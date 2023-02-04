Another cold snap is heading to the Mediterranean

Temperatures are set to drop significantly again from Monday in the French Riviera and Monaco with snow expected to fall at low altitude.

According to Météo France, a cold high-altitude air will glide along the eastern borders from Sunday 5th to Monday 6th February, positioning itself on the south-east and bringing rain to the Mediterranean rim. Snow is expected at very low altitude in the Provence Alpes Côte d’Azur region in the morning, then between Hérault and Pyrenees later in the day. Temperatures are dropping to below seasonal averages.

Cold and dry weather ahead

Conditions will remain very wintery for the rest of the week, with sub-zero lows expected over much of the country. But, overall, the weather will be sunny with cloud developing later in the week in the Mediterranean, where some rain is possible.

Photo by Monaco Life