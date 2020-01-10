Weather
Monaco, MC
few clouds
8.4 ° C
12.8 °
1.7 °
66%
5.7kmh
20%
Sun
12 °
Mon
12 °
Tue
11 °
Wed
11 °
Thu
12 °
Saturday, January 11, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Rolling strike action in France continues to disrupt train services to and from Monaco

APEM signs National Pact

APEM signs National Pact

By Cassandra Tanti - January 10, 2020

The APEM, Association of Parents of Pupils in Monaco, is the latest establishment to sign up to the National Pact for the Energy Transition.

The non-profit association was created in 1965 and brings together more than 600 families, representing public and private schools in the Principality. Its aim is to represent the interest of the parents of pupils within the establishments that their children attend as well as defending the interests of their members before institutions and public authorities.

On Wednesday 8th January at Casa d’i Soci, Martine Ackermann, President of APEM, signed the National Pact for the Energy Transition in the presence of Annabelle Jeager-Seydoux, Director of the Mission for the Energy Transition (MTE).

“The APEM is undertaking a commitment to follow an approach aimed at changing our consumption patterns and our habits for a more ecological and eco-responsible approach,” said Ms Ackermann.

“And we invite our members and families to follow the same approach: we prefer walking or taking the bus, in terms of waste the Apem has already dematerialised the membership cards, the membership forms are made from recycled paper, during our events we use glass decanters, during school parties we use biodegradable or reusable glasses and plates. We invite the parents of students to also follow this approach personally in their daily lives and to sign the Pact with the MTE.”

This is possible by visiting the government wesite: http://transition-energetique.gouv.mc/

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleRecord year for the Grimaldi Forum
Next articleThe great terrace heater debate comes to Monaco

Editors pics

January 1, 2020 | News

Re-defining wellness for the HNWI

Find the true meaning of wellness in the natural world.

0
December 25, 2019 | News

Top story: Positioning Monaco in digital world: the plan

The Prince's Government has delivered its vision of Monaco’s digital transformation, which has been developed over the past 12 months.

0
December 23, 2019 | Local News

Festive cocktails

Here are our top festive cocktail recipes that are sure to impress your guests - tried, tested and perfectly balanced. Make yours the best festive party this year!

0
December 12, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Interview: Victoria Silvstedt

Victoria Silvstedt has come a long way since her Playmate of the Year days. Now a successful day trader and investor in start-ups, Victoria has hung up her modelling and acting heels to live a more balanced lifestyle.

0

daily

January 11, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Road closures and traffic detours

Cassandra Tanti

Construction work this week at the Jardin Exotique site will see the closure of one of the main outbound roads in Monaco.  

0
January 10, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

The great terrace heater debate comes to Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

As several French cities, most notably Rennes, adopt bans on greenhouse gas emitting patio heaters, Monaco has been called upon to take a stand.

0
January 10, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

APEM signs National Pact

Cassandra Tanti

APEM, Association of Parents of Pupils in Monaco, is the latest establishment to sign up to the National Pact for the Energy Transition.

0
January 9, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Record year for the Grimaldi Forum

Stephanie Horsman

The Grimaldi Forum broke records across the board in 2019, and it is hoping to follow that up with another exceptional programme of events in 2020, it’s 20th anniversary year.

0
MORE STORIES

Azerbaijan-Monaco forum next week

Local News Staff Writer -
forum2The Azerbaijan-Monaco business forum will be held in Baku on November 7, the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) said. Monegasque entrepreneurs, working in trade, healthcare, tourism, logistics, transport, education, alternative energy, consulting, watch manufacturing, real estate, food industry, furniture industry, as well as in the banking and insurance sectors, are expected to take part in the event. Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Monaco reached $41,970 in January-September 2016, which entirely accounted for the import of goods from Monaco, according to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee.
ISO DAC Certification - From left to right: Jean-Charles Curau, Director of Cultural Affairs, Françoise Gamerdinger, Deputy Director of Cultural Affairs, Stéphane Periphanos, Consultant for Bureau Veritas, Certifying Body and Patrice Cellario Government Advisor - Minister of Education interior. © Directorate of Communication / Michael Alesi

The Directorate of Cultural Affairs achieves ISO...

Local News Staff Writer -
The certifications were given specifically because of the headquarters of the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, the Auditorium Rainier III and the Théâtre des Variétés.