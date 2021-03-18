Another two weeks of restrictions for Monaco

Thursday, March 18, 2021
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
8 Covid cases 18 Mar, 35 hospitalised, 12 in ICU, 73 home monitored, 1,960 recoveries, 27 deaths, 221 incidence rate, 8,625 people vaccinated
All current restrictions in Monaco designed to control the spread of Covid-19, including the night curfew and restaurant limitations, will be extended until 2nd April.
The restrictions came into force on 11th January, were extended on 17th February, and were due to expire on 19th March.
This time, the government has set a two-week time frame, saying in a statement on Thursday that HSH Prince Albert II has decided to extend all current health measures until 2nd April.
Therefore, the curfew between 7pm and 6am will remain in place, as well as the rules relating to restaurants: lunch time service only between 12pm and 3pm, and places reserved solely for residents, employees and students of the Principality.
Mandatory teleworking in the private and public sectors also remains in force, with the aim of “reducing the influx of people from outside the Principality while maintaining economic activity,” said the government.
With more than 5,000 Covid tests per week in Monaco, figures show that the virus is still in active circulation following a slight rebound after the February holidays. As of last week, the incidence rate in Monaco was 221 per 100,000 inhabitants.
“Admittedly, the incidence rate has been halved compared to the beginning of February, but it remains high, placing the Principality at the level recorded at the end of December 2020,” said the government.
The number of hospitalisations has also fallen, however the number of patients treated at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre remains high, with 48 patients including 14 in intensive care on Wednesday.
“The health situation therefore requires us not to lower our guard. Once again, the health authorities insist on maintaining vigilance in the private sphere where more than half of the contaminations occur during convivial meetings,” cautions the government.
Hand washing, social distancing, room ventilation, and individual use of cutlery and glasses is recommended within the home.
The government says the health measures may be extended again, depending on the evolution of the health situation.
Photo by Hani Agha
The French government has announced that the Alpes-Maritimes will go into lockdown for the next four weeks, with only schools and essential shops to remain open.
The European Medicines Agency has cleared the AstraZeneca vaccine as safe and effective, but said it could not definitively rule out a connection between a risk of clotting and the vaccine.
Monaco Yacht Club Committee Member Matteo de Nora and winner of Monaco’s sailing personality of the year Grant Dalton have led Team New Zealand to victory in the America’s Cup.
The World Health Organisation has given its opinion on the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine ahead of a decision by Europe’s medical regulator about whether the shots are linked to blood clots.
Unhappy clients of JP Construction are directing their complaints to the Monaco Police after the Monaco-registered company ceased trading last week. Several customers of the firm appear to have lost large amounts, with total losses reaching seven figures. Meanwhile, the whereabouts of John Olsen and Peer Pedersen remain unknown. The company's mainly Polish workforce was laid off last week without notice and worksites were abandoned during the day on Thursday…
One young couple near Grasse have been left in precarious circumstances. Not only has their 30,000 euros deposit disappeared, but as a result of excavation work around the house, the building has been left more prone to landslides such as those that hit the area in 2010 and 2011.
"We signed a contract with JP Construction in August and they were due to start work in September. They actually started in the first week of November. They brought in a digger and demolished the terrace and steps in front of the house ready to build a stronger retaining wall. Last Thursday I asked for a meeting with the foreman, and as had happened all along, there were excuses and delays. When we got home from work the digger had gone and so had the truck being used to take away soil. We paid a deposit of 30,000 euros. But that's not our biggest problem...
"Our house now stands completely exposed to the weather. We are expecting rain this weekend and we don't know what will happen. I will be coming to Monaco next week to talk to the police," the victim near Grasse told Monaco Today.
Meanwhile, the thread at anglo-info that victims have been using to communicate is no longer working as posts are taken down shortly after being posted. Victims of JP Construction's collapse are now using the readers' forum at the Riviera Reporter to communicate and organize a coordinated response to recent events. (please see two other reports on JP Construction by scrolling down)