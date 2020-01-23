Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
scattered clouds
9.4 ° C
11.7 °
2.2 °
71%
4.1kmh
41%
Sat
12 °
Sun
12 °
Mon
12 °
Tue
14 °
Wed
15 °
Friday, January 24, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Makeover of Casino Square to dramatically change the look of Monte Carlo

AS Monaco advance to the knockout rounds

AS Monaco advance to the knockout rounds

By Stephanie Horsman - January 23, 2020

AS Monaco has stealthily made their way into the knockout stages of the Coupe de France after their decisive 3-1 win against Saint Pryvé-Saint Hilaire in Orleans on Monday night.

AS Monaco have truly been the comeback kids this season. With a determination and focus no one can deny, they have gone from nearly bottom of the barrel to 9th in Ligue 1 and have earned their place in the playoff rounds of the Coupe de France.

Their game earlier this week against Saint Pryvé-Saint Hilaire was evidence they deserve to be there. Eleven minutes into play, Senegalese international Keita Baldé put the ball just out of the keeper’s reach, scoring the first goal of the night.

After a defensive onslaught by Saint Pryvé-Saint Hilaire, Wissam Ben Yedder found Baldé once more just before the half hour mark, sneaking a magnificent goal in past Charles-Henry Chatelin, making it 2-0 for the Red and Whites.

Ben Yedder himself took control with 36 minutes on the clock, widening the lead to 3-0, scoring his first goal of the Coupe de France this season.

Saint Pryvé-Saint Hilaire were no quitters, though, and kept the pressure up.

In the second half, Jean-Kévin Augustin nearly made it 4-0 around the one hour mark, but the shot was wide and bounced off the poles. It was finally in the 82nd minute that the men from Orleans were able to put one through. A fantastic play by Carnejy Antoine off a deflected ball by Quentin Moutiapoulle gave them their first and only goal of the night.

AS Monaco’s next game is 25th January in a Ligue 1 battle at Stade Louis II against Alsace.

 

Photo: courtesy AS Monaco

shares
SHARE
Previous articleCasino Square to be renovated by Easter
Next articleHistoric Monte-Carlo Rally returns for 23rd year

Editors pics

January 20, 2020 | News

Airport raises the bar in greenhouse goals

The Aeroports de la Côte d’Azur Group has revealed that it is two decades ahead of schedule in its ambitious plan to become 100% carbon-neutral, setting a precedent for the rest of the world.

0
January 16, 2020 | News

Interview: Olivier Wenden, Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Vice President

Despite setting his sights on diplomacy, the decision makers in Monaco had other ideas for Olivier Wenden.

0
January 15, 2020 | News

Prince’s Foundation to help restore Australian ecosystems

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation will be lending its support to projects and organisations that help restore ecosystems in fire ravaged Australia.

0
January 13, 2020 | News

Interview: Mark Thomas

One of Monaco’s most well-known personalities talks about returning to the world of real estate and how he has managed to achieve a balanced lifestyle.

0

daily

January 23, 2020 | News

Princess Grace Garden at Philadelphia Flower Show

Cassandra Tanti

A mini version of Monaco’s Princess Grace Rose Garden will feature at this year’s Philadelphia Flower Show. The highly anticipated event, themed ‘Riviera Holiday’, will spotlight the life and legacy of Grace Kelly, the Philadelphian who became Princess of Monaco.

0
January 23, 2020 | News

Leclerc fans to get their own stands in Monaco and France

Cassandra Tanti

He is undoubtedly Monaco’s man of the moment, and now fans of Charles Leclerc will be given their very own grandstands for both the Monaco and France Formula One Grand Prix.

0
January 23, 2020 | News

Historic Monte-Carlo Rally returns for 23rd year

Stephanie Horsman

Just three days after the 88th Monte-Carlo Rally, competitors will gather for the 23rd Historic Monte-Carlo Rally, showcasing classic cars from between 1911 and 1980.

0
January 23, 2020 | News

AS Monaco advance to the knockout rounds

Stephanie Horsman

AS Monaco has stealthily made their way into the knockout stages of the Coupe de France after their decisive 3-1 win against Saint Pryvé-Saint Hilaire in Orleans on Monday night.

0
MORE STORIES

Raising the IQ bar at Stardeck

Local News Staff Writer -
quiz 5A highly competitive 22nd edition of MonacoUSA’s Quiz Night took place Wednesday night at Stars'n'Bars. MonacoUSA Association President Mike Powers opened the not-to-be-missed event thanking sponsors, including Boisson France, Heineken and ATP, and offered Prince Albert’s regrets for his absence, before adding, “although as three-time reigning champion, the Prince is giving others a chance to win.” In a true test of wits, he also reminded participants that unlike last year, the use of mobile phones would not be permitted. Quizmasters Peter Mackley and Philippe Decreus once again tested the crowd's knowledge, in English and French, on various subjects such as general trivia (According to Google, which is the second most internationally recognised word after “okay”?), pop culture (Which celebrity made $170 million last year?), politics (Who said “The euro is a knife in the ribs of the French”?), mathematics (What number divided by zero is zero?) and music – which, in true quiz night fashion, the moderators had prize seekers on their feet crooning for a chance to win.  

A post shared by Monaco Life (@monacolife_) on

But Stardeck really lit up when the extremely talented duo Paul Spicer and Matt Firth brought the room to their feet with a preview of the next MonacoUSA event, La La Monacoland Dinner Cabaret on May 16. There were about 70 participants at Quiz Night, and ATP played a huge presence with a table of sixteen, counting players Sergei Bubka, Mischa Zverev, Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov. The prize for the best team name went to “I thought this was speed dating”. As ever, it was a convivial evening, orchestrated flawlessly by MonacoUSA’s Annette Anderson. quiz10 quiz9 Quiz 8 quiz11quiznight1quiz2

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=5680

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=9647

Fri. March 24 – Sérénissimes de l’Humour...

Local News Staff Writer -
Friday 24 March, 8 pm, Grimaldi Forum Monaco – Salle des Princes Sérénissimes de l’Humour comedy festival 2017 – Noël d’Enfer (Christmas from Hell) by Les Chevaliers du Fiel, organised by Monaco Live Productions in partnership with Rire et Chansons and in support of AMADE Monaco Information: +377 99 99 30 00