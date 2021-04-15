Weather
12 ° C
12°C
7°C
Light Cloud
Thursday, April 15, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

6 Covid cases 14 Apr, 18 hospitalised, 5 in ICU, 39 home monitored, 2,266 recoveries, 30 deaths, 121 incidence rate, 31.48% population vaccinated

Another stellar Roca team win

Another stellar Roca team win

By Stephanie Horsman - April 15, 2021

AS Monaco Basketball is being kept extremely busy these days. The team has racked up 14 victories in 16 days, the latest being an 86 to 78 win over Elan Chalon on Wednesday night. 

No one can say the Roca team aren’t giving it their all this season, and the results have boosted them to new heights. Not only have the boys qualified for the Euro Cup 7 finals and gained right-of-passage to the prestigious Euroleague, but they have also dominated their Jeep Elite opponents consistently and professionally.

Their latest victory came on Wednesday when they went toe-to-toe with Elan Chalon at the Chalon-sur-Saône Colosseum.

The night belonged to JJ O’Brien and Marcos Knight, who both played incredible games. O’Brien was top scorer of the game and had four assists, and went four for five in three-point range, whilst Knight went for perfection, going eight for eight and scoring 100% on the evening. Branden Frazier was no slouch either, picking up 13 points and going three for five on his three-point shots. Finally, Abdoulaye Ndoye is also notable for going 100% on the night as well.

The third quarter was when Monaco poured on the heat and it was smooth sailing from then.

“After all the emotions experienced in recent days, the challenge was to stay focused,” said Coach Zvezdan Mitrovic after the match. “The first half was not very intense, Chalon then dominated us on the rebound, but overall, we had control over this match and the ball circulated well.”

The team made 33 out of 69 shots on the night, going 10 for 29 in the three-point zone. They had an astonishing 27 rebounds, 17 assists, eight strays and 11 steals.

O’Brien had 18 points to his credit, Knight had 17, Frazier 13 and Ndoye 10.

The team now gets a well-deserved rest. They return on the 20th of April when they take on the Metropolitans 92 of Paris at the Palais des Sports Marcel Cerdan at 7pm.

 

Monaco Life with AS Monaco Basketball press release

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articlePrestigious art prize gets new artistic director
Next articleIs this the timeline for France’s reopening?

Editors pics

April 14, 2021 | Business & Finance

The future of diamonds

Diamond expert Alberto Vitale talks about Covid’s impact on the industry, how it historically sent down diamond prices, and the rise of transparency thanks to blockchain.

0
April 13, 2021 | Local News

Nice shuttle to start trial in August

The long-awaited shuttle boat between Nice and Cap d’Ail will begin this summer, transporting workers wishing to avoid heavy traffic jams and crowded trains during their daily commute.

0
April 12, 2021 | Local News

Monaco to host world’s first streaming festival

The Principality will roll out the red carpet for the pioneering new Monaco Streaming Film Festival this summer, drawing industry heavyweights for a dynamic “festival-meets-summit”.

0
April 9, 2021 | Local News

“We are preparing for every possible scenario”

With just weeks to go until the Monaco GP, we talk to one of the most successful F1 events organisers, Sonia Irvine, about how she's planning to pull off the most uncertain GP in history.

0

daily

April 15, 2021 | Local News

Another stellar Roca team win

Stephanie Horsman

AS Monaco Basketball is being kept extremely busy these days. The team has racked up 14 victories in 16 days, the latest being an 86 to 78 win over Elan Chalon on Wednesday night. 

0
April 14, 2021 | Local News

Prestigious art prize gets new artistic director

Cassandra Tanti

Cristiano Raimondi has been announced as the new Artistic Director of one of the most prestigious art awards in the world, the International Contemporary Art Prize.

0
April 14, 2021 | Local News

How useful are Covid self-tests?

Stephanie Horsman

Covid nasal self-tests have been trickling into pharmacies in France since 12th April, but how effective are they?

0
April 14, 2021 | Local News

Photo competition in Fontvieille

Stephanie Horsman

An exhibition featuring the winning snaps for the 1st annual photo competition organised by the Organisations of International Solidarity of Monaco is taking place in Fontvieille.

0
MORE STORIES

Airline passenger fee to complain

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_2857" align="alignleft" width="350"]Photo: Matthew Hurst Photo: Matthew Hurst[/caption]

Airline passengers could be charged £25 (€29) for making a complaint against an airline under new UK aviation rules, replacing a system whereby the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) used to mediate between passenger and airline when the former was not satisfied with dispute resolution.

