AS Monaco on a roll

Monday, January 25, 2021
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
11 new Covid cases on 25 Jan. brings total to 1,368: 44 hospitalised: 27 resident + 10 in ICU: 4 resident, 145 home monitored, 1,140 recoveries, 9 deaths
The Red and Whites took their fourth victory in a row after a brilliant showing Friday night against Olympique de Marseille, winning three to one at a home game at Stade Louis II.
If Olympique de Marseille thought they were going to end their slump in their game against Monaco, they were sorely mistaken.
It looked as though Marseille may have had a chance, as Nemanja Radonjic scored the opening goal at 12 minutes in, but this did nothing more than make Monaco step up their defence, keeping the opponents at bay for the rest of the half. Still, this meant Monaco went into the locker room with a one point deficit. Not an ideal place to be.
Though the Red and Whites weren’t able to convert the entire first half, after the break they hit their stride. Aleksandr Golovin made a beauty of a pass to Guillermo Maripán. The Chilean landed the ball inside the far post, evening up the score.
It wasn’t until the 75th minute when the next goal was made, this time by Aurélien Tchouameni, with another Golovin assist, putting Monaco in the lead.
As if the simple lead wasn’t enough, the end of the match was marked by a fantastic free kick by Stevan Jovetic at exactly the 90 mark. The missile of a ball landed in the top corner, flying past the goalkeeper to seal the deal. The game ended with a three to one victory for Monaco.
Coach Niko Kovac, happy with the way his men played, said after the match: “I definitely want to congratulate my players on the victory, especially against a team of this quality, one of the best in the league. Even though we didn’t start the game the way I wanted – we conceded that goal, which was avoidable – but after 20/25 minutes of play, it was not the same. From then on, we dominated the match. We deserved this victory, in my opinion.”
The Red and Whites’ next game will be Sunday 31st January at the Stade de la Beaujoire where they face off against Nantes at 9pm.
Photo by AS Monaco (Monaco Life with AS Monaco press release)
A retrospective exhibition of the works of famed Swiss sculptor and painter Alberto Giacometti is coming to the Grimaldi Forum this summer for the first time ever.
The Red and Whites took their fourth victory in a row after a brilliant showing Friday night against Olympique de Marseille, winning three to one at a home game at Stade Louis II.
AstraZeneca has warned that initial supplies of its Europe-bound Covid-19 vaccines will be lower than expected, sparking new concern over the rollout of inoculations.
Julien Ingrassia and Sébastien Ogier achieved a record-topping eighth win at the 89th Monte-Carlo Rally this weekend, beating out former record holders Sébastien Loeb and Daniel Elena.