AS Monaco loses to Strasbourg

[caption id="attachment_26333" align="alignnone" width="640"]Monegasque delegation with Marie-Catherine Caruso-Ravera, Director of Diplomatic and Consular Relations, Isabelle Picco, Ambassador, Permanent Representative of Monaco to the UN, Valérie Bruell-Melchior, Deputy Permanent Representative, and Florian Botto, Third Secretary at the Permanent Mission. Photo: DC[/caption]

Monaco Explorations and the Principality's initiatives for the oceans have been in the spotlight at the UN. Isabelle Rosabrunetto, Director General of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, accompanied by Marie-Catherine Caruso-Ravera, Director of Diplomatic and Consular Relations, visited the United States, from December 4 to 8, to make working visits to the various Monaco Diplomatic and Consular Missions.

In New York, she delivered an important speech to the UN General Assembly during the debate on oceans and the law of the sea.

Her address was an opportunity to recall Monaco's priorities, such as the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 14, ocean acidification, marine protected areas, the fight against marine pollution as well as the Principality’s support for hydrography and marine cartography.

The importance of marine science and scientific collaboration was also at the heart of the Director General's speech, citing as examples the Yersin’s ports of call in Madeira, Cape Verde and Martinique, in accordance with the vision of SAS the Sovereign Prince to "reconcile humanity and the sea."

The Principality also supports the initiative of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission to proclaim a Decade of Ocean Sciences from 2021 to 2030. Two draft resolutions of the General Assembly on oceans and the law of the sea in general and on the sustainability of fisheries were adopted at the end of the debate.

By the end of the year, the General Assembly is expected to adopt a third resolution to convene an Intergovernmental Conference to develop a new International Instrument for the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biodiversity.

