AS Monaco Basketball crushes Dijon

Four new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Alpes Maritimes on Thursday evening, three residents from Nice and one from Villeneuve Loubet

AS Monaco dominated the court against Dijon to a crowd of nearly 2,400 fans at Gaston-Médecin on Saturday night.

The Roca team has taken back control and are at the top of the Jeep Elite standings after a smashing 80-67 victory against Dijon.

Monaco was in it to win it from the start. The return of their supporters, who had not been allowed to attend the last game due to Covid-19 fears, urged them on and gave them wings. They took advantage of the renewed vigour and came out swinging.

After only eight minutes, the Roca team was up 17-7 with amazing plays by team captain Dee Bost and American superstar Norris Cole showing their stuff. By the beginning of second quarter, Yakuba Ouattara got in on the action with a superb three-pointer, keeping the 10 point lead in check. 

Dijon weren’t about to roll over though and came back with fantastic shots from Axel Julien and Saulius Kulvietis, almost evening the score by the 13th minute. For a brief shining moment, Dijon took the lead, only to see another Monaco onslaught, putting them at 41-33 at halftime. 

After the break, Dee Bost opened the scoring and set the pace. Despite some sloppy ball handling, the Roca Boys stayed firmly in the lead.

Dijon’s frustration came through when coach Laurent Legname was handed a technical fault, followed by two more for Julien, who was asked to end his game early.

Anthony Clemmons made a tremendous three-pointer not long after and the score sat at 65-53 at the end of the third quarter. There was no letting up after that and Monaco went onto a 80-67 victory, with four players. Cole, Bost, Ouattara and Clemmons, earning 12 or more points on the night.

Ever stoic Coach Sasa Obradovic said after the game: “I cannot say that it was a pleasant match to watch. The most important thing is to have won it. We had a good attitude. We played hard and we did a good job in defence. When you let this team play, they know what to do. They shoot, they are physical…but we were not allowed to play their game in the second half.” 

The Roca team returns on 10th March for a match against LDLC Asvel.

 

 

daily

March 9, 2020 | News

More events fall victim to Covid-19

Cassandra Tanti

The list of event cancellations in Monaco due to the coronavirus is growing. The latest include a key aspect of Monaco Ocean Week and artemonte-carlo at the Grimaldi Forum.

0
March 9, 2020 | News

Cross town rivals beat AS Monaco

Stephanie Horsman

AS Monaco fell to OGC Nice on Saturday at the Allianz Riviera stadium due to a tie-breaking goal by Nice in overtime.

0
March 9, 2020 | News

Markets weekly

Stephanie Horsman

After Super Tuesday last week showed former vice president Joe Biden resurrecting his campaign and halting Bernie Sander’s progress, this Tuesday sees a flurry of state primaries and caucuses.

0
March 9, 2020 | News

AS Monaco Basketball crushes Dijon

Stephanie Horsman

AS Monaco dominated the court against Dijon to a crowd of nearly 2,400 fans at Gaston-Médecin on Saturday night.

0
Hamilton goes for hat-trick at Grand Prix

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_16990" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Flickr ph-stop Photo: Flickr ph-stop[/caption] The Monaco Grand Prix pre-event barrage of comments from teams and drivers is well underway before track action starts on Thursday, May 25, three days ahead of the world’s favourite Grand Prix event. Louis Hamilton has been one of the first to make a contribution, saying that the Monaco Grand Prix is “all about mental strength”. The Mercedes driver is bidding for his third victory after winning in 2008 and again last year in a mix of wet and dry conditions. His controversial late pit-stop in 2015 pushed him down to third place on the podium. "The most important thing is that you have to learn to walk before you run," Hamilton said this week. "You have to build up to the pace so that, by the time you work up to that second run in Q3, you're at 100 percent. It's a circuit which is all about mental strength, you need to be sharp and clear. Experience counts here too – that helps massively in setting the car up.” However, Hamilton doesn’t underestimate the challenges. Monaco is notorious for its lack of overtaking opportunities and in the urban setting of the Principality pole position is highly coveted. There are also modifications to the cars. “We have new cars this weekend which are wider and faster, so that's going to be a massive challenge. In trying to push the car as close as you can to the limit, it'll be a real test of your awareness of where the car is. I'm sure there will be some brushing of the barriers,” Hamilton said. Mercedes have an eight-point lead over Ferrari in the Constructors' standings, with Hamilton six points behind Sebastian Vettel in the Drivers' battle. In the recent Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, Hamilton got off to a bad start, despite his pole position, and them climbed back to win the race after a tussle with Vettel in which the Brit shot past the German on the outside of turn one. The Monaco Grand Prix is always a great spectacle, but changes to the cars and the battle between Hamilton and Vettel promise to add even more interest on Sunday. Look for Monaco Life’s interview this week with Felipe Massa.

Three arrested as terror suspects

Local News Staff Writer -
hands-in-handcuffs-1462608479r21Three jihadists, suspected of planning an attack, were arrested Tuesday in Clermont-Ferrand, Marseille and Val-de-Marne, by the French anti-terrorist services. The suspects are all known for radicalisation and had been closely followed and had their phones tapped by police officers over several months, according to sources close to the matter. "The individuals arrested had a project that was sufficiently advanced for the police officers of the Directorate General of Internal Security to decide on their arrest," according to a reliable source. The network had decided to “go green” after the recent arrests of alleged Islamists in Montpellier, according to Le Figaro, the respected French daily. The three men were placed in custody during a preliminary investigation opened in January by the anti-terrorist section of the Paris prosecutor's office, a judicial source said. A demining operation was carried out in Clermont-Ferrand at the home of one of the suspects in the Fontaine du Bac district. The police discovered two "soft air" type dummy assault rifles, a tactical vest and a plaster grenade. France, originally placed under a state of emergency following the attacks of November 2015, still faces a "very high" terrorist threat.  

