Thursday, February 13, 2020

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Breaking News

Monaco is set to undergo intense storms and blistering heat once again this year, according to Focus Météo.

Aqua is still on the market

Aqua is still on the market

By Cassandra Tanti - February 12, 2020

We take a closer look at the superyacht concept that is making headlines across the globe: the hydrogen-powered Aqua.

Editors pics

December 23, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Festive cocktails

Here are our top festive cocktail recipes that are sure to impress your guests - tried, tested and perfectly balanced. Make yours the best festive party this year!

December 3, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Digital health records soon available in Principality

Patients in Monaco will soon benefit from having their medical history stored in e-health records. EHRs, as they are otherwise known, are real-time, patient-centered records that make information available instantly and securely to authorised users.  The Government of Monaco and the French Ministry of Solidarity and Health recently met in Paris at the Delegation for European and International […]

November 29, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Princess for a night

Lifestyle contributor Isabella Marino takes us to the glamorous Princess Grace Foundation Awards Gala in New York. On 25th November, I was fortunate to attend the Princess Grace Awards Gala at the iconic hotel The Plaza. The setting was magical with a romantic red carpet and a photo wall with 65,000 fresh red roses! My […]

September 25, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

MYS series: Opulence’s growing conscious

Hydroponic gardens, tennis courts and luxury dog homes are all features that superyacht designer, Dickie Bannenberg, has been asked to incorporate into his designs. “It’s a crowded market. Middle-of-the-road design is not going to shine,” Bannenberg says. But along with jacuzzis and recording studios, today’s designers are now also being tasked with developing laboratories, specialist […]

daily

February 7, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

ISM launches new IB Careers Diploma

Cassandra Tanti

The International School of Monaco has launched a new International Baccalaureate Programme focused on practical skills for 16-year-olds entering the final two years of school. 

February 7, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Prince Albert and stars celebrate TV fest in LA

Cassandra Tanti

An incredible line-up of celebrities joined Prince Albert in celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

February 5, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Bill to clarify end of life

Cassandra Tanti

The government has put forward a new bill on end of life to clarify exactly what options are available to doctors and patients.

February 4, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Monaco’s housing of tomorrow

Stephanie Horsman

Radically different in scope and design, the two proposed housing schemes announced last week by the Minister of State are moving full steam ahead.  

MORE STORIES

MYS series: New Hampshire, for sale by...

Lifestyle & Wellbeing Cassandra Tanti -
Featuring at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show will be the 62 metre Feadship superyacht New Hampshire, which has recently undergone a complete upgrade. Delivered in 2005 and built in steel and aluminium, the yacht has been designed by De Voogt and, since her 2016 sale, has undergone nearly €8 million of upgrades. Custom furnishings have been styled by Pannagan Designs, while mahogany panelling creates a warm and welcoming space inside and out. Six large suits can accommodate up to nine guests comfortably, and each has their own en suite for complete privacy as well as superking beds. The owner’s suit is located forward on the main deck and is decorated in classic dark mahogany wood panelling with modern features. It boasts a superking bed, two dressing rooms, and spacious bathroom with a his-and-hers shower and underfloor heating. On the sun deck, guests can enjoy a sunbathing area with loungers and a hot tub with encircling bar. Below, on the upper deck, there is an alfresco dining area for up to 12 guests. New Hampshire is for sale by Cecil Wright & Partners at the Monaco Yacht Show for €39,950,000.  

Monaco crime rates continue to fall

General crime rates in the Principality dropped by a significant 16% between the years 2016 and 2019, and street crime by an impressive 52%.