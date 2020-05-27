Weather
Artcurial sets summer auction date

By Stephanie Horsman - May 27, 2020

Now is the time to start putting all the coronavirus insanity in the rear view mirror and look forward to what summer in Monaco has to offer, including the upcoming auctions at the Principality’s premiere maison aux enchéres, Artcurial.

Summer is fast approaching and life is returning to a kind of normalcy after a long, hard and fear-filled spring. What better way to head into the warmer months than with a new bauble, bag, timepiece of even car to brighten up the mood.

Prestige auction house Artcurial is hosting events from 19th to 21st July for their annual summer splash out. The Hermitage Hotel is the site of the events and as ever, the sales will be an excellent chance for collectors and enthusiasts to purchase rare and one of a kind pieces.

The team at Artcurial ensures the public that all required health and safety measures will be respected without scrimping on luxury and comfort. Auctioneer Stephane Aubert will be at the hammer, ready to assist in all sales.

This year’s auctions will feature Hermes collectables and valuable men’s timepieces on the 19th, unique jewellery on the 20th, and elegant watches for ladies and nearly 80 extraordinary motorcars on the 21st.

Artcurial has consistently been the go-to for those looking for special collection items since 2015.

 

 

