Artist Elena Butko shines at Fashion Factor Dubai

Avant-garde artist Elena Butko’s intriguing works made an impressive mark on the red carpet in the VIP section of the 2nd edition of Fashion Factor in Dubai.
Fashion Factor, held at the Grand Hyatt Dubai in June, featured sought-after designers and people from the worlds of film, fashion and media who were all there to choose the best of the best of emerging talent in fashion and modelling. The event was punctuated with live performances, fashion shows and, of course, a gala awards dinner to top it off.
In its first edition, Fashion Factor targeted an untapped market – emerging local and international designer’s – and highlighting their talents. The event aims to provide a prominent fashion show competition for up and comers from around the world.
This year, artist Elena Butko was invited to be part of the event, giving attendees a chance to admire her art in close range. Her striking works, which feature bold splashes of colour in somewhat chaotic form have a raw beauty that appeal to the emotions of those who see them.
Her addition to the Fashion Factor has added to the event’s standing, giving another dimension through her art.
Said the artist of her works, “As an underground contemporary painting artist, I’m always looking for the next opportunity to translate what I experience into art. Since long ago, I’ve led a life fully devoted to the arts. It’s no lie to say I live, breathe and dream of art, although I have my own particular preferences that I keep coming back to. If my style speaks to you, then I am happy.”
Photo: Elena Butko, Marcopolo Experience