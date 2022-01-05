Weather
14 ° C
14°C
5°C
Light Rain Showers
Wednesday, January 5, 2022

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

108 Covid cases + 1 death 4 Jan, 39 hospitalised - 18 res, 6 in ICU - 1 res, 327 home monitored, 4,858 recoveries, 40 deaths, 1,270 incidence rate, 66.7% vaccinated

“An odyssey through three decades of abundant creativity”

“An odyssey through three decades of abundant creativity”

By Stephanie Horsman - January 5, 2022

Details of the Grimaldi Forum’s highly-anticipated 2022 summer exhibition, dedicated to the wonderful world of fashion designer Christian Louboutin, have been revealed.

After the success of the Alberto Giacometti exhibit last year, the Grimaldi Forum is following up with another sure-fire hit for summer 2022, entitled Christian Louboutin, L’Exhibition[niste].

Curator Olivier Gabet, Director of the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, has redesigned the show from its Palais de la Porte Dorée version of 2020, giving it a new perspective for the Principality.

The exhibit will encompass 2,000m2 and unveil some new works as yet unseen by the public, which are tied to inspirations drawn specifically from Monaco, including a project in development with British artist Allen Jones.

Monaco’s ties to Louboutin go far back. Princess Caroline was Louboutin’s very first customer when he opened the doors to his Paris shoe salon in 1991.

Photo by Jean-Vincent Simonet for Christian Louboutin, source Grimaldi Forum

The summer exhibition will bring together pieces from Louboutin’s personal collections as well as artistic and historic works on loan from private and public collections, including some from the Principality, in what is being called the Musée Imaginaire room.

Meanwhile, themes that were cherished by the designer will be explored such as his love of dance, the legacy of the Ballets Russes, his adoration of African and Asian art, Andy Warhol’s Pop Art influence, the genius of photographer Helmut Newton, and his fascination with oceanography.

Shoes, naturally, will take centre stage, but visitors will also be treated to a selection of unique pieces that inspired his creations.

“Far from a classic retrospective, the exhibition path was designed as a joyful odyssey through three decades of abundant creativity infused with curiosity for all cultures and arts,” say the organisers of the event.

The exhibition will also present exclusive collaborations by Louboutin such as stained glass created by Maison du Vitrail, a silver Sevillian palanquin, and a cabaret sculpted in Bhutan.

Visitors will also discover the designer’s various projects with artists including the titillating photography collaboration with director David Lynch, multimedia work with Lisa Reihana, the leather sculptures of English designer duo Whitaker Malem, the choreography of Blanca Li, and the work of Pakistani artist Imran Qureshi, as well as an immersive space dedicated to sculptor and painter Allen Jones created especially with him for this exhibition.

 

 

Photo by Jean-Vincent Simonet for Christian Louboutin, source Grimaldi Forum

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Sign up to our newsletter
Previous articleMatteo Atti: “Luxury is less self-centric today”

Editors pics

January 3, 2022 | Local News

Monaco’s Black Jack wins Sydney Hobart Yacht Race

The gruelling Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race was marked by strong winds and rough seas. In the end, it was Monaco-registered Black Jack that took home the title with a time of just over 2 days and 12 hours.

0
December 31, 2021 | Local News

Shock as Kovac and Monaco part ways

Although not officially confirmed by the club, Nico Kovac was relieved of his duties as manager of AS Monaco on Thursday night, and a list of potential successors has already been drawn up.

0
December 29, 2021 | Local News

It’s almost sales time

The January sales are fast approaching, giving bargain hunters a chance to nab great deals on coveted items that didn’t quite make it under the tree this year.

0
December 29, 2021 | Business & Finance

Minister of State “doing well” after testing positive for Covid

Monaco’s Minister of State Pierre Dartout and several members of his family have tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from vacation in the Alps.

0

daily

January 5, 2022 | Business & Finance

“An odyssey through three decades of abundant creativity”

Stephanie Horsman

Details of the Grimaldi Forum’s highly-anticipated 2022 summer exhibition, dedicated to the wonderful world of fashion designer Christian Louboutin, have been revealed.

0
January 5, 2022 | Business & Finance

Nice Carnival and Menton Lemon Festival still on track

Stephanie Horsman

After disappointing cancellations last year, it's been confirmed that the Nice Carnival and the Menton Lemon Festival will go ahead in February. The Prom Classic, however, hangs in the balance.

0
January 5, 2022 | Business & Finance

ASM transfer round-up: Mata, Sidibé, Martial

Luke Entwistle

The January transfer window is now open and Monaco have wasted no time in making their move, wrapping up the signing of Vanderson on Saturday, with more potential incomings and outgoings to come.

0
January 4, 2022 | Business & Finance

Opinion: Kovac, Clement and the fragility of managership

Luke Entwistle

Strong on-pitch results, a clearly definable tactical philosophy, and fervent fan support didn’t save Niko Kovac from the sack.

0
MORE STORIES
Unaoil

Lead investigator in Unaoil case removed for...

Local News Staff Writer -
The long-running British investigation took a dramatic turn. Tom Martin had been a senior lawyer at the UK's Serious Fraud Office since 2014.

