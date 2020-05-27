Artcurial sets summer auction date

Wednesday, May 27, 2020
A new positive case of Covid-19 on 23rd May brings confirmed number to 98: 90 cured, 2 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
Now is the time to start putting all the coronavirus insanity in the rear view mirror and look forward to what summer in Monaco has to offer, including the upcoming auctions at the Principality’s premiere maison aux enchéres, Artcurial.
Summer is fast approaching and life is returning to a kind of normalcy after a long, hard and fear-filled spring. What better way to head into the warmer months than with a new bauble, bag, timepiece of even car to brighten up the mood.
Prestige auction house Artcurial is hosting events from 19th to 21st July for their annual summer splash out. The Hermitage Hotel is the site of the events and as ever, the sales will be an excellent chance for collectors and enthusiasts to purchase rare and one of a kind pieces.
The team at Artcurial ensures the public that all required health and safety measures will be respected without scrimping on luxury and comfort. Auctioneer Stephane Aubert will be at the hammer, ready to assist in all sales.
This year’s auctions will feature Hermes collectables and valuable men’s timepieces on the 19th, unique jewellery on the 20th, and elegant watches for ladies and nearly 80 extraordinary motorcars on the 21st.
Artcurial has consistently been the go-to for those looking for special collection items since 2015.
National Council President Stéphane Valeri has visited the Grimaldi Forum to thank the team behind the screening campaign, while also encouraging more people to take the Covid-19 antibody test.
Monaco Life spoke to MYS Director Gaëlle Tallarida about organising this year's event amid an unprecedented environment of uncertainty.
The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa has taken the #strongtogether campaign to her home country in the form of a celebrity challenge.