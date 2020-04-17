AS Monaco helps in fight against Covid-19

AS Monaco has created a fundraising drive to assist those working on the front lines of the Covid-19 health crisis in the Principality.

The Red and Whites have mobilised to participate in the fight against the coronavirus through their charity program, AS Monacoeur, by providing financial support to the Monegasque Red Cross. They are asking for online donations from the whole AS Monaco community and have started by pledging €50,000 themselves on behalf of the club.

All funds collected will go toward Covid-related projects being championed by the Red Cross. Amongst them are support for volunteers and employees who are manning the call centre, supplying masks, medicine and food for the community’s most vulnerable, as well as offering assistance to their international counterparts struggling in other parts of the world.

“In this period of general mobilisation against Covid-19, it is important to show solidarity and for AS Monaco to be able to make itself useful through these initiatives,” says Vice President and General Manager Oleg Petrov. “Many people are on the front line every day in dealing with the crisis, including hospital staff and Red Cross volunteers, and I wish, on behalf of the whole club, to pay them all the tribute they deserve.”

Additionally, AS Monaco has made the club’s training centre in La Turbie and the academy accommodation centre available for blood donations to be directed to the Princess Grace Hospital.

“The establishments are still in desperate need as ever and it seems natural to us to pass on this message to help as much as we can in this health crisis,” explains AS Monaco’s Chief Medical Officer, Lluis Til-Pérez. “During the confinement period, it is possible to travel to give blood, particularly in the specialised centre at the CHPG, where everything has been set up for this purpose.”

Launched in 2017, AS Monacoeur programmes include a broad range of initiatives that focus on education, charitable pursuits and the social sector.

To donate to the Monegasque Red Cross, visit www.gofundme.com/f/asmonaco. For blood donations to the Blood Transfusion Center of the Princess Grace Hospital Center, find all the information here at https://www.chpg.mc/don-du-sang/. If you prefer to give blood in France, go to an EFS collection site. The information can be found at https://dondesang.efs.sante.fr/