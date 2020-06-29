Artist Alan Walsh opens chic new gallery

Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
Culture
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
A new case of Covid-19 on 27 June brings total in Monaco to 103: 3 home monitored, 95 cured, 1 resident death
The Monaco Grand Prix may have been cancelled this year however fast living British artist Alan Walsh gives us an opportunity to still celebrate the prestigious event in his new gallery on Rue Grimaldi.
The gallery was officially opened on Thursday 25th June with a cocktail evening and a warm welcome from Alan Walsh.
Famed for his bold use of vibrant colour and clean minimal illustration style, Walsh’s oversized pop art characters take you on an elegant journey back in time to an era of vintage motorsport and chic couture.
Taking inspiration from a childhood raised in motorsport, the collections on display in the first section of the gallery feature drivers racing around the tight streets of Monaco sporting quirky polka dot scarves; romances blossom between victorious racers and effortlessly elegant women in the pit lane.
FI themed typography connects the pieces together cleverly while colourful spectators raise their cocktail glasses as the cars race past designer stores.
The middle section of the gallery is a beautiful representation of the Riviera. The impossibly toned females in chic swimwear pose on Riva boats while enjoying champagne and rosé.
And finally, as you move towards the back of the gallery, you receive a little insight in to some of the luxury brands Alan has worked with, such as Porsche, Tag Heuer and Hotel Martinez, and the eye-catching advertising campaigns he created for some of the world’s leading drink brands including Artisan Drinks, Coca Cola and Gray Goose Vodka. Monaco locals may be familiar with his illustrations for Daniel Ricciardo and Blue Coast Brewing.
The Walsh Gallery has an extremely uplifting feel and features a custom built art studio at the rear. When the Covid-19 limitations are lifted, clients will be welcome to come and view Alan create his work and even commission their own unique artwork made in Monaco. All the pieces are handmade limited-edition screenprints (serigraphs) that are produced by passing acrylic paint through a silk mesh onto heavy weighted art paper. Very low edition numbers of each piece are produced and with an ever growing following its easy to see why his work is in such high demand.
After 16 years in Australia owning two successful galleries in Sydney, the British born artist and his wife Emily have now relocated to Monaco to grow their business in Europe and it certainly looks like they are off to a great start.
The Monaco Grand Prix may have been cancelled this year however fast living British artist Alan Walsh gives us an opportunity to still celebrate the prestigious event in his new gallery on Rue Grimaldi.
We speak to Monaco resident Murat Vargi, founding member of Turkcell and the Mind Your Waste Foundation, entrepreneur, yogi, and philanthropist.
Little did Brisa Trinchero know when she took over as CEO of the Princess Grace Foundation-USA that a pandemic would see her redirecting much of the Foundation’s awards money towards struggling artists.
A host of Monaco personalities, including Prince Albert, have taken part in a new BBC2 series entitled 'Inside Monaco: Playground of the Rich'.