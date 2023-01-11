Artcurial’s winter events bring sparkle to the season

Prestige auction house Artcurial will be hosting four events in January, featuring watches, jewellery and high-end handbags from the likes of Hermès, Patek Philippe and Bulgari.

A bit of retail therapy is just the thing for the winter blues, and with the upcoming Artcurial auctions at the Hôtel Hermitage, even the pickiest of consumers are bound to find temptations that can’t be resisted.

On 16th and 17th January, fine jewellery goes under the gavel. Auctioneer Stephane Aubert will be offering up a selection of beautiful pieces, including a 3-carat Art Deco ruby ring set in platinum with diamonds valued at €45,000 to €55,000, a pair of stunning emerald and diamond drop earrings estimated to go for between €25,000 and €35,000, and an Egyptian-inspired diamond, sapphire, antique coin and 18-carat white gold necklace by Bulgari with an expected sale price of €25,000 to €30,000.

On 16th and 18th, elegant timepieces for both men and women will also be up for grabs. The 16th is all about the boys, with an 18-carat rose gold Patek Philippe from the early 1960s that is anticipated to go for between €40,000 and €80,000, and a 1984 Rolex Cosmograph with a 18-carat yellow gold manual winding chronograph and yellow gold bracelet estimated at €100,000 to €150,000. For the ladies, a white gold diamond and black sapphire Rolex GMT Master II with a black face can be had for an anticipated sale price of €80,000 to €120,000, and a complete set of 14 Rolex Oyster Perpetual steel bracelet watches with different coloured faces estimated to be sold for €250,000 to €350,000.

Hermès is in the spotlight on 17th January when the luxury handbag sale is on. A huge selection of hard-to-find items will be on the block – mostly Birkin and Kelly bags – but also a smattering of Dior, Louis Vuitton and Chanel. A spare €28,000 to €38,000 will get a gorgeous indigo blue alligator skin Birkin 35 with silver hardware or a crocodile Birkin 30 in Brighton Blue, which is estimated at €30,000 to €40,000.

For full listing of all items as well as auction and exhibition times, click here.

Photo source: Artcurial