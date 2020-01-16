Weather
AS Monaco defeat

By Stephanie Horsman - January 16, 2020

Only three days after a hard-fought tie in Paris, AS Monaco has fallen to Paris Saint Germain at home.

This was the game was should have happened in December, and perhaps if it had, the outcome wouldn’t have been so disappointing. After turning themselves around from a tough start this season, AS Monaco has been on a serious upswing, not having lost a game since November, clawing its way up out of relegation and acting like the team fans knew they could be.

This loss on Wednesday reminded everyone why PSG is at the top of the league, and though unfortunate, it was still a well-played match against a well-organised team.

Kylian Mbappe scored first against his former teammates at the 14 minute mark setting the stage, followed by a converted penalty by Neymar as the clock ran out on the first half.

After the halftime break, Monaco came out determined, but unable to make the plays stick. Heroic efforts by Gelson Martins just after the hour mark reinvigorated the team, but at the 72 minute mark, Paris struck back with a crushing goal by Pablo Sarabia.

Three points behind, the Red and Whites could have thrown in the towel, but they forged on. It paid off in the form of the only goal of the night for Monaco made by Tiémoué Bakayoko near the end of regulation play.

With the match all but over, Mbappe landed one more between the posts just after the 90 minute mark ending the game with a 1-4 loss for Monaco.

The Red and Whites have a chance to redeem themselves in Ligue 1 action on 25th January at Stade Louis II when they face Strasbourg, and they go up against Saint-Pryvé Saint-Hilaire on the 20th for the French Cup.

 

Photo source: AS Monaco Official

 

 

What’s on for St Patrick’s Day this...

Culture Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_13821" align="aligncenter" width="1024"]Photo: jpmpinmontreal Photo: jpmpinmontreal[/caption] When it comes to the Irish, it’s quality not quantity that counts. With only an estimated 130 residents in the Principality, there’s no shortage of events to celebrate St Patrick’s Day on Friday. The Princess Grace Irish Library at 9 rue Princesse Marie de Lorraine is marking March 17 with a special daytime lecture. Joseph Cohen, a founding member of the Monaco Philosophical Association (Les Rencontres Philosophiques de Monaco), will give a free lecture from 10:30 am to noon, entitled “Waiting for a Home”. Mr Cohen, who is also Lecturer of Philosophy at University College Dublin, will delve into the way Irish contemporary writers express longing and desire. Seating is limited; contact pglib@monaco.mc to reserve. At 7 pm on Friday, Monaco town hall is organising a free concert with Irish Blues guitarist Johnny Gallagher and the Boxtie Band at the Jardin Exotique. Gallagher was a discovery by Jean-René Palacio, who presides over the Monte-Carlo Sporting Summer Festival and Jazz à Juan in July. Later in the evening for those who tend to revel, Slammers bar (6 rue Suffren Reymond) is offering Happy Hour all night long in honour of owner Lisa Bolton’s birthday, and a buffet, while the festivities at McCarthy’s Pub at 7 Rue du Portier commence at midnight and run till 4 am with live traditional Irish music and harp. If you miss Johnny Gallagher Friday night, you can catch him at the the Blue Gin at 7:30 pm Saturday for an extended St Patrick’s Day. On Tuesday, March 21, InterNations Monaco is hosting a St Patrick’s Day after-work international networking event, also at Slammers, from 6:45 pm to midnight. Tickets – €12 for InterNations members and €15 for non-members or drop-ins – include a glass of wine, beer or soft drink, and salty snacks. Finally, in an annual event marking St Patrick’s Day but avoiding the host of other happenings on March 17, the Monaco-Ireland Arts Society will be celebrating one of Ireland’s foremost playwrights one week later, on March 24, with two plays by Brian Friel: The Bear and Faith Healer. Brian Friel (1929-2015) is perhaps best known for his work “Philadelphia, Here I Come”. The evening performance, as presented by Frank Dubuisson and directed by Virginia Disney, starts at 8:30 pm will be in the Auditorium of the College Charles III, avenue de l’Annonciade (Parking is available under the old Lycée Technique).

Fake Ferraris found

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_12221" align="alignnone" width="640"]Top price ever paid for a Ferrari was for a 1957 Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti Top price ever paid for a Ferrari was for a 1957 Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti[/caption] Police in Spain have discovered a clandestine workshop where middle-of-the-range cars have been dismantled and reconstructed to be passed off as Ferraris and Lamborghinis. Fourteen vehicles, in various stages of transformation, were found in a workshop in Sils, in the Gerona province in the northeast of the country. Four of the cars, rebuilt to resemble Ferraris, were ready to be sold online, the police said. The Spanish authorities were led to the operation after finding a counterfeit Ferrari in the Mediterranean city of Benidorm. The top price ever paid for a Ferrari in the collector’s car market was at auction $35,711,359 (€32,075,200) in February 2016 for a 1957 Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti. https://monacolife.net/?p=9186