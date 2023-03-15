Annual tax declaration deadlines announced for France

The French government has announced the tax schedule for 2023 and non-resident taxpayers join others in the south of France in the first zone to declare.

As the old saying goes: the only things one can’t avoid are death and taxes.

True to that adage, the French government has announced the dates when each department’s filings are due for 2022 returns.

People living in Zone 1, which encompasses departments 01 to 19, thus including the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur departments of the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence (04), Hautes-Alpes (05), Alpes-Maritimes (06) and Bouches-du-Rhône (13) must have their taxes sent in by midnight on 25th May. This group also includes non-resident taxpayers in France.

Zone 2’s filing dates, for departments 20 through to 54, is before midnight on 1st June.

Other PACA areas, the Var (83) and Vaucluse (84), fall into Zone 3, with a cut-off date before midnight on 8th June.

Income tax simulator available via France’s Ministry of Finance

For those wanting to financially prepare in advance, an income tax simulator is available from the government’s Ministry of Finance website. Click here for access.

Two models can be used to calculate. The first is a simplified model for those declaring salaries, pensions, retirement, property income, gains from the sale of securities, social rights and similar securities. This model can also be used for those with expenses such as alimony, childcare and charitable donations.

The second is the complete model, and it is for those who declare income from commercial, liberal professions, agricultural activity, income from partners and managers, and investments in the DOM-COM, amongst criteria.

For more information, to learn how to declare or to download forms, visit the government website here.

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo source: Scott Graham for Unsplash