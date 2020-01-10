APEM signs National Pact

The APEM, Association of Parents of Pupils in Monaco, is the latest establishment to sign up to the National Pact for the Energy Transition.

The non-profit association was created in 1965 and brings together more than 600 families, representing public and private schools in the Principality. Its aim is to represent the interest of the parents of pupils within the establishments that their children attend as well as defending the interests of their members before institutions and public authorities.

On Wednesday 8th January at Casa d’i Soci, Martine Ackermann, President of APEM, signed the National Pact for the Energy Transition in the presence of Annabelle Jeager-Seydoux, Director of the Mission for the Energy Transition (MTE).

“The APEM is undertaking a commitment to follow an approach aimed at changing our consumption patterns and our habits for a more ecological and eco-responsible approach,” said Ms Ackermann.

“And we invite our members and families to follow the same approach: we prefer walking or taking the bus, in terms of waste the Apem has already dematerialised the membership cards, the membership forms are made from recycled paper, during our events we use glass decanters, during school parties we use biodegradable or reusable glasses and plates. We invite the parents of students to also follow this approach personally in their daily lives and to sign the Pact with the MTE.”

This is possible by visiting the government wesite: http://transition-energetique.gouv.mc/