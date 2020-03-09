Weather
Tuesday, March 10, 2020

News

Monaco Life

Breaking News

Four new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Alpes Maritimes on Thursday evening, three residents from Nice and one from Villeneuve Loubet

Archbishop David ordained

Archbishop David ordained

By Stephanie Horsman - March 9, 2020

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco have welcomed the Principality’s new Archbishop during an official ordination on Sunday at the Cathedral of Monaco.

Appointed Archbishop of Monaco on 21st January by His Holiness Pope Francis, Archbishop Dominique-Marie David was ordained in a special ceremony attended by around 20 bishops, more than 60 priests, many faithful followers of the church and members of Monaco’s institutions, as well as the Princely couple.

Performances were given by the Philharmonic Orchestra and the organists of the Cathedral, as well as the Maîtrise de la Cathédrale and the Little Singers of Monaco.

A number of traditions marked the consecration, including the reading of the papal bull officialising the appointment of Bishop David, the laying of hands by all the bishops present, the prayer of ordination, the anointing, the presentation of the evangelist and the insignia of the bishop.

Ahead of the mass, HSHs Prince Albert and Princess Charlene welcomed the new Archbishop at the gates of the Cathedral, as tradition dictates.

The episcopal ordination was followed by a lunch at the Prince’s Palace hosted by the Princely couple.  

According to a statement by the Prince’s Government, Archbishop David wishes to place the family, young people and education at the centre of his missions. Amongst aspects he wants to explore are how baptised Christians can find their place as witnesses of Christ in today’s society in collaboration with priests, teaching people to respect individual experiences, and to pay attention to other’s ideas and choices in “this increasingly individualistic world”.

Archbishop David has taken over from Bernard Barsi as Archbishop of Monaco.

 

© Photos : Eric Mathon / Palais Princier and Mickael Alesi / Direction de la communication

 

 

MORE STORIES

Korean relations celebrated in Monaco

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_16263" align="alignnone" width="567"]HE Chul-min Mo, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Monaco, with HE Claude Cottalorda, Ambassador Of the Principality of Monaco in France. Photo: DC HE Chul-min Mo, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Monaco, with HE Claude Cottalorda, Ambassador Of the Principality of Monaco in France. Photo: DC[/caption] The 10th anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between the Principality of Monaco and the Republic of Korea was celebrated in Monaco on May 4, with a concert of traditional Korean music in the Rainier III Auditorium performed by the Korea National Orchestra. The group, playing traditional Korean instruments, had come from Seoul for the occasion. At the end of the concert, a reception with Korean and Monegasque specialties was offered to guests, who were also able to mix with the musicians. Patrice Cellario, Minister of the Interior, representing the Prince’s Government and HE Chul-min Mo, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Monaco and his staff attended the evenings event. HE Claude Cottalorda, Ambassador Of the Principality of Monaco in France, Isabelle Rosabrunetto, Director General of the Department of External Affairs and Cooperation and Daniel Boéri, Chairman of the National Council Culture and Heritage Committee, were also on hand for the commemoration. The event highlighted the excellent relations between the two states. The Principality of Monaco and the Republic of Korea established Diplomatic Relations on 14 June 2007, when HE Il-hwan Cho became the first Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea, to Monaco.

Meatless Mondays at SNB Monaco to reduce...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_27912" align="alignnone" width="640"]Chef Manu. Photo: Stars'n''Bars Chef Manu. Photo: Stars'n''Bars[/caption] Stars’n’Bars is launching Meatless Mondays in February, a new campaign to help its customers make positive changes to their diets and reduce their carbon footprint. Every Monday, the restaurant's kitchen will create a hearty meatless dish of the day, filled with a variety of  raw or roasted vegetables, non-meat protein, such as beans and a healthy grain such as quinoa, millet or brown rice – a style of food popularly known as “Buddha Bowls.” The restaurant has also initiated a meatless day of the week for its employee meals. According to Stars’n’Bars founders Kate Powers and Didier Rubiolo, animal agriculture is one of the largest sources of greenhouse gases, such as methane and carbon dioxide, contributing to global warming. “Making a small change in our daily habits can dramatically reduce our personal contribution to global warming – our carbon foodprint,” they said. For example, choosing not to eat meat one day a week is equivalent to reducing the greenhouse gas emissions caused by driving a car 1,000 miles a year. While it has been shown that reducing meat consumption, even one day a week, has an impact on the rise in global temperature, it also has great effects on physical health, such as lowering blood pressure and cholesterol, as well as the risk of stroke and heart disease. Stars’n’Bars offers a varied menu featuring traditional dishes such as burgers, steaks and pizzas, but with increasingly organic, locally-sourced ingredients and also offers vegetarian, vegan and non-gluten options as well as meat products and sustainable fish. “Meatless Monday campaigns have been launched in 40 countries around the world,” said Kate and Didier. “It's just a way of focusing on simple steps to improve our health and save the planet."

