Arctic explorer donates collection to Oceanographic Institute

Printemps Yeux
@printempsyeux
This Russian mother-to-be isn’t letting the heavy stuff weigh her down. She kept her weekend style light and airy in shades of pink and white. From her ombre yellow and pink reflective wayfarer style sunglasses to her bubblegum pink Prada Saffiano bag everything comes together harmoniously. A simple white top elegantly compliments a pair of light pink ripped jeans finished off by the quintessential Hermès Oran sandals. From the looks of her social media it seems this is her last week of her pregnancy and what a stylish way to spend it. Best wishes!
Teodora
@teodora.dan
This past Miss Universe Romania was clearly living her spring-summer fantasy this weekend looking effortlessly chic but so trendy in her off-the-shoulder yellow rose print top from Australian brand Zimmerman. A white skirt with a sheer bottom and lace trim added to the femininity oozing through this look.
A pair of the seen on every celebrity Dior slingback pumps grace her delicate feet, just perfect for a quick walk around the Casino Square before hopping back into the Rolls Royce. Retro cat-eye sunglasses take this look from run of the mill to oh-so-trendy self-aware millennial.
Drop in a Hermès Birkin and voila there you have it, a look that says I’m of the old school and the new.
Tiffany
@ladiesnbasterds
My favourite blog name is back again in the weekend report. Miss Tiffany of Ladiesnbasterds is here to give us a quick lesson in how to nail summer style with what’s already in your closet.
One part brown fedora from Urban Outfitters + a white tee (Saint Laurent is Tiffany’s brand of choice) + patterned cut-off denim and brown loafers, throw in big sunglasses because it’s bright out (duh!) and carefully arrange jewellery and you have a look that goes from Coachella to Larvotto in a blink of an eye.
Mariah Bernardes Maia
@blogdamariah
Okay guys, lets get our HIGH FASH ON! Everything seems to be coming up roses for fashion influencer Mariah as she attended Monte Carlo Fashion Week. Cutting a sharp figure she dons a Mugler outfit from Mares Sao Paulo. A white off-the-shoulder top tucked into a black leather pencil skirt adorned with a bow plays with the soft and the hard, the masculine and the feminine.
Though this is not what I would call a practical summer look, who cares to be practical anyways. If you want to walk through a rose garden in impossible heels, do it! Hope you enjoyed the fashion show Mariah because we are enjoyed yours.
Luisa Accorsi
@luisa
It’s official, the Brazilians slayed Monte Carlo Fashion Week with their street style but did I miss the memo about summer black leather? Luisa looked stunning in Bergerson earrings, an ostrich feather Prada top and Cmindov black leather flares. Again, the mixing of the soft girly vibes contrasted with the hard rocker vibe of the pants elevate the look from Plain Lane to Fashion Guru Reign.
Eschewing a simple pump or stiletto, Lusia goes for a chunky Fendi platform heel. Accessorised with a Karl Lagerfeld lucite postcard clutch, Luisa can easily grab her invitations and run to the next fashion show with as much ease as one can in platforms and leather pants.