Due to a scaling back of services, the CAA will now only get involved with those airlines not registered with an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) scheme, according to the UK’s Daily Mail.

Nineteen airlines have so far registered for the scheme. However, one of the services, the Centre for Effective Dispute Resolution (CEDR), will impose a £25

(€29) charge on the customer if their case is unsuccessful.

British Airways, easyJet Thomson and Thomas Cook are all signed up to the CEDR service.

An easyJet spokesperson told MailOnline: “easyJet, like other airlines, uses a CAA approved Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) company, who are also the designated company by the Department of Transport to handle air travel complaints, to offer dispute resolution services as an alternative to a court process. easyJet’s current ADR was chosen based on its competence and suitability to provide alternative dispute resolution procedures for us. This is a service easyJet pays a higher fee for than other ADR’s charge.”

A customer can lodge a case with the ADR if they feel their complaint to the airline has not been resolved correctly. Previously, the CAA would mediate between customer and airline in disputes concerning flight delays, cancellations, missing or damaged luggage, and compensation.

The aviation authority has, however, pointed out that their rulings are not legally binding, and should the airlines refuse to pay, the customer often has to pursue their case through the courts.

The new CAA-approved ADR bodies provide passengers with a legally binding decision on their complaint.

The Sunday Times reports there are three other ADR scheme set up. The Retail Ombudsman will be used by Flybe, Ryanair and Air Canada and does not charge customers to use the service. Eurowings and Lufthansa have signed up to Germany company Söp, and this will also not levy a fee on the claimant.

Yacht Club welcomes Monaco Swan One Design...

Local News Staff Writer -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Mx3jwj4zQQ Hot on the heels of October's successful and inaugural Nations Trophy, Nautor's Swan is set to deliver an ever-increasing programme of one-design events dedicated to select models of an iconic yacht brand, including four days in Monaco at the end of March. The Monaco Swan One Design, to be held from March 27-31 and organised in conjunction with the Monaco Yacht Club, is the first event of The Nations Trophy Mediterranean League 2018. “It is a great honour for us to be part of the Nations Trophy Mediterranean League this year alongside prestigious regattas, and reinforces the Principality of Monaco as a mecca for yachting,” said Bernard d'Alessandri, General Secretary of the Monaco Yacht Club. Open to ClubSwan 50s, 2018 European Boat of the Year in the Performance Cruiser category, Swan 45s and ClubSwan 42s, this four-day regatta will offer the prospect of tremendous one-design competition for owners and crew alike, Sail-World reports. "With a number of the entrants from The Nations Trophy participating, including Swan 45 Porrón IX from the triumphant Spanish team, the Monaco Swan One Design will be a true early season test for all competitors," explained Nautor's Swan President, Leonardo Ferragamo, who will be skippering his ClubSwan 50 Cuordileone. "We are really looking forward to renewing the rivalries of last year in the spectacular setting of Monte Carlo under the incomparable stewardship of the Yacht Club de Monaco." The Monaco Swan One Design regatta will comprise four days of inshore, windward-leeward racing. Entries have so far been drawn from Germany, Italy, Monaco, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. “For this first edition, we are delighted to welcome owners sharing the same passion for sailing and high-level competition, and who enjoy meeting each other ashore as well as on the starting line,” Mr d'Alessandri commented. “Supporting owners and giving them opportunities to satiate their passion is one of our Yacht Clubs' main motivations. Personally, I can't wait to see the spectacular ClubSwan 50 fleet in action. The latest class to come out of the yard, designed by Juan Kouyoumdjian, combines elegance and performance.” Following on from the Monaco Swan One Design regatta, the Nations Trophy Mediterranean League comprises three more events: Sail Racing Palmavela, Real Club Nautico de Palma, May 2-5, Palma de Mallorca; Rolex Giraglia Inshore Races, Yacht Club Italiano, June 9-12, Saint-Tropez; and 37th Copa del Rey Mapfre, Real Club Nautico de Palma, July 29-August 4, Palma de Mallorca. Finally, from September 9-16, the historic Rolex Swan Cup will witness an array of top-class competitions, including the ClubSwan 50 World Championship, the Swan 45 World Championship and the ClubSwan 42 European Championship.