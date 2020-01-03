Artcurial auction at Hermitage

Friday, January 3, 2020
another day of mass protests set for 9th January, while energy workers call for a three-day blockade of France's oil refineries and fuel depots from 7th January
The renowned art auction house Artcurial will be holding its winter auction this month at the Hermitage Hotel, featuring jewellery, watches and special limited edition pieces by Hermes.
Kimi Raikkonen is starring in a new ad for his team brand, Alfa Romeo, with Monaco sharing in his leading role.
Extend the holiday spirit and visit the final days of Monaco’s White Christmas-themed Christmas Village.
A 1954 Sunbeam Alpine, the car driven by Grace Kelly in the 1955 Hitchcock classic To Catch a Thief, will be exhibited at the Top Marques show in Paris next month.