April is gender equality in professional life month  

The inaugural “Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean” will be held on the exclusive Terraces of the Opera of Monte-Carlo on Thursday, September 28, during the Monaco Yacht Show. Proceeds will support the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation’s initiatives in favour of a sustainable global ocean.
Presided over by HSH Prince Albert and hosted by Global Fundraising Chairman Milutin Gatsby, the inaugural Global Ocean Gala will honour Leonardo DiCaprio for his outstanding actions for the preservation of our planet.
During the evening, Simon de Pury will conduct a live auction, which will be filled with once-in-a-lifetime experiences, collectibles and memorabilia, and a selection of fine art from some of the world’s most important artists.
Uma Thurman, Goldie Hawn, Andy Garcia, Kevin Spacey, Eva Longoria, Madonna, Joe Pesci, Martin Scorsese, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tobey Maguire, Enric Sala and Terry Tamminen are among they Event Chairs for the fundraiser, confirming their commitment for the conservation of our ocean.
Representing more than 70 percent of the planet’s surface and 97 percent of the biosphere, the global ocean plays a key role in climate regulation, producing 50 percent of the oxygen we breathe and absorbing 25 percent of the carbon dioxide released in the atmosphere.
Since its inception in 2006, the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation has clearly positioned the global ocean among its top priorities. The Foundation’s activities include efforts to better understand the environmental dangers to which our ocean is exposed, fight against plastic pollution, strengthen and develop marine protected areas, conserve endangered species, and promote innovative solutions for a sustainable ocean.
Article first published September 17, 2017.
