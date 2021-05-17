Weather
21 ° C
21°C
10°C
Sunny
Monday, May 17, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

0 Covid cases 16 May, 2 in ICU, 11 home monitored, 2,436 recoveries, 32 deaths, 57 incidence rate, 39% population vaccinated

AS Monaco maintain 3rd place

AS Monaco maintain 3rd place

By Stephanie Horsman - May 17, 2021

Two first half goals gave AS Monaco the edge they needed to beat Rennes at an away match and hold onto their third place spot in the Ligue 1 standings with only one round remaining.

Playing a crucial match in the fight for the top spots in the Champions League, AS Monaco found themselves up to the challenge against seventh ranked Rennes, winning solidly two to one on Sunday evening.

“It was a tough battle,” said Coach Niko Kovac after the game. “Both teams tried to play positive football but the wind influenced the match a lot. As I said, Rennes are a very good team that is difficult to play against, and who play very good football. I am happy. We managed to take our chances in the first half. I want to congratulate my players, who gave 100%.”

The game started benignly enough. Monaco managed the ball well, but there were no real opportunities until 16 minutes in when Wissam Ben Yedder knocked one between the posts in the corner of the goal, just making it past goalkeeper Alfred Gomis. This shot gave Bed Yedder his 20th goal of the season.

The second goal came in the 29th when Aleksandr Golovin’s attempt from 20 metres away was deflected by Damien Da Silva, where it raced past his own goalie, giving Monaco a two to nil advantage.

The Red and Whites went into the locker room at halftime with a comfortable lead. After the break, Rennes made some fine attempts on goal, but nothing that was a real danger to Benjamin Lecomte, and the score was stabilised.

It was a bit of bad luck that gave Rennes their only goal when Axel Disnai, who had only just come onto the pitch, made an over-enthusiastic header, beating out Lecomte and giving Rennes their only point on the game.

Monaco stayed on top of things after this and the game ended rather uneventfully with Monaco retaining their lead and calling the win for themselves.

Now the Red and Whites have a short three day break before they take on Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday in the final of the Coupe de France at Stade de France.

Of this, Coach Kovac said, “I want to take things step by step. Until now, we were focused on Rennes. Now we have three days to prepare for PSG. This is the most important match. Only after this match we will talk about Lens. In the final, we will face the best team in France and one of the best in Europe. Before the game, I told my players to savour the moment. Having 77 points and to be fighting for the podium proves the level of our league.”

 

 

Monaco Life with AS Monaco press release, photo by AS Monaco

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleNight restrictions, mask rules further relaxed
Next articleAsvel slam dunk Roca team

Editors pics

May 13, 2021 | Local News

“Never be afraid of wanting perfection”

As head chef of Coya, Victoria Vallenilla has made history in Monaco. But it is not just her gender that is breaking new ground, it is her revolutionary approach to running a kitchen team.

0
May 11, 2021 | Business & Finance

Support local business, travel home for free

Restaurateurs and retailers in Monaco can use the lure of free taxi vouchers to draw in customers under a government-funded scheme that is also designed to support taxi drivers.

0
May 11, 2021 | Local News

TV Festival announces competition line-up

Productions on the storming of the US Capitol, Turkey’s gender-based violence, and the 1980s AIDS epidemic are among the contenders for this year's Monte-Carlo TV Festival Awards. 

0
May 10, 2021 | Local News

“We were the standout”

Charles Leclerc took 4th place at the Spanish GP, earning him 12 points and keeping him near the top of the heap ahead of his homecoming race in Monaco on 23rd May.

0

daily

May 17, 2021 | Local News

New businesses sought for Larvotto beach

Cassandra Tanti

Larvotto beach will reopen to the public this July, featuring a new look and the return of old favourites. Meanwhile, the government is looking for businesses to fill seven new spaces. 

0
May 17, 2021 | Local News

Asvel slam dunk Roca team

Stephanie Horsman

In a night no one wants to remember, AS Monaco was crushed 92 to 68 by LDLC Asvel at an away game in Lyon.

0
May 17, 2021 | Local News

AS Monaco maintain 3rd place

Stephanie Horsman

Two first half goals gave AS Monaco the edge they needed to beat Rennes at an away match and hold onto their third place spot in the Ligue 1 standings with only one round remaining.

0
May 15, 2021 | Local News

Night restrictions, mask rules further relaxed

Cassandra Tanti

From Monday 17th May, Monaco’s curfew will be pushed back another hour and restaurants will be allowed to open until 11pm under further easing of measures to protect the population against Covid.

0
MORE STORIES

Top Marques 2019 is underway

Local News Stephanie Horsman -
The highly anticipated supercar exhibition Top Marques has officially begun at the Grimaldi Forum.

Monaco unplugs for an hour Saturday evening...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_14064" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Christian Haugen Photo: Christian Haugen[/caption] His Serene Highness Prince Albert has once again shown his support for “One Hour for the Planet” and “Operation Earth Hour” through personal commitment. The 2017 edition will be held on Saturday, March 25, and the Prince's Palace and all public buildings in the Principality will be immersed in darkness between 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm. This initiative of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) has been increasingly successful since 2008. For this 10th edition, the theme will be climate change. Prince Albert II invites all Monegasques, residents, professionals and friends of the Principality to join him in this initiative by turning off the lights and unplugging non-essential electrical appliances for an hour to show their commitment to protecting and safeguarding the environment. Around Monaco, Stars'n'Bars will switch off all lights and screens. At lunch and dinner, there will be a discussion on climate change with ecological workshops and awareness-raising colouring for children. The Méridien Beach Plaza Hotel will also switch off all lights in the lobby, restaurant and congress centre in favour of candlelight. The Columbus Monaco will shut off lights on the façade of the hotel, in the lobby and in the reception area. Hotel guests will be invited switch off their lights and small electrical appliances. The Novotel Monte-Carlo, the Monte-Carlo Bay and the Métropole Monte-Carlo are taking part in the activities in Monaco, and the Monte-Carlo Beach will also turn off its lights and offer a candlelit dinner in the restaurant. The Fairmont Monte-Carlo will switch off or reduce public lighting, as well as in some of the hotel rooms. Guests will be given a candle to encourage them to take part in Earth Hour. Candles will also be lit at the Saphir24 Bistro, Lounge & Bar, where a "live cooking" event will take place on the day, using no electricity, and there will be live "unplugged" music. A reminder that clocks go forward one hour Sunday at 3 am.  

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=5992

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=9012