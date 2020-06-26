AS Monaco player tests positive for Covid

Friday, June 26, 2020
A new case of Covid-19 on 24 June brings total in Monaco to 102: 2 home monitored, 95 cured, 1 resident death
As part of a plan to assess the overall health and fitness of its players, AS Monaco has tested the team and staff for Covid-19, and found one person to be positive.
The European Parliament has adopted a key piece of legislation to add to the European Green Deal, whose aim is to increase private sector investment in sustainable and eco-friendly projects.
A citizen’s council is calling on the French government to hold a referendum on adding environmental protection to the Constitution to make the destruction of nature a crime.
The State of Monaco has been ordered by the Supreme Court to pay Caroli Immo €137 million plus interest over the abandoned Esplanade des Pêcheurs project.