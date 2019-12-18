AS Monaco eliminated from BKT League Cup

Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Transport disruptions expected to continue as union strikes roll on throughout France
Photo: AS Monaco Official
The government has announced the trial of a free bus service throughout the Principality during the busy summer period next year.
The Monaco Pavilion at the upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai will be filled with beautiful music supplied by the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra.
The Moscow Circus on Ice comes to Monaco this Saturday for two spectacular performances.
Despite all the hard work and great effort, AS Monaco was knocked out of the BKT Coupe de la Ligue on Tuesday night after a disappointing defeat to Lille.