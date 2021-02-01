Weather
14 ° C
14°C
8°C
Light Cloud
Tuesday, February 2, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

10 new Covid cases on 1 Feb. brings total to 1,499: 53 hospitalised: 35 resident + 10 in ICU: 4 resident, 108 home monitored, 1,283 recoveries, 14 deaths

AS Monaco makes it five for five

AS Monaco makes it five for five

By Stephanie Horsman - February 1, 2021

The Red and Whites took home their fifth straight win on Sunday, narrowly defeating Nantes at the Stade Beaujoire. It keeps them in a solid fourth place in Ligue 1 standings and only three points off the top three.

AS Monaco’s lineup against Nantes looked incredibly similar to the one against Marseille, except for the substitution of Krépin Diatta standing in for the suspended Ruben Aguilar.

Nantes was already on the back foot before the match even started, suffering the longest losing streak in the history of the club. An unprecedented 12 losses trailed behind them, and this had to be on their minds as they faced off against Monaco.

The opening goal didn’t happen until the very end of the first half, when Chilean Guillermo Maripán put one between the posts, sending the teams into halftime with Monaco up 1-0.

After returning to the pitch, the hour mark saw Monaco score another goal, this time by Kevin Volland putting the Red and Whites solidly in the lead.

Things got a little dicey after this. At 73 minutes in, Nantes’ team captain Nicolas Pallois received his second yellow card on the night, ejecting him from the game. They were now at a one man disadvantage, and should have been easier pickings for Monaco. But in the 84th minute, Nantes’ Renaud Emond made a brilliant header through the posts putting them only one point down with six minutes on the clock.

Those last minutes were nerve-wracking but Monaco held on to their lead, finishing the match with a 2-1 win.

“The first 75 minutes were very good, before the red card,” said Coach Niko Kovac after the game. “We had possession of the ball, we played our style of football. We were very skilled with the ball, we created a lot of chances. I’m not happy with the last 15 minutes, as we were a little nervous.”

The next game for AS Monaco will be this Wednesday at Stade Louis II in the reverse fixture of the Côte dAzur derby against OGC Nice at 9pm.

 

(Monaco Life with ASM press release, photo by AS Monaco)

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleRoca Team blasts Le Portel
Next articleWhat impact has Covid had on Monaco’s property market?

Editors pics

January 28, 2021 | Local News

Herrmann’s heartbreak ahead of 4th place finish

Boris Herrmann of the Seaexplorer-Yacht Club de Monaco has secured 4th in the Vendée Globe, but it wasn’t before a freak accident with a fishing ship left him limping back to port.

0
January 27, 2021 | Local News

Subdued Saint Devote celebrations

Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and their twins have celebrated Saint Devote, Monaco’s patron saint, amid strict health measures that prohibited the usual crowds from attending.

0
January 22, 2021 | Local News

Prince’s Foundation joins Clean Arctic Alliance

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation has signed the Arctic Commitment and pledged its support for a ban on the use and carriage of heavy fuel oil in Arctic shipping.

0
January 22, 2021 | Local News

Government launches e-health initiative

A new website, Monaco Santé, has been created in the Principality, providing information and services for residents and visitors including online bookings and consultations.

0

daily

February 1, 2021 | Local News

Covid: Majority of fatalities occurred in one month

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco’s Covid death rate has skyrocketed since the beginning of 2021, with 10 out of all 14 fatalities occurring in January alone, and the latest on 1st February.

0
February 1, 2021 | Local News

Does this mean we can do lunch in Italy?

Cassandra Tanti

Italy has just reopened restaurants and museums in many regions including Liguria, despite warnings from public health experts that it is too early. So, what does it mean for day trippers?

0
February 1, 2021 | Local News

AS Monaco makes it five for five

Stephanie Horsman

The Red and Whites took home their fifth straight win on Sunday, narrowly defeating Nantes and keeping them in a solid fourth place in Ligue 1, only three points off the top three.

0
February 1, 2021 | Local News

Roca Team blasts Le Portel

Stephanie Horsman

AS Monaco Basketball won a solid victory in their Jeep Elite match against ESSM Le Portel on Saturday, a much-needed confidence boost after their defeat last week against Badalone.

0
MORE STORIES

Radicalised children pose security threat

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_1085" align="alignnone" width="567"]Photo: Rama Photo: Rama[/caption] As fears increase over the danger posed by recruits returning to Europe as ISIS faces battleground defeat, the French security services have said that approximately 460 children of radicalised parents are likely to return to the Hexagon. The problem posed by returning children – under the age of 18 – is the most complex. Although men made up the majority of the recruits, almost 90 percent, women recruits were highly valued by ISIS, as a propaganda tool and as mothers of minors they took with them. More than 5,000 Europeans joined ISIS between 2011 and 2016, and a report written for the European Union estimated that between 1,200 and 3,000 could return, presenting a serious security challenge.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=12356

Official figures confirm tourism hit

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_8531" align="aligncenter" width="800"]Photo: Michal Osmenda Photo: Michal Osmenda[/caption] While tourism in France has suffered a decline of 2.5 percent during the past summer, visitor numbers have fallen by much more in Paris and along the Riviera, the two regions hardest hit by terror attacks over the last 13 months. France’s statistical office, INSEE, said that overnight stays in Paris fell by 12.7 percent compared to 2015, while in Provence-Alpes-Côte- d’Azur the decline in summer visitors was 8.6 percent, with a marked fall in July, shortly after the June 23 Bastille Day atrocity in Nice that took 86 lives. The only bright spots were rural areas, as visitors avoided cities and towns, with an average increase of 2.7 percent. French visitors were less likely be deterred overall than visitors from other countries, INSEE found. READ ALSO: IMSEE Director, Lionel Galfré: not just another statistic