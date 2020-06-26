AS Monaco player tests positive for Covid

Weather
A new case of Covid-19 on 24 June brings total in Monaco to 102: 2 home monitored, 95 cured, 1 resident death

By Cassandra Tanti - June 26, 2020

As part of a plan to assess the overall health and fitness of its players, AS Monaco has tested the team and staff for Covid-19, and found one person to be positive.

During the routine yearly medical and physical exams taken by the squad members of AS Monaco, two players were found to have had the virus in the lockdown period and another was revealed to have the active, though asymptomatic, virus.

The two players with historic cases are no longer contagious and have been given the all-clear to restart their training. The player with the active case has been placed under quarantine for two weeks under medical supervision, in accordance with the health protocols put in place by the government. There are no concerns for the health of the player, and he is expected to return to the field after his confinement is over.

The testing for coronavirus in AS Monaco players this past week was just one element of the screening process the team members underwent and were also extended to members of staff.   

There was a slight concern that more members of AS Monaco may have been exposed to the virus by a person outside the club who has since tested positive. This proved not to be the case.

The clubs says staff and team members will undergo regular testing throughout the season to ensure the safety of all.

 

 

June 24, 2020 | Local News

Pictures: Princely family enjoys St. John’s Day celebrations

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella have joined their parents Prince Albert and Princess Charlene on the Palace balcony for the annual St. John’s Day celebrations. 

June 18, 2020 | Business & Finance

Government extends financial aid 

The Prince's Government has taken new steps to support businesses in Monaco affected by the Covid-19 crisis and to help save jobs.

June 18, 2020 | Local News

€300 fine for discarding masks in public

People caught littering masks and other Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) in public face a €300 fine as the Monaco government steps up efforts to combat the latest scourge on the environment.

June 16, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

‘Olivia O’ docks in Monaco

The stunning reverse-bow explorer yacht Olivia O has finally arrived in Monaco for its billionaire owner, shipping magnate Eyal Ofer.

June 26, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

June 26, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

EU Parliament adopts measure to boost green investment

Cassandra Tanti

The European Parliament has adopted a key piece of legislation to add to the European Green Deal, whose aim is to increase private sector investment in sustainable and eco-friendly projects.

June 26, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Could “ecocide” be a new law in France?

Cassandra Tanti

A citizen’s council is calling on the French government to hold a referendum on adding environmental protection to the Constitution to make the destruction of nature a crime.

June 25, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Development dispute doesn’t end well for Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

The State of Monaco has been ordered by the Supreme Court to pay Caroli Immo €137 million plus interest over the abandoned Esplanade des Pêcheurs project.

