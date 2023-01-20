Artist Luiza Ansay unveils new collection

Polish-born artist, actress and model Luiza Ansay, who now lives in Monaco, has opened her latest exhibition at the Gabarino Interior Design atelier with a decidedly eastern flair.

The exhibit, entitled ‘Japonisme de Luiza’ features her bold and unique style in a range of pieces inspired by the Japanese art movement. Her use of new techniques and mixed media have created an inspired collection that a select group of guests were recently able to enjoy.

“I am thrilled to be debuting my work in Monaco and to have the opportunity to introduce my art to new audience,” said Ansay. “I put a lot of time and effort into creating these pieces, and it is satisfying to see them appreciated in this way.”

Her show was an exclusive event attended by invitation only, but those interested in her work can contact her on Instagram or via Johanna Antonucci on +33 672 85 95 49.

Ansay has been on the international art scene for nearly two decades, and her art is “an example of the process of transformation”, where she uses her mind’s eye to reproduce her subjects.

Photo source: Luiza Ansay/Gabarino Interior Design