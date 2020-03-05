Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
moderate rain
7.8 ° C
9 °
6.1 °
100%
3.1kmh
90%
Fri
12 °
Sat
13 °
Sun
13 °
Mon
11 °
Tue
13 °
Thursday, March 5, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Coronavirus update: Two people aged 42 and 43 living in Nice have tested positive for Covid-18, bringing the number of total cases in the Alpes Maritimes to 12

AS Monaco Basketball into quarter finals

AS Monaco Basketball into quarter finals

By Stephanie Horsman - March 5, 2020

Despite playing to an empty house, the Roca Team had what it took to blow by UNICS Kazan on Wednesday night, securing the top spot in Group G of the EuroCup Top 16, and qualification to the quarter finals.

It must have been a surreal night for AS Monaco Basketball and UNICS Kazan playing at Gaston-Medecin on Wednesday night. Not a single supporter, VIP or even unnecessary staff member were allowed inside to watch the game due to coronavirus restrictions on crowds. Luckily, for fans of both sides, the eerie scene was televised giving them a chance to see all the action.

As winners of Group G, AS Monaco beat out three former EuroCup winners, UNICS Kazan, Rytas Vilnius and Galatasaray. This win sends them to the quarter finals, which begin 17th March.

The Roca Team’s defence set the pace for the evening, keeping them firmly in the lead all night. By the 8thminute in, AS Monaco was ahead 21-9 due primarily to three off-the-charts plays by the dynamic duo of Ouattara and Clemmons. By the end of the first quarter, which was capped off by a brilliant three-pointer by Ouattara, the score was 27-11.

Sasa Obradovic’s players were on fire and made shot after shot. Just before the halftime buzzer, Ouattara made a picture-perfect layup, sending them to the locker rooms with a 44-26 score. 

After the break, things weren’t much different. In the end, AS Monaco won with a score of 85-60, sending them onward to the next stages of the EuroCup.

“We played with great intensity, it was important to finish first,” said coach Sasa Obradovic after the match. “The disappointment is that we could not share this historic moment for the club with our supporters. I want to dedicate this victory to our fans.”

The team will be back on Saturday night against Dijon, this time with the fans in attendance.

 

Photo courtesy: AS Monaco Basket

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMonaco Sunday Experience returns in time for Grand Prix
Next articleFlybe collapses, airlines cancel flights

Editors pics

March 2, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Keep calm and spoil yourself

I call my best medicine 'The three magic S’s: Sport, Salon, Spa!'

0
February 20, 2020 | News

London Fashion Week with Kristina Guberman

International TV presenter Kristina Guberman reports from London Fashion Week for Monaco Life.

0
February 17, 2020 | News

Win 2 Metabolic Balance programmes

Our Premium Rewards partner Metabolic Balance is giving away TWO nutrition programs, valued at over 900€ each!

0
February 14, 2020 | News

Insider tips: the best of Courchevel

International TV presenter Kristina Guberman shares her favourite hotspots at luxury ski resort Courchevel.

0

daily

March 5, 2020 | News

John Kerry joins Prince Albert in high seas discussion

Cassandra Tanti

Former US Secretary of State John Kerry has joined Prince Albert II of Monaco in opening the 'High Seas Treaty Dialogue', which brings together heads of governments around the issue of preserving the high seas.

0
March 5, 2020 | News

AS Monaco Basketball into quarter finals

Stephanie Horsman

Despite playing to an empty house, the Roca Team had what it took to blow by UNICS Kazan on Wednesday night, securing the top spot in Group G of the EuroCup Top 16, and qualification to the quarter finals.

0
March 5, 2020 | News

Monaco Sunday Experience returns in time for Grand Prix

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco’s trade professionals and government officials gathered together at the Welcome Office earlier this week to prepare for the launch of the 2020 Monaco Sunday Experience.

0
March 5, 2020 | News

AS Monaco teams up with IQONIQ

Cassandra Tanti

ASM is partnering with Monaco-based start-up IQONIQ, a new social media and fan engagement platform specialising in sport and entertainment.

0
MORE STORIES

Sun. July 30 – 12th International Organ...

Local News Staff Writer -
Sunday 30 July at 5 p.m., Cathédrale de Monaco: 12th International Organ Festival with Jean-Pierre Leguay, organised by the Department of Cultural Affairs. Further information:  +377 98 98 83 03

Aston Martin DB5 Vantage could auction for...

Local News Staff Writer -
NEWS: Monaco’s growing popularity as a venue for classic car auctions has been underlined by the decision of Maison Boule to hold a sale in the Principality on Thursday this week. The auction house will offer a selection of classic and modern cars that reflect the broad-ranging automotive scene in the Principality, according to Classic Driver. The Vintage and Sports Cars Monaco Sale comprises 57 classic and modern cars, ranging from humble hatchbacks such as the special edition Peugeot 205 Roland Garros (est. €4,000-6,000) and the Fiat 500 Type 110F (€6,000-10,000), to classics for the true connoisseur such as the stunning blue Aston Martin DB5 Vantage (€700,000-900,000) and the Lamborghini Espada (€230,000-280,000).