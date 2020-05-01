AS Monaco finishes season in 9th place

General Director of the LFP, Didier Quillot, did say they would play the finals of the Coupe de France and the Coupe de la Ligue in early August, if given permission by UEFA, which would impact qualification for the Europa League.

“If the finals of the Coupe de la Ligue and Coupe de France take place, the places in the Europa League will be allocated to their winner, if the winner is not PSG. The rule does not change,” he said.

Lille, Reims and Nice seemed poised to have places in the Europa League through their league standings, however that is now subject to change.