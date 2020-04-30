Weather
Artmonte-carlo adapts to crisis

By Cassandra Tanti - April 30, 2020

A beautiful catalogue of art work accompanied by commentary is replacing this year’s artmonte-carlo event, which was due to take place at the Grimaldi Forum this week.

Founded in 2016 by Thomas Hug, artmonte-carlo brings together the most prestigious international galleries of modern and contemporary art for three days, under the high patronage of HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco.

Due to the global impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the artmonte-carlo fair was this year replaced with a special catalogue edition.

The publication is similar to an e-book and can be viewed online or printed. It presents a selection of cutting-edge works with commentary by various personalities from the art world: curators, artists, collectors, gallery owners, critics and curators.

The catalogue presents a selection of three works per gallery, featuring 51 carefully selected galleries and their corresponding contact details.

“We wanted to honour the exhibiting galleries who support us and who have already confirmed their presence in 2021, as well as the collectors and the artistic community which follows us loyally,” said Thomas Hug.

Dotted throughout the 200-page catalogue are editorial contributions on music and video, as well as a recipe. The ‘special exhibitions’ section is dedicated to non-commercial presentations of works of art and an overview of the 2020 Geneva Biennale: Sculpture Garden, which will be held outdoors this summer in Geneva parks.

You can see the catalogue by clicking here.

 

 

Top photo: Artwork from the Corentin Grossmann, La Meneuse 2020, graphite, dry pastels and coloured pencils, 100 x 165 cm. Olivier Antoine Art Concept / Paris

 

 

 

 

Princess's Foundation distributes masks to SBM
World trade fair put off for a year

