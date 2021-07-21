Weather
21 ° C
21°C
Thursday, July 22, 2021

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

11 Covid cases 21 July, 2 hospitalised, 2 in ICU, 82 home monitored, 2,597 recoveries, 33 deaths, 156 incidence rate, 61% eligible population vaccinated

Artcurial car auction pulls in €6.5 million

Artcurial car auction pulls in €6.5 million

By Cassandra Tanti - July 21, 2021

A 1968 Lamborghini Miura P400 took top honours at the Artcurial Motorcars Monaco 2021 collector car auction at the Hôtel Hermitage this week, selling for €977,400 to join a Monegasque collection.

Artcurial Motorcars returned to the Principality a year after its last Monegasque sale for an auction of collectors’ cars on 19th July. The sale, which pulled in a total of €6,556,652, was led by dynamic duo auctioneer Matthieu Lamoure and specialist Pierre Novikoff.

According to an Artcurial press statement, bidding was spirited in the room at the Hôtel Hermitage, on the telephone, and via the internet.

Before the sale, Artcurial Motorcars held three days of viewing, with all the cars displayed either in the Fontvieille marquee or the Musée de la Collection de SAS le Prince de Monaco.

Considered as one of the first supercars, the iconic Lamborghini Miura P400, a star of the sale, sold for €977,400 to join a Monegasque collection.

A 1965 Aston Martin DB5, preserved in original but non-running condition by its one owner of the last 42 years, changed hands for €506,600. Another desirable model, the 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera 2.7 RS Touring, one of only 16 examples delivered in aubergine, went for €484,000.

The Ferrari 512 BB that belonged to French singer Christophe sold for €168,000 to the sound of his hit ‘Aline’, sung by Matthieu Lamoure in homage to its illustrious owner.

“In a difficult context, we are delighted to have succeeded in holding a physical sale of high-quality automobiles, with public viewing of all 120 lots, in which collectors have distinguished themselves with passion and panache,” said Matthieu Lamoure, Managing Director of Artcurial Motorcars.

Amongst rally cars, the sole Peugeot 205 T16 in the blue and white Pioneer colours and the last example of 200 built, fetched €274,200.

Of the more modern cars on offer, the Mercedes Maybach G650 Landaulet, one of just 99 examples of this luxurious and exclusive model boasting a V12 6.5-litre 630 bhp engine, found a new owner for €646,100.

Finally, a 1966 Fiat Jungla, the perfect Riviera beach car, will continue to enjoy life in the Monegasque sunshine, selling for €28,600.

Artcurial’s next auction is scheduled for October in Paris.

 

 

 

Photo of the Lamborghini Miura P400 sold at auction, provided by Artcurial 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleGently-used luxury handbag seller arriving in Monaco

Editors pics

July 6, 2021 | Business & Finance

MonacoTech equips itself with a FabLab

MonacoTech has stepped up its support for young innovative companies with its new FabLAB, a scientific laboratory that will help with the formation of prototypes and PoCs.

0
June 22, 2021 | Business & Finance

Lady Moura sale breaks records

The iconic original superyacht Lady Moura has been sold after just a year and a half on the market for an eye-watering €105 million.

0
June 16, 2021 | Business & Finance

Mixed bag economically for first trimester

The first quarter of 2021 was marked by the pandemic in Monaco, but not to the extent of the previous year, according to IMSEE’s latest report.

0
June 1, 2021 | Business & Finance

New call out to Monegasque entrepreneurs

Monaco Boost has put out its second call for applications, seeking Monegasque entrepreneurs to take advantage of the incubator’s workspaces and networking opportunities.

0

daily

July 21, 2021 | Business & Finance

Artcurial car auction pulls in €6.5 million

Cassandra Tanti

A 1968 Lamborghini Miura P400 took top honours at the Artcurial Motorcars car auction at the Hôtel Hermitage this week, selling for €977,400 to a Monegasque collector.

0
July 21, 2021 | Business & Finance

Gently-used luxury handbag seller arriving in Monaco

Stephanie Horsman

Sellier Knightsbridge has announced the upcoming opening of a Monaco location, a first for the luxe pre-loved retailer outside of the UK.  

