Weather
15 ° C
15°C
Thursday, June 11, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Confirmed number of Covid-19 cases in Monaco is 99: 93 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

And the winners are…

And the winners are…

By Cassandra Tanti - June 11, 2020

A Sri Lankan company dedicated to water security, a professor in Earth System Science, and a team of women in South India restoring traditional agriculture are all winners of this year’s Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Awards, presented on Thursday by Vice President Olivier Wenden. Here is everything you need to know about the winners.

The annual Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Awards were established in 2008 – two years after His Serene Highness set up his Foundation dedicated to three domains of action: climate change, biodiversity, and water resources. The awards pay tribute to the leading individuals and organisations who are committed to these three areas.

But this, a year of unprecedented crisis, was different. According to the foundation’s Vice President and CEO Olivier Wenden, “never has it seemed so important to honour the prominent scientists, intellectual figures and international organisations for their remarkable commitment to the protection of the environment.”

“His Serene Highness has always placed his trust in science and supported research in order to provide relevant and effective responses to the environmental challenges we face,” Mr Wenden said during the virtual awards ceremony, of which Monaco Life was digitally present. “The Covid crisis convinced us that it was crucial to push ahead with this year’s awards, because it was particularly vital at a time when budgets are likely to be restricted, when science and research are normally among the first budgets to be cut. So, we thought it was our duty to continue to support these great activities on the ground.”

The winners were decided by the Foundation’s Scientific and Technical Committee as well as the board of directors, which includes Prince Albert II of Monaco.

Water Award

The 2020 Water Award went to the International Water Management Institute, a company based in Colombo, Sri Lanka, which has been developing science-based solutions for some of the world’s poorest people for over 35 years.

In receiving the award on behalf of the institute, IWMI Director General Dr. Claudia Sadoff said: “Water is central to the climate challenge because water is how most people will experience climate change – through, for example, unpredictable rainfall, floods and drought which can be major disruptors to our food systems and drinking water supplies, threatening human lives and livelihoods.”

Dr. Claudia Sadoff revealed that in the past 60 years, the global demand for water has grown four-fold. Meanwhile, there has been a major spike in water pollution – today 80% of the world’s wastewater flows back into our rivers, lakes and oceans without being treated. “Clearly this is unsustainable,” said Dr. Sadoff. “We need to change the way we safeguard and manage water resources to create a more water secure world.”

In accepting the award, Dr. Sadoff said: “We are especially proud to receive this honour from such a visionary patron and distinguished foundation. By conferring this prestigious Water Award, the foundation raises awareness and ensures water is more fully imbedded in global dialogue on climate and conservation. It also inspires us and redoubles our commitment to delivering water solutions for sustainable development.”

The World Economic Forum 2020 Global Risks Report, published in January, ranked risks from water crises higher than either infectious diseases or food crises. In 2020, there will likely be places where we see all three at once. When asked by Monaco Life whether governments are prepared for this, Dr. Sadoff responded:

“This is a very important question because one of the most troubling aspects of large-scale crises like pandemics is co-disasters – just as we are stretched and focused on answering one crisis, another comes in to compound it. What is interesting is that water really runs through these top risks that were identified by the World Economic Forum. In terms of the infectious disease crisis, we know that the first line of defence is hand washing, clean water and sanitation, and we know from the Sustainable Development Goals that we’re not there yet.

When we look at the issue of potential food crises, we know we have a very fragile food system in some places and if we have major floods or droughts disrupting the food cycle, or shifts in timings of rain, then we can end up with food crises.

We are not prepared for these kinds of crises that we have been warned about from the World Economic Forum, and again this comes back to how grateful we are to the foundation for supporting this work, for providing visibility and advocating all the additional research and science we need to prepare ourselves for these eventualities.”

