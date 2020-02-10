AS Monaco pulls off last minute coup

Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
'Grand Ida' residential developer asked to rethink design concept amid concern by councillors
Photo courtesy: AS Monaco
The New National Museum is hosting Luminous Decors, an exhibition by artist Eugène Frey, a true pioneer from the early days of cinema and shadow theatre, and of João Maria Gusmão, whose work is inspired by the “magic lanterns” of old.
It was a one-two punch in the last minutes of the game that turned the tables for AS Monaco in a hard-fought match against Amiens on Saturday.
Compulsory helmets and reflective clothing are among a raft of new transport rules being introduced by the Prince’s government.
The financial markets’ focus this week will remain divided between economic fundamentals and the uncertainty around the coronavirus outbreak. On the data front, the week is due to be relatively quiet.