0
July 20, 2021 | Business & Finance

Free use of public spaces to continue

Stephanie Horsman

The government is allowing shops and restaurants to expand their services on to terraces free of charge through the month of September to help boost summer trade.

0
July 20, 2021 | Business & Finance

CTTR scheme extended, under new conditions

Stephanie Horsman

Reinforced Temporary Total Unemployment has been extended in the Principality until 30th September to assist in recovery during the summer season.

0
MORE STORIES

The MEB and its missions

Business & Finance Cassandra Tanti -
The Monaco Economic Board is the entity responsible for developing business within Monaco and internationally, and for also luring business to Monaco.

Record achievements at MYS 2019

Business & Finance Cassandra Tanti -
This year’s Monaco Yacht Show not only featured the most impressive fleet of superyachts in its history worth a jaw-dropping €6 billion, it also attracted a record number of exhibitors. Held from 25th to 28th September, the Monaco Yacht Show is considered the largest and most luxurious in the world. This year’s show reached new highs, attracting 600 exhibitors – the highest number in its 29-year history. There was also slight increase in attendance, with 31,565 visitors compared to 30,400 in 2018. According to the show’s organisers, “Two weeks after the 29th edition of the MYS, feedback from the exhibitors is pragmatic and positive: although the market could be stronger, positive signs are to be noted, including the higher number of private visitors present at Monaco’s Port Hercule this year. They included guests of MYS, invited to visit the various superyachts up for sale or charter. The MYS private concierge service invited over 200 VIP visitors (211 to be precise, compared to 150 in 2018), linking them up with the show’s exhibitors and triggering over 50 yacht visits. The majority of these potential clients came from the United States, Russia, England, China and India. Exhibitors noted a definite trend in visitor profile: a broader range of countries, a wider age bracket, and serious intentions to buy or charter.” Once again, the MYS unveiled exciting new superyacht projects, technologies and joint ventures during the four days. It showcased 125 superyachts with an estimated total worth of around €4 billion. The superyacht exhibition included 44 new models and 14 megayachts over 70 metres in length - including two over 100 metres. Although the average length remained stable at 49.5 metres, the average price for a motoryacht exhibited at the show reached €37.8 million this year. All in all, the 2019 MYS boasted yachts that were bigger and more amazing than ever, as well as a tendency towards “greener” yachts and enhanced performance in terms of technology, speed and design. 600 participating companies occupied a large portion of Port Hercule in Monaco, organised into different themed areas. Yacht builders, brokers and designers set up their stands on the quaysides, close to their yachts. Tender and water toy manufacturers showcased no fewer than 55 pieces of equipment, over half of which were being presented for the very first time. Their stands were mainly situated on the port’s Quai Antoine Ier, where the yacht show’s Car Deck displayed 30 collector or custom-built cars and motorbikes. The show’s many nautical equipment manufacturers and country pavilions were set up in tents on the port’s Darse Sud and Quai Albert Ier. The Parvis Piscine tent was dedicated to luxury products and services, drawing many visitors. Its fully revamped Upper Deck Lounge, reserved for the show’s partners from the luxury industry, spanned over two floors. On the eve of the MYS, four prizes were awarded at the 6th Monaco Yacht Show Superyacht Awards ceremony. The list of winners comprised three vessels. Attila (64m, Sanlorenzo) received the MYS/RINA Award for its design, which complies with the environmental standards established by RINA, the Italian company in charge of classifying superyachts. TIS, a brand new 111-metre yacht by German shipyard Lürssen, received the MYS Interior Design Award. Excellence (80m, Abeking & Rasmussen) won two prizes: the MYS Exterior Design Award, and the ceremony’s most prestigious award, the MYS Finest New Superyacht Award. [caption id="attachment_39468" align="alignnone" width="900"] TIS by Lürssen received the MYS Interior Design Award[/caption] Immediately before the ceremony, the MYS hosted the 4th edition of the Monaco Yacht Summit, during which a variety of yachting-related subjects were discussed by some 40 participants interested in purchasing or chartering a yacht in the near future.  