Biodiversity Award

The Biodiversity Award was received by the Deccan Development Society (DDS) – a 35-year-old grassroots organisation working with women’s associations in around 75 villages in the Sangareddy District of Telangana, South India. The 5,000 female members of the society represent the poorest in their village communities. Most of them are dalits, the lowest group in the Indian social hierarchy.

One of the society’s founding members, P.V. Satheesh, accepted the award along with three members of the society. Their story is remarkable and inspiring.

“These women inherited a land which was baron, unattended and which nobody cared for,” Mr Satheesh said. “Over the past 25 years these women, through their hard work, ecological vision, determination, and relationship with nature, have converted those lands to some of the most fascinating food production centres in this part of the world.”

According to the society, these women have proven that, even in the most degraded land areas of the world, people do not have to seek out Genetically Modified crops or multinationals to feed themselves.

Their appreciation in receiving the award from the foundation was evident.

“It is important to them that you, the foundation, have travelled all the way out of your globalised base to find them in the dusty tracks of the South Indian streets and honour them today with your award,” said Mr Satheesh. “This award is truly a pat on the back which will resonate in communities around them and help them seek out the nature-based local solutions to solve their food problems and also the problems of the climate.”

Asked by Monaco Life how these agricultural initiatives have helped to reposition the role of women in their societies, Mr Satheesh responded:

“By moving them into a theoretical and political position, where women are the leaders in agriculture, we have put them back where they were about 50 years ago in India before what we call the ‘Green Revolution’ came into agriculture (Editor’s note: this refers to a period when Indian agriculture was converted to an industrial system due to the adoption of modern methods and technology).

“Before then, women understood which seeds were needed, they decided what could be sowed in their fields, and therefore they were the knowledge leaders of their community. But with the ‘Green Revolution’, women were pushed back and the industry was snatched away from them.

“Today, the communities which these women represent are the ones who have taken back that leadership and are telling their local communities – their men and their societies – that in the hands of women their culture is not only safe, but also flourishing. Unfortunately, our governments don’t look at this that way, so they need to open their eyes and support these women who are leading agriculture.”

Climate Change Award

The recipient of the Foundation’s Climate Change Award was Professor Johan Rockström – a man wearing many hats. He is a Professor in Earth System Science at the University of Potsdam and Director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, which generates insights for scenarios analysis, modelling, computer simulation, and data integration.

He is also a consultant for several governments and global institutions including the World Economic Forum and the United Nations.

In 2019, Professor Rockström was appointed as chair of the Earth Commission, an initiative of 20 globally renowned scientists on Earth Systems who aim to identify the concrete risks climate change brings and determine the exact scientific borders that our Planet can bear in terms of human-made climatic changes.

“The ‘Super Year of 2020’ has been shattered by the corona-crisis and as we all know this is the year when we expected new momentum on action – five years into the Paris Agreement and five years into the Sustainable Development Goals. This is also the year when we enter potentially the most decisive decade for humanity on earth. It is the decade when, as shown by climate scientists, global emissions need to be cut by half to stand a chance of holding global warming to the planetary boundary of 1.5°C.”

Covid-19 put a pause button on the ‘super year’, said Professor Rockström, but it did not put a pause on the resolve and momentum towards zero carbon development.

“It is a super compensation, this super year that never saw the light of day, to have the great honour of receiving the prestigious Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Award. I personally thank you from everyone at the institute who takes this as fuel – and I mean sustainable fuel of course – to propel further scientific achievements. And they are needed.”

 

Top photo: Dr. Claudia Sadoff, women from the Deccan Development Society (DDS), and Professor Johan Rockström

 

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleAlmost a third of Monaco employees tested for Covid
Next articlePalace announces passing of Elizabeth-Ann, cousin of Prince Albert

Editors pics

June 5, 2020 | Local News

Casino de Monte-Carlo reopens with new safety measures

Dice are rolling again at the Casino de Monte-Carlo after the coronavirus crisis forced its closure for the first time since WWII. Read our interview with Pascal Camia, head of SBM's Gaming Operations.

