AS Monaco maintains partnership with principal sponsor eToro

EToro has renewed as the main sponsor of AS Monaco, while Triangle Intérim Solutions RH is also continuing its partnership with the Principality club.

The investment network eToro will be part of the Monaco family for the third consecutive season. Last season, eToro featured for the first time on the front of the club’s jersey and they will do so again for the 2022/23 season.

The logo will now accompany Monaco on their European adventure this season, and they will feature on the club’s jersey during the two-legged tie between Monaco and PSV Eindhoven as the former look to qualify for the Champions League group stages.

As well as featuring on the matchday shirts, eToro has also featured on the club’s training jersey since the beginning of pre-season.

Speaking in a press release, AS Monaco CEO Jean-Emmanuel de Witt said, “We are delighted to continue to deepen our relationship with eToro, an innovative and audacious company, which, like AS Monaco, is constantly venturing into new territory. By intensifying this partnership, eToro is more than ever our main partner and confirms the growing attractiveness of AS Monaco…This new step in the partnership between the two entities perfectly illustrates the platform’s European sports strategy of surrounding itself, in the long term, with partners who share the same values of perseverance, excellence and innovation.”

EToro are a former shirt sleeve sponsor, and the club’s current shirt sleeve sponsor, Triangle Intérim Solutions RH, have extended their partnership with Monaco until 2024. The temporary employment agency represents one of Monaco’s most long-standing partnerships having featured on the club’s jersey since 2013.

In a press release, de Witt said, “We are delighted to be able to further anchor our partnership with Triangle Intérim RH Solutions. The longevity of our collaboration bears witness to the quality of our relationship.”