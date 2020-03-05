AS Monaco Basketball into quarter finals

Thursday, March 5, 2020
Coronavirus update: Two people aged 42 and 43 living in Nice have tested positive for Covid-18, bringing the number of total cases in the Alpes Maritimes to 12
Photo courtesy: AS Monaco Basket
Former US Secretary of State John Kerry has joined Prince Albert II of Monaco in opening the 'High Seas Treaty Dialogue', which brings together heads of governments around the issue of preserving the high seas.
Despite playing to an empty house, the Roca Team had what it took to blow by UNICS Kazan on Wednesday night, securing the top spot in Group G of the EuroCup Top 16, and qualification to the quarter finals.
Monaco’s trade professionals and government officials gathered together at the Welcome Office earlier this week to prepare for the launch of the 2020 Monaco Sunday Experience.
ASM is partnering with Monaco-based start-up IQONIQ, a new social media and fan engagement platform specialising in sport and entertainment.