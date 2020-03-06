AS Monaco player suspended

Friday, March 6, 2020
Four new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Alpes Maritimes on Thursday evening, three residents from Nice and one from Villeneuve Loubet
AS Monaco winger Gelson Martins has been slapped with a six month suspension after a February incident where he shoved a referee in a match against Nimes.
The 24-year-old Portuguese international pushed referee Mikael Lesage in a heated moment following the dismissal of teammate Tiemoue Bakayoko after a dangerous tackle. When Martins was red-carded, he shoved the referee a second time, though a bit more forcefully.
The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) disciplinary committee reviewed the case and declared Martins act to be one of “brutality” as justification for such a severe penalty.
“After examining the file and hearing the player, the commission has decided to sanction Gelson Martins with a closed six-month ban,” a statement from the LFP reads. “This decision is effective from 6th February.”
Martins will not be allowed to play French Ligue 1 football again until August, when the next season resumes. The ruling almost certainly means he will not be eligible to play in the EuroCup 2020 as well.
The winger was contrite after the incident and took to social media to publicly apologise to Lesage and AS Monaco team management ahead of sanctions, but none of this was enough to sway the LFP into a lighter sentence.
Representatives from AS Monaco have called the decision “a very heavy sanction”. Whilst they of course do not condone the behaviour, they “regret” the excessive length, especially considering Martins has never been served a disciplinary ban in his 200+ games.
In spite of the displeasure at the ruling, there are currently no indications that the team will appeal the ban. Martins is under contract with AS Monaco until 2024.
After the success of last year’s campaign, the Oceanographic Museum is holding another recruitment day to fill seasonal and temporary positions coming up this April.
Euromoney has announced Barclays Private Bank as the best private bank in Monaco for ESG/Impact Investing, according to its 2020 Private Banking and Wealth Management Survey.
Former US Secretary of State John Kerry has joined Prince Albert II of Monaco in opening the 'High Seas Treaty Dialogue', which brings together heads of governments around the issue of preserving the high seas.
Runway shows, presentations, meetings and lifestyle events will be part of the fifth edition of the Monte-Carlo Fashion Week (MCFW), under the High Patronage of Princess Charlene, from June 1-3.
Organised by the Chambre Monégasque de la Mode (CMM), in partnership with the Monaco Government, the City Hall and the Tourism Office, MCFW will showcase swimwear collections and pre-collections prêt-à-porter spring/summer 2018 at the Fashion Village of Fontvieille in Monaco, under the artistic direction of Rosanna Trinchese who has been overseeing every creative aspect of MCFW since its first edition.
Emerging designers from different countries and diverse ethnic backgrounds – Monaco, France, Italy, England, Russia, Greece, Hungary, Belarus, Cameroon – will be on show.
“I am honoured to announce the extraordinary participation of the brand Muzungu Sisters of Tatiana Santo Domingo Casiraghi and Dana Alikhani, real supporters of ethical fashion”, said Federica Nardoni Spinetta, President and Founder of the Chambre Monegasque de la Mode.
“Very suitable for the Monte-Carlo Fashion Week, the brand created in 2011 by Tatiana Santo Domingo Casiraghi and her friend Dana Alikhani will have its runway debut in Monaco presenting refined outfits and accessories produced by artisans from 16 countries in four continents.”
The “outward-looking” Muzungu Sisters were recognised with the 2014 UN’s Women Together Award.
Italian designer Chiara Boni will have the honour of opening the runways on Thursday, June 2, on the occasion of the celebration of Italian National Day.
The Principality will be represented by its own most prestigious brands, with Banana Moon, the insignia of beachwear and accessories inspired in the Californian lifestyle, Beach & Cashmere Monaco, created in 2005 by Federica Nardoni Spinetta, and Livia Monte-Carlo with its swimwear line inspired by the yachting scene. In addition, Stardust Monte-Carlo, a recognised jewellery icon with its extraordinary masterpieces will be present, among other names.
Ms Nardoni Spinetta is very enthusiastic: “We are accomplishing our mission to promote emerging brands by talented designers, amid high class events by already recognised insignias, reinforcing the growing interest for fashion in the Principality of Monaco.”