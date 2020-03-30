Apéro goes online

Monday, March 30, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Three new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monaco on Monday 30th March, bringing the total number of recorded infections to 49
Photo: Zoom
The numbers on the coronavirus change as fast as the news surrounding it. Here is the latest as we know it.
Satellite data distributed by the European Space Agency show improvement in air quality in vast swaths of Europe since the confinement period began.
Monaco Life’s Stephanie Horsman joins the global trend, as people turn to Zoom, Facebook Live and Google Meet for human contact.
Monaco’s private sector saw a 2.9% rise last year in workers holding full time contracts over the year before.