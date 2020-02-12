Aqua is still on the market

Thursday, February 13, 2020
Lifestyle & Wellbeing
Monaco is set to undergo intense storms and blistering heat once again this year, according to Focus Météo.
We take a closer look at the superyacht concept that is making headlines across the globe: the hydrogen-powered Aqua.
The International School of Monaco has launched a new International Baccalaureate Programme focused on practical skills for 16-year-olds entering the final two years of school.
An incredible line-up of celebrities joined Prince Albert in celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
The government has put forward a new bill on end of life to clarify exactly what options are available to doctors and patients.
Radically different in scope and design, the two proposed housing schemes announced last week by the Minister of State are moving full steam ahead.