0
June 3, 2020 | Local News

You’re up kids!

After two weeks screening residents for Covid-19 antibodies, Tuesday was an opportunity for Monaco’s youngest to take advantage of the government’s mass testing campaign.

0
June 3, 2020 | Business & Finance

Taking charge of €10 billion wedding industry

When Covid-19 stepped in, luxury wedding planner Muriel Saldalamacchia stepped up, developing protocols to help the government lift a ban on weddings and eventually restore a €10 billion industry.

0
June 2, 2020 | Local News

Land extension works moving ahead

The land extension project is moving full steam ahead this month and will see a number of giant leaps towards making the dream a reality.

0

daily

June 11, 2020 | Local News

And the winners are…

Cassandra Tanti

A Sri Lankan company dedicated to water security, a professor in Earth System Science, and a team of women in South India are all winners of this year’s Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Awards

0
June 11, 2020 | Local News

Almost a third of Monaco employees tested for Covid

Stephanie Horsman

The latest screening campaign for the coronavirus, this round aimed at those who work in the Principality, has seen roughly 30% of employees taking advantage of the free test.

0
June 11, 2020 | Local News

First Monegasque satellite launch back on!

Stephanie Horsman

After months of delays due to the health crisis, the OSM1 CICERO nanosatellite, built by Monaco-based start-up Orbital Solutions Monaco, is now set to blast off later this month in French Guiana.

0
June 11, 2020 | Local News

SBM launches “stylish” safety video

Stephanie Horsman

A new SBM video, entitled ‘Monte-Carlo Cares: Safe in Style’, uses humour and sensitivity to convey the health measures they are implementing as they gear up for re-openings all over Monaco.

0
MORE STORIES

Government warns against anti-inflammatory drugs

Local News Cassandra Tanti -
Monaco health authorities have issued a warning about the use of ibuprofen, cortisone and other anti-inflammatory drugs in confirmed and possible cases of Covid-19.

Monaco Paws: The Rescued and the Rescuers

Local News Siri Trang Khalsa -
 

The dog days of summer have arrived and Monaco Paws is back on the street. Big dogs are not commonly seen around Monaco, but this week we had the chance to meet the beautiful Hound called Max and his owners Dr Pierre Burghgraeve and his son Raphael.

[caption id="attachment_2137" align="aligncenter" width="850"]Max the Hound with his owners, Dr Pierre Burghgraeve and his son Raphael Max the Hound with his owners, Dr Pierre Burghgraeve and his son Raphael[/caption] Why did you decide to get a dog? The kids had recently lost their Grandmother and they were very sad. They had wanted a dog for a very long time. Where did you get Max? We rescued him from Le refuge de La Conca, located in Tourrette Levens. (Tel: 04 93 91 01 13). Why was Max at the dog shelter? He was bred to be a hunting dog, but he was not suited to it. He is scared of everything, but we got a nice feeling from him and we loved his big ears. How has Max adjusted to life in Monaco? We take him for long walks, at least 2 hours a day. As he can never be alone he comes everywhere with us. So you bring him to your office and on house calls? Yes, Max always comes to work with me and my patients love him. He is really friendly with everyone. When I don’t bring him on house calls, people ask for him. Do you think that dogs aid the healing process? They can feel how we feel. Dogs often make people smile and feel a bit better. Does Max have any special training? We tried, but it never works. I think he was too traumatised when he was a puppy. He goes into a complete panic if we leave him home alone. Does Max like to swim? He hates water, really, he is scared of everything. What does he like to eat? We cook meat and rice for him. We tried everything but it’s the only thing he will eat. Max is really gentle and calm now. Do you think he has recovered a bit from his previous environment? As long as he is with us, he is happy... and so are we. Monaco Paws is a collaboration between writer Siri Trang Khalsa and photographer Kaidi-Katariin Knox. Follow on Instagram @stkmonaco and @art.of.an.eye or contact monacopaws@gmail.com