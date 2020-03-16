Weather
Monday, March 16, 2020

Monaco’s Minister of State Serge Telle has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the Principality's 9th confirmed case of the novel coronavirus

AS Monaco Esports players in eEuro2020

AS Monaco Esports players in eEuro2020

By Cassandra Tanti - March 16, 2020

Two AS Monaco Esports players, and current reigning title holders of the eFootball Pro title, Lofti Derradji and Walid Rachid “Usmakabyle” Tebane, have made their debuts with the French eFoot Team participating in the eEuro 2020.

As lockdown puts the kibosh on sporting events all over Europe, the eEuro 2020 football matches are just hitting their stride. The eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer qualifying rounds started last week and are continuing into this week.

eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (eFootball PES 2020) is a soccer simulation video game developed by Konami that can be played on Windows, PalyStation 4, Xbox One, Android and iOS devices. The 2020 version features a name change from last year, adding ‘eFootball’ to the title. This change symbolises a push in the online gaming space with the emphasis on eFootball Pro tournaments.

55 nations are represented, and the French eFoot Team has been put in Group J along with Armenia, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus and Czech Republic. Each team competes in a double-legged match. At the end of 10 games, the team ranked first in each group is automatically qualified for the finals, which will be played in London on 9th and 10th July.

Each division’s runner up will be drawn into 2 new groups of 5 teams. Each group will play in a double round robin, where countries will play each other as both “home” and “away” during separate match days. These matchups consist of a “best of two” series where teams must win the most games to reach the next phase.

Winning grants a National Team three points, drawing grants one point and losing grants zero points.

In order to qualify, players must be a national for the country they want to participate with and be 16 years of age or older. Much like live football, there are strict codes of conduct and the league has a zero-tolerance policy against abusive or violent behaviour.

21-year-old Lofti, as he is known, joined AS Monaco Esports in the 2017-2018 season. The talented gamer won the title of Champion of France on PES in 2019.

Usmakabyle is a triple world champ. He is a fierce competitor, and has been involved in several international tournaments, making him a valuable asset to AS Monaco Esports.

All of Monaco and France wish these players the best of luck and are giving sport hungry fans something to look forward to in the coming weeks.

 

 

