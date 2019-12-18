AS Monaco eliminated from BKT League Cup

La Poste Monaco, with the support of the Monegasque authorities, is organising the launch meeting of a "Small Countries” working group. The aim is to take advantage of the very short decision-making times in these smaller states to implement innovative solutions in line with the aims of the PostEurop Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Circle, to improve the performance of our postal companies, La Poste Monaco said. “The similarities of our organisations and their ability to quickly test new innovative concepts and to swiftly decide their implementation are a significant asset, especially in the face of current environmental, social and societal challenges,” La Poste Monaco added. For example, PostEurop's CSR has identified a number of topics of common interest among the "small countries" to meet their expressed need to share experiences, work together and capitalise on effective solutions. The first step will be a workshop in the Principality on June 21 , 22 and 23 on the theme: "Corporate Social Responsibility Applied to Small Countries, a lever for innovation and performance in the service of their sustainable development". Nine countries, including Monaco, represented by Jean-Luc Delcroix, Director of La Poste in the Principality, will take part in this event: Guernsey, Luxembourg, Montenegro, San Marino, the Vatican, Monaco, Switzerland and two observer countries, Romania and Bosnia Herzegovina. La Poste Monaco will take the chairmanship of this group, which is to meet once a year. READ MORE [embed]https://monacolife.net/?p=17964[/embed]