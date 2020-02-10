Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
clear sky
14.4 ° C
17.2 °
8.9 °
48%
10.8kmh
1%
Wed
13 °
Thu
12 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
13 °
Sun
12 °
Tuesday, February 11, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

'Grand Ida' residential developer asked to rethink design concept amid concern by councillors

AS Monaco pulls off last minute coup

AS Monaco pulls off last minute coup

By Stephanie Horsman - February 10, 2020

It was a one-two punch in the last minutes of the game that turned the tables for AS Monaco in a hard-fought match against Amiens on Saturday.

Monaco’s dynamic duo, Wissam Ben Yedder and Islam Slimani, saved the day – or evening as it were – on Saturday night in a nail biting away game against Amiens. Monaco’s standing in Ligue 1 play is slowly creeping up, despite some recent setbacks putting them in 7th place, just one point behind Strasbourg.

The match didn’t start out so well for the Red and Whites, as Amiens’ Serhou Guirassy slipped one between the posts at just nine minutes in. Golovin reacted quickly but found his path blocked. Jovetic then tried it on in the 16th, but not no avail. A header by Baldé in the 24th went a bit too high, though he was not deterred. Two minutes later, he made a shot on goal, but Amiens’ goalie Gurtner was Johnny on the spot and batted it away.

Just before halftime, it was Jovetic who made another gallant effort on a pass from Ben Yedder, but Gurtner was not to be overrun. 

After the break, the Red and Whites felt the pressure, as shown by a missed free shot by Jovetic at the 53rdminute. Fofana then made a fantastic shot but was repelled by Gurtner. Coach Moreno replaced Baldé with Slimani after this, and though it took him a while to get his sea legs, by the 75th minute he was full steam ahead. He made a play on goal in the 75th, and managed to escape an obvious penalty, but still there was nothing to show for the efforts.  

Finally, in the 85th minute of play, a magical volley led to Wissam Ben Yedder knocking one between the poles, tying up the game and putting Amiens on the defence. Forcing the game into extra time, Islam Slimani made a near-perfect header on a pass from Fabregas which put Monaco in the lead. His return to the pitch was indeed a triumph, and AS Monaco was able to walk away with a second win in a row.

The Red and Whites play again on Friday against Montpellier at home at Stade Louis II.

 

Photo courtesy: AS Monaco

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMonaco’s new bike rules
Next articleEugène Frey merges with João Maria Gusmão at new exhibit

Editors pics

February 4, 2020 | News

Interview: Georges Gambarini, Smart City Program Manager

Georges Gambarini talks about what it means to be a Smart City, why we need 5G, and the exciting new technology that is set to roll out in 2020.

0
January 29, 2020 | News

Interview: Fabrice Marquet

Fabrice Marquet talks to Monaco Life about developing the Principality’s first ever business incubator MonacoTech and moving on to his next venture, Monaco Foundry.

0
January 28, 2020 | Business & Finance

The Princely Family celebrates Saint Dévote

HSH Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and the twins were front and centre at the Saint Dévote celebrations held earlier this week, with Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella sporting fashionable sunnies and charming the crowds.

0
January 24, 2020 | News

Two new summer concerts revealed

Music superstars Black Eyed Peas and Steve Hackett – Genesis Revisited will be heading to Monaco to perform shows this summer, SBM has just announced.

0

daily

February 10, 2020 | News

Eugène Frey merges with João Maria Gusmão at new exhibit

Stephanie Horsman

The New National Museum is hosting Luminous Decors, an exhibition by artist Eugène Frey, a true pioneer from the early days of cinema and shadow theatre, and of João Maria Gusmão, whose work is inspired by the “magic lanterns” of old.

0
February 10, 2020 | News

AS Monaco pulls off last minute coup

Stephanie Horsman

It was a one-two punch in the last minutes of the game that turned the tables for AS Monaco in a hard-fought match against Amiens on Saturday.

0
February 10, 2020 | News

Monaco’s new bike rules

Stephanie Horsman

Compulsory helmets and reflective clothing are among a raft of new transport rules being introduced by the Prince’s government.

0
February 10, 2020 | News

Markets weekly

Barclays

The financial markets’ focus this week will remain divided between economic fundamentals and the uncertainty around the coronavirus outbreak. On the data front, the week is due to be relatively quiet.

0
MORE STORIES

Winter sales in full swing

News Stephanie Horsman -
From now until mid-February, Monaco shopaholics can get great deals on coveted items a full week ahead of the sales in France.

Aston Martin to debut at yacht show

Local News Staff Writer -
aston-martin-quintessence-am37Aston Martin’s highly anticipated move into the marine industry is only weeks away with the luxury carmaker revealing that its first powerboat, the AM37, will make its world debut in Monaco at the end of this month. But the auto manufacturer continues to keep most of the details of the AM37 a closely guarded secret, Steve Laguye writes in boatadvice.com. What it has revealed is that the Aston Martin AM37, which will be available in two different model variations, will have the same colour palette option as the Aston Martin cars. The first AM37 will be painted in one of the most spectacular shades on the Aston Martin palette, ocellus teal – maritime, which , according to the luxury car manufacturer, is a contemporary colour that merges paint technology and the latest trends to create an eye-catching and subtle visual effect. A vast choice of colours will enable each AM37 to be personalised by its owner and even provide them with the opportunity to have a matching Aston Martin car and boat. James Hall, sales director for Quintessence Yachts – Aston Martin’s marine partner, said that while offering a metallic finish on yachts was not new, the range of colours has been limited until now. “Being able to select from the Aston Martin range allows AM37 owners to create a genuinely unique vessel which stands out from the crowd and is exceptionally personal,” Mr Hall said. Although the colours will be the same, the makeup of the paint will be to marine specifications using a special system that will ensure the highest possible standards of durability and quality. The Aston Martin AM37 will make what is sure to be a spectacular debut at the Monaco Yacht Show that will run from September 28 to October 1.