Another class sent home due to Covid

[caption id="attachment_3774" align="alignleft" width="640"]Photo: Facebook AS Monaco[/caption] Columbian striker Radamel Falcao made his return to training with the AS Monaco squad this week after several weeks on the sidelines with an injury sustained in the second leg against Fenerbahce in a Champions League opener. El Tigre is back! Falcao’s return is a major boost to Monaco's Champions League ambitions ahead of the Ligue 1 team’s group-stage opener against Tottenham Hotspur next Wednesday. Tickets for the Wembley Stadium match can only be purchased from the team’s website. Falcao, 30, suffered a thigh injury after setting up one goal and scoring a penalty during the second leg of his side's victorious playoff with Fenerbahce that clinched a group-stage place last month. The Colombia international has failed to return to his best since suffering a serious knee injury in January 2014, and was unimpressive in successive Premier League loan spells with Manchester United and Chelsea over the last two seasons, according to espnfc.com. Monaco will also face CSKA Moscow and Bayer Leverkusen in the group stage.