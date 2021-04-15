Another stellar Roca team win

Thursday, April 15, 2021
News
AS Monaco Basketball is being kept extremely busy these days. The team has racked up 14 victories in 16 days, the latest being an 86 to 78 win over Elan Chalon on Wednesday night.
No one can say the Roca team aren’t giving it their all this season, and the results have boosted them to new heights. Not only have the boys qualified for the Euro Cup 7 finals and gained right-of-passage to the prestigious Euroleague, but they have also dominated their Jeep Elite opponents consistently and professionally.
Their latest victory came on Wednesday when they went toe-to-toe with Elan Chalon at the Chalon-sur-Saône Colosseum.
The night belonged to JJ O’Brien and Marcos Knight, who both played incredible games. O’Brien was top scorer of the game and had four assists, and went four for five in three-point range, whilst Knight went for perfection, going eight for eight and scoring 100% on the evening. Branden Frazier was no slouch either, picking up 13 points and going three for five on his three-point shots. Finally, Abdoulaye Ndoye is also notable for going 100% on the night as well.
The third quarter was when Monaco poured on the heat and it was smooth sailing from then.
“After all the emotions experienced in recent days, the challenge was to stay focused,” said Coach Zvezdan Mitrovic after the match. “The first half was not very intense, Chalon then dominated us on the rebound, but overall, we had control over this match and the ball circulated well.”
The team made 33 out of 69 shots on the night, going 10 for 29 in the three-point zone. They had an astonishing 27 rebounds, 17 assists, eight strays and 11 steals.
O’Brien had 18 points to his credit, Knight had 17, Frazier 13 and Ndoye 10.
The team now gets a well-deserved rest. They return on the 20th of April when they take on the Metropolitans 92 of Paris at the Palais des Sports Marcel Cerdan at 7pm.
Monaco Life with AS Monaco Basketball press release
Airline passengers could be charged £25 (€29) for making a complaint against an airline under new UK aviation rules, replacing a system whereby the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) used to mediate between passenger and airline when the former was not satisfied with dispute resolution.
Due to a scaling back of services, the CAA will now only get involved with those airlines not registered with an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) scheme, according to the UK’s Daily Mail.
Nineteen airlines have so far registered for the scheme. However, one of the services, the Centre for Effective Dispute Resolution (CEDR), will impose a £25
(€29) charge on the customer if their case is unsuccessful.
British Airways, easyJet Thomson and Thomas Cook are all signed up to the CEDR service.
An easyJet spokesperson told MailOnline: “easyJet, like other airlines, uses a CAA approved Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) company, who are also the designated company by the Department of Transport to handle air travel complaints, to offer dispute resolution services as an alternative to a court process. easyJet’s current ADR was chosen based on its competence and suitability to provide alternative dispute resolution procedures for us. This is a service easyJet pays a higher fee for than other ADR’s charge.”
A customer can lodge a case with the ADR if they feel their complaint to the airline has not been resolved correctly. Previously, the CAA would mediate between customer and airline in disputes concerning flight delays, cancellations, missing or damaged luggage, and compensation.
The aviation authority has, however, pointed out that their rulings are not legally binding, and should the airlines refuse to pay, the customer often has to pursue their case through the courts.
The new CAA-approved ADR bodies provide passengers with a legally binding decision on their complaint.
The Sunday Times reports there are three other ADR scheme set up. The Retail Ombudsman will be used by Flybe, Ryanair and Air Canada and does not charge customers to use the service. Eurowings and Lufthansa have signed up to Germany company Söp, and this will also not levy a fee on the claimant.