Second edition of artmonte-carlo returns to Grimaldi...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_15896" align="alignnone" width="781"]Photo: artemonte-carlo Photo: artemonte-carlo[/caption] After a highly successful first edition in 2016, artmonte-carlo is back this weekend with 37 galleries of contemporary and modern art, fourteen invited exhibitions and four curated shows at the Grimaldi Forum. Organised by Palexpo, and under the High Patronage of Prince Albert and the direction of Thomas Hug, the salon “aims to create a dialogue between a selection of renowned international galleries and a programme of institutional and curated exhibitions with a strong regional identity”. New this year, contemporary art on a private boat is a special section of artmonte-carlo, and New York- and Berlin-based curator Mohammad Salemy will show “This is the Sea”, a group show with fifteen international artists on a private yacht at Port Hercule. The Prix Off artmontecarlo–F.P.Journe will be awarded for the best presentation by a jury made up of key figures of the European art scene, including Marie-Claude Beaud (Nouveau Musée National de Monaco) and Olivier Gabet (Musée des Arts Décoratifs de Paris). Artmonte-carlo, which counts amongst its partners, F.P.Journe, Ruinart, sabrina monte-carlo, Monaco Boat Service – Riva and the Société Monégasque de Transports, will also be hosting a concert celebrating Philip Glass' 80th birthday, on Saturday at 7 pm. Artmonte-carlo runs from Saturday, April 29, to Sunday, April 30, noon to 8 pm. Tickets: adults €20 and €10 for students, seniors and 6-16s (under-6 are free). For more see the website or a full list of participating galleries and non-commercial programme can be found below. Exhibiting galleries: Air de Paris (Paris), Almine Rech Gallery (Paris, Brussels, London), Art: Concept (Paris), Baró (Sao Paulo), Cortesi Gallery (Lugano, London), Esh Gallery (Milano), Gagosian Gallery (New York, Beverly Hills, San Francisco, London, Paris, Le Bourget, Roma, Athens, Geneva, Hong Kong), Galeria Filomena Soares (Lisbon), Galerie Barbara Thumm (Berlin), Galerie Catherine Issert (Saint-Paul-de-Vence), Galerie Chantal Crousel (Paris), Galerie Eva Meyer (Paris), galerie lange + pult (Zurich, Auvernier), Galerie Mitterrand (Paris), Galerie Natalie Seroussi (Paris), Galerie Sébastien Bertrand (Geneva), Galerie Xippas(Paris, Geneva, Montevideo, Punta del Este), Galleria Continua (San Gimignano, Beijing, Les Moulins, Havana), Galleria Franco Noero (Turin), Gallery ABC-Arte (Genova), GNYP (Berlin), Grob Gallery (Geneva), Horrach Moya (Palma de Mallorca), In Situ - Fabienne Leclerc (Paris), Jousse Entreprise (Paris), Marian Goodman Gallery (New York, Paris, London), MLF | Marie-Laure Fleisch (Roma, Brussels), Pablo's Birthday (New York), Pace (New York, London, Beijing, Hong Kong, Paris, Palo Alto, Seoul), Photo & Contemporary (Turin), Robilant+Voena (London, Milan, St Moritz), Setareh Gallery (Düsseldorf), Suzanne Syz Art Jewels (Geneva), Taste Contemporary (Geneva), The Breeder (Athens), Tornabuoni Art (Florence, Milan, Forte dei Marmi, Paris, London, Crans Montana), and Victoria Miro (London). Objects, My Friends will feature an exceptional design exhibition curated by Martine Bedin, an original and innovating way of presenting design at the salon. The exhibition will include works from prestigious galleries and designers among which ammann//gallery, Antonia Jannone – Disegni di Architettura, David Gill Gallery, Dilmos Milano, Duilio Forte, Franco Raggi, Galerie Catherine Issert, Galerie Maria Lund, Galerie Natalie Seroussi, Galerie Patrick Seguin/Gagosian Gallery, Galleria Clio Calvi Rudy Volpi, Galleria Luisa delle Piane, Galleria Paola Colombari, Galleria Rossana Orlandi, Gate 5 Gallery, Irene Grazioli, Jean Nouvel Design, Laffanour – Galerie Downtown, Marco Ferreri, Michele De Lucchi, Piotr Sierakowski, Post Design Milano, Riva Venise, Sèvres – Cité de la céramique, and Taste Contemporary. As part of its non-commercial programme, artmonte-carlo has invited institutions and non-profit art spaces: BeART (London), Delfina Foundation (Kiev), Espace de l'Art Concret (Mouans-Sartoux), Fiorucci Art Trust (London, Monaco), Fondazione Volume (Roma), Fondazione Bonotto (Molvena), Fondazione SoutHeritage per l'arte contemporanea (Matera), Francis Bacon MB Art Foundation (Monaco), IZOLYATSIA. Platform for Cultural Initiatives (London), Les Rencontres Philosophiques de Monaco(Monaco), Lumière (Marseille), Nouveau Musée National de Monaco (Monaco), Oracular / Vernacular (Marseille), SAM Art Projects (Paris), and Svetlana (New York). Article first published April 29, 2017.    