An insight into Monaco’s growing public sector workforce

A new report shows that Monaco’s public sector workforce grew in 2022, with more than 5,000 people now employed by the State for a Principality of just two square kilometres.

A new report by Monaco’s statistics group IMSEE shows that there were 5,047 employees in the Monegasque Civil service in 2022, an increase of 0.8% on 2021, equivalent to 39 additional people.

The vast majority, ¾, are employed within the government with most, 40%, working within the Ministry of the Interior, while 15% can be found in the Ministry of Public Works, the Environment and Urban Development.

The large majority of the rest of the public sector – 15% – work within the Municipality. Only 4% are employed by the Prince’s Palace, 3% in the Department of Justice, and 2% in “other administrative attachments”.

The percentage of people who occupy a category A position, the highest, is 32%, while the majority, at 42%, occupy a category C position.

The majority of public sector workers, 56%, are men, and the average age is 43.4 years.

One in four employees, or 1,298, are Monegasques, while the majority – 69% – are of French nationality. Still, 45% of all public sector workers reside in Monaco, and 54% in the Alpes Maritimes.

Photo by Monaco Life