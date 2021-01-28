Another class sent home due to Covid

Friday, January 29, 2021
17 new Covid cases on 28 Jan. brings total to 1,430: 47 hospitalised: 30 resident + 9 in ICU: 2 resident, 142 home monitored, 1,198 recoveries, 11 deaths
It follows the closure of three other maternelle classrooms in recent days – two at Stella School and one at Fontvieille School, as well as one at the Riturnela creche.
Photo by Mairie de Monaco
A 79-year-old Covid-positive person has died in Monaco, becoming the 11th victim since the pandemic began and the eighth person to succumb to the virus within a month.
Swiss prosecutors have dropped a case brought by Dmitry Rybolovlev, president of AS Monaco, against an art dealer he accused of swindling him out of hundreds of millions of euros.
Much was achieved by RAMOGE in 2019-20 in its fight against Med marine pollution. Now, projects have been set for the years ahead, including a new eco-responsible yachting label.
Amid a spate of students testing positive for Covid in various Monaco schools, another classroom, this time from Parc School, is facing a 10-day quarantine.