine region. Her photographs, charged with emotion and poetry, reveal the fragility of nature. From the sky, Victor – a white-tailed eagle equipped with a 360° camera, filmed the glaciers, showing through exceptional images the extent of ice melting in Europe.

From space, the satellites of the German Aerospace Center (DLR) and the Earth Observation Centre (EOC) offer a more global reality of earth’s modifications linked to climate change.

‘The Eagle Wings – Protecting the Alps’ brings together five nature lovers: falconer Jacques-Olivier Travers, entrepreneur, activist and co-founder of Dreamscape Immersive Ronald Menzel, photographer Nomi Baumgartl, production manager Helmut Achatz, and Karl Friedrich Scheufele, Co-President of Chopard. They came together to pay tribute to the planet, to document in an original way the impact of human activities on the environment, and to raise awareness of wildlife protection in order to inspire positive change.

“The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation is pleased to present, in the Principality, this exhibition which opens our eyes to the complex links between man and nature and the need to act in the face of the climate crisis,” said the foundation in announcing the exhibition.

For more information on the Eagle Wings project : https://www.eaglewingsfoundation.org/fr/