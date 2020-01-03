Artcurial auction at Hermitage

READ ALSO

[caption id="attachment_29313" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Facebook Force Ouvrière[/caption] A one-day strike has been called for Carrefour supermarkets on Saturday, March 31. Force Ouvrière, the biggest trade union for Carrefour staff, has called for the strike in protest against a “strategic” plan announced in January that would involve the loss of 2,400 jobs in the company’s HQ. In a statement issued on Tuesday, March 13, the union said the strike will involve its members working in the company’s convenience stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, as well as in warehouses and the headquarters. The date falls on Easter weekend and the industrial action is expected to result in shops being closed or operating only partially. Michel Enguelz, a union representative, said that industrial action has already started at warehouses and shortages of some goods can be expected by the end of this week. He called on management to talk to the union to avoid further disruption.https://monacolife.net/sncf-e47-billion-in-debt-but-union-still-threatens-month-long-strike/