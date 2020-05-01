Weather
20 ° C
20°C
15°C
Sunny Intervals
Friday, May 1, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The official number of Covid-19 cases stands at 95: 58 now cured, 2 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

AS Monaco finishes season in 9th place

AS Monaco finishes season in 9th place

By Cassandra Tanti - May 1, 2020

Paris Saint Germaine (PSG) have been handed the Ligue 1 championship for the third year in a row with a clear 12 point lead over second place Marseille, despite not having played a full season due to the coronavirus health crisis.

The decision was taken by the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) after the French Prime Minister, Edouard Philippe, announced on Tuesday that no sports events would be possible under de-escalation measures until at least September.

This dashed the hopes of the LFP, who had hoped to restart play in June to finish out the season. Few were in doubt that PSG would hold onto the top spot, but for others whose futures were not so certain, the decision has been met with mixed feelings depending on where a team sat. 

AS Monaco has ended the season in 9th, a situation that the club’s Vice President Oleg Petrov wanted “to avoid”.

“We regret this ranking because we had the ambition to do better,” he said in a press statement. “During this season, we have made a lot of efforts – reorganisation, reinforcements during the transfer window – in order to change things and reach European standings.” Robert Moreno replacing Leonardo Jardim is one of the changes the club was hoping to capitalise on.

“It didn’t quite work out the way we wanted it to. It is now time to analyse everything that has happened before we project ourselves with determination towards next season,” said Mr Petrov. 

The LFP says that even if there are appeals, they will not be considered. As far as they are concerned, the 2019-20 season is a bad memory and they are already looking ahead to the 2020-21 season to start at the end of August.

General Director of the LFP, Didier Quillot, did say they would play the finals of the Coupe de France and the Coupe de la Ligue in early August, if given permission by UEFA, which would impact qualification for the Europa League.

“If the finals of the Coupe de la Ligue and Coupe de France take place, the places in the Europa League will be allocated to their winner, if the winner is not PSG. The rule does not change,” he said. 

Lille, Reims and Nice seemed poised to have places in the Europa League through their league standings, however that is now subject to change.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleECB ups economic stimulus measures

Editors pics

May 1, 2020 | News

AS Monaco finishes season in 9th place

Paris Saint Germaine (PSG) have been handed the Ligue 1 championship for the third year in a row with a clear 12 point lead over second place Marseille, despite not having played a full season due to the coronavirus health crisis.

0
May 1, 2020 | Business & Finance

ECB ups economic stimulus measures

The European Central Bank (ECB) has announced new measures to ease the strain on countries who have seen record economic downturn since the beginning of the health crisis.

0
April 28, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Post-lockdown plan set in motion

The government has outlined its three-phase plan to pull the Principality out of lockdown, starting within the week.

0
April 27, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

New test determines level of immunity to Covid-19

A French laboratory has developed a blood test that is capable of determining a person’s level of immunity after contracting Covid-19. The test is being hailed as a “precious tool” in the lifting of lockdown measures.  

0

daily

May 1, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

AS Monaco finishes season in 9th place

Cassandra Tanti

Paris Saint Germaine (PSG) have been handed the Ligue 1 championship for the third year in a row with a clear 12 point lead over second place Marseille, despite not having played a full season due to the coronavirus health crisis.

0
May 1, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

ECB ups economic stimulus measures

Cassandra Tanti

The European Central Bank (ECB) has announced new measures to ease the strain on countries who have seen record economic downturn since the beginning of the health crisis.

0
May 1, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

The imperfect sailor and imperfect activist

Irina Peterson

I was so excited the day I was accepted to be part of the eXXpedition crew - a pioneering all female navigators group studying plastic pollution - to participate in an incredible sailing and research voyage between Galapagos and Easter Island.

0
April 30, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Artmonte-carlo adapts to crisis

Cassandra Tanti

A beautiful catalogue of art work accompanied by commentary is replacing this year’s artmonte-carlo event, which was due to take place at the Grimaldi Forum this week.

0
MORE STORIES

Bill on money laundering takes step forward

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_31346" align="alignnone" width="640"] Photo: Facebook Conseil National de Monaco[/caption] Thomas Brezzo has been appointed to report back to the National Council on Draft Law No 972, which strengthens the fight against money laundering, the financing of terrorism and corruption. The purpose of the bill is to adapt Monaco's law to the provisions of international law to which the Principality is bound to comply, and in particular to the provisions of EU Directive 2015/849 of May 20, 2015, on the prevention of the use of the financial system for the purposes of money laundering or terrorist financing, known as the Fourth Directive. During the work that accompanies this bill, the Legislation Commission wishes to ensure that the bill does not go beyond the directive's requirements, that it's in full compliance and that all the exceptions provided by the directive are applied, the objective being to take into consideration the specificities of the Principality by leaving a legitimate amount of flexibility to those working in Monaco’s financial sector.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/money-laundering-enquiries-jumped-in-2017/
MC Telecom and Huawei sign 5g deal

Government welcomes 5G agreement between Monaco Telecom...

Local News Staff Writer -
This signature is part of the partnership initiated in 2012 between MC Telecom and the Chinese giant, a world leader in fixed and mobile networks.