AS Monaco Basketball into quarter finals

NEWS: Monaco’s growing popularity as a venue for classic car auctions has been underlined by the decision of Maison Boule to hold a sale in the Principality on Thursday this week. The auction house will offer a selection of classic and modern cars that reflect the broad-ranging automotive scene in the Principality, according to Classic Driver. The Vintage and Sports Cars Monaco Sale comprises 57 classic and modern cars, ranging from humble hatchbacks such as the special edition Peugeot 205 Roland Garros (est. €4,000-6,000) and the Fiat 500 Type 110F (€6,000-10,000), to classics for the true connoisseur such as the stunning blue Aston Martin DB5 Vantage (€700,000-900,000) and the Lamborghini Espada (€230,000-280,000).