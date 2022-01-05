“An odyssey through three decades of abundant creativity”

Details of the Grimaldi Forum’s highly-anticipated 2022 summer exhibition, dedicated to the wonderful world of fashion designer Christian Louboutin, have been revealed.

After the success of the Alberto Giacometti exhibit last year, the Grimaldi Forum is following up with another sure-fire hit for summer 2022, entitled Christian Louboutin, L’Exhibition[niste].

Curator Olivier Gabet, Director of the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, has redesigned the show from its Palais de la Porte Dorée version of 2020, giving it a new perspective for the Principality.

The exhibit will encompass 2,000m2 and unveil some new works as yet unseen by the public, which are tied to inspirations drawn specifically from Monaco, including a project in development with British artist Allen Jones.

Monaco’s ties to Louboutin go far back. Princess Caroline was Louboutin’s very first customer when he opened the doors to his Paris shoe salon in 1991.

The summer exhibition will bring together pieces from Louboutin’s personal collections as well as artistic and historic works on loan from private and public collections, including some from the Principality, in what is being called the Musée Imaginaire room.

Meanwhile, themes that were cherished by the designer will be explored such as his love of dance, the legacy of the Ballets Russes, his adoration of African and Asian art, Andy Warhol’s Pop Art influence, the genius of photographer Helmut Newton, and his fascination with oceanography.

Shoes, naturally, will take centre stage, but visitors will also be treated to a selection of unique pieces that inspired his creations.

“Far from a classic retrospective, the exhibition path was designed as a joyful odyssey through three decades of abundant creativity infused with curiosity for all cultures and arts,” say the organisers of the event.

The exhibition will also present exclusive collaborations by Louboutin such as stained glass created by Maison du Vitrail, a silver Sevillian palanquin, and a cabaret sculpted in Bhutan.

Visitors will also discover the designer’s various projects with artists including the titillating photography collaboration with director David Lynch, multimedia work with Lisa Reihana, the leather sculptures of English designer duo Whitaker Malem, the choreography of Blanca Li, and the work of Pakistani artist Imran Qureshi, as well as an immersive space dedicated to sculptor and painter Allen Jones created especially with him for this exhibition.

Photo by Jean-Vincent Simonet for Christian Louboutin, source Grimaldi Forum