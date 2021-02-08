Weather
14 ° C
14°C
7°C
Sunny Intervals
Monday, February 8, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

8 new Covid cases on 7 Feb. brings total to 1,655: 60 hospitalised: 34 resident + 10 in ICU: 6 resident, 161 home monitored, 1,380 recoveries, 20 deaths

AS Monaco rack up another victory

AS Monaco rack up another victory

By Stephanie Horsman - February 8, 2021

AS Monaco saw their seventh straight victory when they faced off against Nîmes Olympique at Stade des Costières on Sunday night, but it was no walk in the park for the Red and Whites as both sides fought hard for their goals.

It was a nail-biter right from the start. Only three minutes into play, Aleksandr Golovin made the opening goal with a left-footer that landed beautifully in the net giving them an almost instant 0 to1 advantage.

Not 10 minutes later it was history repeating itself as Golovin was again Johnny-on-the-spot, knocking one just below the crossbar to give Monaco a 0-2 advantage. This could have been 0-3 by the 17th minute, if a goal by Wissam Ben Yedder had not been ruled out.

Down, but by no means out, Nîmes lashed back 10 minutes later with a fantastic goal by, Lucas Deaux, breathing life back into the match. Zinédine Ferhat followed up soon after, evening the score to 2-2.

No more goals were made in the first half, so both teams went into the locker room on even standing.

After halftime, and just after the hour mark, it was again the unstoppable Aleksandr Golovin who made a magnificent free kick that landed in the bottom corner of the net. Now back in the lead, Monaco were not about to let it go.

Kevin Volland knocked a beauty between the posts in the 77th minute, giving Monaco a two point lead at 2-4.

Nîmes Niclas Eliasson brought his team to within one goal, with a top corner shot that made its way past Lecomte, putting them to within spitting distance of the tie. Fortunately, the Red and Whites were able to hold them off and the match ended in a 3-4 win for Monaco.

“Everyone saw us winning easily,” said Coach Niko Kovac, “but I want you to remember that I said we were going to face a difficult team. I have played a lot of matches like this, I told my players, and at the press conference I said that no Ligue 1 team is easy to play against, especially when they are fighting for survival.”

This win leaves Monaco still in fourth place in Ligue 1 standings, three points behind PSG and eight off the top spot held by Lille. Coach Kovac says he knows what needs to be done to boost Monaco into the top three.

“The difference between Monaco and Lille, Paris and Lyon is that these three sides have had the opportunity to work together for many years, they know each other perfectly. Moreover, they concede fewer goals than us. We need to improve on the defensive side of things.”

The Red and Whites play again on Wednesday night when they face off against Grenoble.

 

(Monaco Life with AS Monaco press release, photo by AS Monaco)

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleGovernment strengthens restrictions
Next articleSaying goodbye to Jean-Marc Giraldi

Editors pics

February 6, 2021 | Local News

Welcome Monaco One

Monaco’s new fast shuttle between Ventimiglia and Port Hercule has arrived in the Principality ahead of its official launch in March.

0
February 2, 2021 | Local News

Explained: new rules on travelling to France

The National Council is fighting a new restriction that forces Monaco residents travelling beyond 30 kilometres from their home to produce a negative PCR test to French authorities.

0
February 1, 2021 | Business & Finance

What impact has Covid had on Monaco’s property market?

Real estate sales and prices were down in 2020, not a huge surprise in a year that saw nearly every sector of the economy hit by Covid. But it wasn’t nearly as bad as it could have been.

0
January 28, 2021 | Local News

Herrmann’s heartbreak ahead of 4th place finish

Boris Herrmann of the Seaexplorer-Yacht Club de Monaco has secured 4th in the Vendée Globe, but it wasn’t before a freak accident with a fishing ship left him limping back to port.

0

daily

February 8, 2021 | Local News

Saying goodbye to Jean-Marc Giraldi

Stephanie Horsman

Prince Albert has joined friends, family and colleagues of Jean-Marc Giraldi for a fitting send-off at the Yacht Club of Monaco.

0
February 8, 2021 | Local News

AS Monaco rack up another victory

Stephanie Horsman

AS Monaco saw their seventh straight victory when they faced off against Nîmes Olympique on Sunday night, but it was no walk in the park as both sides fought hard for their goals.

0
February 6, 2021 | Local News

Welcome Monaco One

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco’s new fast shuttle between Ventimiglia and Port Hercule has arrived in the Principality ahead of its official launch in March.

0
February 5, 2021 | Local News

Where are the new MonaBike stations? 

Stephanie Horsman

MonaBike will be opening new stations in underrepresented areas of the Principality, giving better coverage and making the environmentally-friendly transport all the more appealing.

0
MORE STORIES

Thurs. March 16 – Philosophical Workshops on...

Local News Staff Writer -
Thursday 16 March, 7 pm to 9 pm, Rainier III Auditorium Philosophical Workshops on “Languages of the body – The body in writing, in exhibition and dressed” with Marie-Aude Baronian and Véronique Bergen, philosophers, Philippe Liotard, sociologist, and Catherine Rioult, psychoanalyst and psychologist, organised by Philosophical Encounters in Monaco Information: +377 99 99 44 55
HE Ms Isabelle Berro-Amadeï, Ambassador of Monaco to Germany and Mr Bernhard Johannes Stempfle, Honorary Consul of Monaco in Düsseldorf © DR

Inauguration of the new Consulate of Monaco...

Local News Staff Writer -
The inauguration took place in the presence of the accredited Consular Corps in Düsseldorf and numerous regional and local personalities.